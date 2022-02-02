Theatre News: Martin McDonagh’s Hangmen, Snuffs, Queens Girl in the World and Groove Machine Live

The Broadway premiere of the Olivier Award-winning and New York Drama Critics’ Circle Award-winning Royal Court Theatre/Atlantic Theater Company production of Martin McDonagh’s new comedy Hangmen will bow at Broadway’s Golden Theatre (252 West 45th Street) beginning performances Friday, April 8, 2022, and opening Thursday, April 21, 2022, for a limited 10-week engagement.
Directed by Matthew Dunster, Martin McDonagh’s Hangmen features “Game of Thrones’” Alfie Allen (Mooney) in his Broadway debut opposite David Threlfall (Harry), whose performance as “Smike” was critically acclaimed in both the original London and Broadway productions of Nicholas Nickleby and is returning to Broadway for the first time in 25 years. Hangmen also features two-time Olivier Award winner Tracie Bennett (Alice), Owen Campbell (Clegg), Jeremy Crutchley (Inspector Fry), Olivier Bursary Award winner Gaby French (Shirley), Josh Goulding (Hennessy), John Hodgkinson (Albert), Richard Hollis (Bill), John Horton (Arthur), Olivier Award and Drama Desk Award winner Andy Nyman (Syd), and Ryan Pope (Charlie), with Sebastian Beacon, Peter Bradbury, Katie Fabel and Colin McPhillamy.
“I’m just as good as bloody Pierrepoint.” – Harry (England’s second most famous hangman)
In his small pub in the North of England in the mid-1960s, Harry is something of a local celebrity. But what’s the second-best hangman in England to do on the day they’ve abolished hanging? Amongst the cub reporters and pub regulars, people are dying to hear Harry’s reaction to the news when an intriguing stranger, Mooney, from London -with a very different wardrobe and motive – enters their world.
“Don’t worry. I may have my quirks but I’m not an animal. Or am I? One for the courts to discuss.” – Mooney
Tickets for Martin McDonagh’s Hangmen are now available at Telecharge.com, and range from $59 – $179 (including $2 facility fee).
A musical event one hundred years in the making, SUFFS brings to life a complicated chapter in the ongoing battle for the right to vote: the American women’s suffrage movement. This epic new musical takes an unflinching look at these unsung trailblazers. In the seven years leading up to the passage of the Nineteenth Amendment in 1920, an impassioned group of suffragists — “Suffs” as they called themselves — took to the streets, pioneering protest tactics that transformed the country. They risked their lives as they clashed with the president, the public, and each other. A thrilling story of brilliant, flawed women working against and across generational, racial, and class divides, SUFFS boldly explores the victories and failures of a fight for equality that is still far from over.
With book, music, and lyrics by Shaina Taub; choreography by Raja Feather Kelly; and directed by Leigh Silverman, SUFFS will currently run from March 10 to April 24.
Abingdon Theatre Company is thrilled to announce casting for our upcoming Off-Broadway production of Queens Girl in the World! The one woman play, written by Caleen Sinette Jennings, will star Felicia Curry as protagonist, Jacqueline Marie Butler. Curry originated the role in the third installment of the trilogy, Queens Girl: Black in the Green Mountains, at the Everyman Theatre in Baltimore, MD.
Queens Girl in the World will open for a limited run at Theatre 5 in Theatre Row from April 9th to May 1st, 2022.
Broadway star and recording artist Nick Rashad Burroughs, who currently stars as Ike Turner in Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, will present a brand new concert experience, “Groove Machine Live,” featuring songs from his Pop Smash Radio Award-nominated EP “Groove Machine” and more, for one-night-only this coming Monday, February 7, 2022 at 8:00 PM at The Cutting Room NYC (44 East 32nd Street New York, NY 10016). Tickets ($20 – $25) are available here. Groove Machine Live is a night of Funk, Pop, R&B, and Rock & Roll featuring the singles “Tonight” and “Crazy” from Nick’s debut EP “Groove Machine,” as well as songs that inspired him to write the album, backed by a full live band and featuring special surprise guests. Groove Machine Live is directed by Broadway’s Zhailon Levingston (Chicken & Biscuits, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical), with music direction by Michael O. Mitchell (Motown: The Musical, MJ: The Musical), and is executive produced by Tim Norman. Burroughs can currently be seen on Broadway in Tina – The Tina Turner Musical playing Ike Turner. Additionally, fans know him from performances in Broadway’s Kinky Boots, King Kong,and the first national tour of Something Rotten. Nick can also be seen singing “Ordinary Day” on Todrick Hall’s number one pop visual album, “Forbidden.” Nick received a Broadway World Award for his portrayal of Judas in Jesus Christ Superstar. Other favorite credits include James Brown in James Brown Live at the Apollo Music Cafe, Shrek the Musical (Donkey) Ragtime (Coalhouse), and Company (Robert).
Google+
YouTube
RSS