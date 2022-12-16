Theatre News: Mariah Carey, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Into the Woods and Baby

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street is returning to Broadway with Josh Groban in the title role and Annaleigh Ashford as Mrs. Lovett. Joining the duo are Jordan Fisher will play Anthony, Gaten Matarazzo will play Tobias, Tony Award winner Ruthie Ann Miles will play Beggar Woman, Maria Bilbao will play Johanna, Jamie Jackson will play Judge Turpin, John Rapson will play Beadle Bamford, Nicholas Christopher will play Pirelli and serve as the standby for Sweeney Todd. Jeanna de Waal will stand by for Mrs. Lovett and Beggar Woman.

Mariah Carey made a Secret appearance at Some Like It Hot. Before the star-studded crowd at Sunday’s opening-night performance the producers debuted a new pre-show announcement recorded by Carey. The Grammy-winning singer isn’t just producing the new musical but got a small part in it! saying “Welcome to the Shubert Theatre. At this time, please take a moment to turn off your cell phones, and remember the use of photographic equipment and recording devices is strictly prohibited. And now, Some Like It Hot.” Carey also treated the actors to bottles of champagne in honor of their opening night.

Sebastian Arcelus will be returning as The Baker in Stephen Sondheim’s revival of Into the Woods at the St. James Theatre beginning on January 3, 2023 for the final week of performances on Broadway, before starring in limited engagements across the country, alongside his wife, Stephanie J. Block as The Baker’s Wife. Due to popular demand, Into the Woods has been extended through January 8. In addition to Arcelus, Diane Phelan will be taking over the role of Cinderella beginning on December 26 through the final performance on Broadway and will continue with the production across the country. Phelan is the current Broadway understudy of Cinderella.

The company for Into the Woods on Broadway includes Joaquina Kalukango as The Witch, Stephanie J. Block as the Baker’s Wife, Gavin Creel as the Wolf/Cinderella’s Prince, Joshua Henry as Rapunzel’s Prince, Katy Geraghty as Little Red Ridinghood, Jim Stanek as the Steward, Ann Harada as Jack’s Mother, Cole Thompson as Jack, and Alysia Velez as Rapunzel. Ta’Nika Gibson, Annie Golden, Albert Guerzon, Brooke Ishibashi, Kennedy Kanagawa, David Patrick Kelly, Nancy Opel, Delphi Borich, Felicia Curry, Jason Forbach, Alex Joseph Grayson, Cameron Johnson, Paul Kreppel, Mary Kate Moore, Sam Simahk, and Lucia Spina round out the cast.

As previously announced, the Broadway production of Into the Woods will be playing limited engagements across America starring Montego Glover as The Witch, Stephanie J. Block as The Baker’s Wife, Sebastian Arcelus as The Baker, Gavin Creel as Cinderella’s Prince/Wolf, Cole Thompson as Jack, Katy Geraghty as Little Red Ridinghood, David Patrick Kelly as The Narrator, Nancy Opel as Cinderella’s Stepmother, Aymee Garcia as Jack’s Mother, Ta’Nika Gibson as Lucinda, Brooke Ishibashi as Florinda, Kennedy Kanagawa as Milky White, Jim Stanek as the Steward, and Alysia Velez as Rapunzel.

The engagements begin February 2023 and are set for Washington, D.C. (Kennedy Center Opera House); Boston, Massachusetts (Emerson Colonial Theatre); Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (Miller Theater); Charlotte, North Carolina (Blumenthal Performing Arts Center); Chicago, Illinois (James M. Nederlander Theatre); San Francisco, California (Curran Theater); and Los Angeles, California (Ahmanson Theatre). The production will tech and play preview performances in Buffalo, New York (Shea’s Performing Arts Center). Additional cities to be announced.

Yellow Sound Label has announced that it will release Baby: New Off-Broadway Cast Recording next year to celebrate the 40th Anniversary of the show’s original production. The album is scheduled for release on streaming and digital platforms on February 14, 2023. Originally produced on Broadway in 1983, Baby features a book by Sybille Pearson, music by David Shire, and lyrics by Richard Maltby, Jr., based upon a story developed with Susan Yankowitz. The recording – which features new and never-before-recorded material – is based on the 2021 Off-Broadway production by Out of the Box Theatrics, which was nominated for a 2022 Drama Desk Award for “Outstanding Revival of a Musical.” The album is produced by Michael Croiter, Richard Maltby, Jr., and Geoffrey Ko, who also serves as music supervisor. Out of the Box Theatrics serves as executive producer.

This new production of Baby reimagines the story of three couples on their journeys to parenthood, triumphantly examining them through a 2022 lens. Taking place on a university campus, it deals with the painful, rewarding and unexpectedly funny consequences of the universal experience of pregnancy and parenthood. They include two college students, barely at the beginning of their adult lives; the thirty-somethings, having trouble conceiving but determined not to give up; and middle-aged parents, previously looking forward to an empty nest when an unexpected night of passion lands them back where they started.

The production celebrates the intersectionality of both the actors’ and characters’ identities. With fresh lyrics and new storylines, this is a brand-new musical with a 40-year old score that will excite fans of the original while introducing it to a new generation of musical theatre lovers.

The cast features Christina Sajous as Pam, Gabrielle McClinton as Nicki, Julia Murney as Arlene, Robert H. Fowler as Alan, Liz Flemming as Lizzie, and Johnny Link as Danny. The ensemble includes Jorge Donoso, Marisa Kirby, Jewell Noel, and Ethan Paulini.