Theatre News: Martin McDonagh’s Hangmen, Snuffs, Queens Girl in the World and Groove Machine Live

The Broadway premiere of the Olivier Award-winning and New York Drama Critics’ Circle Award-winning Royal Court Theatre/Atlantic Theater Company production of Martin McDonagh’s new comedy Hangmen will bow at Broadway’s Golden Theatre (252 West 45th Street) beginning performances Friday, April 8, 2022 , and opening Thursday, April 21, 2022, for a limited 10-week engagement.

Directed by Matthew Dunster, Martin McDonagh’s Hangmen features “Game of Thrones’” Alfie Allen (Mooney) in his Broadway debut opposite David Threlfall (Harry), whose performance as “Smike” was critically acclaimed in both the original London and Broadway productions of Nicholas Nickleby and is returning to Broadway for the first time in 25 years. Hangmen also features two-time Olivier Award winner Tracie Bennett (Alice), Owen Campbell (Clegg), Jeremy Crutchley (Inspector Fry), Olivier Bursary Award winner Gaby French (Shirley), Josh Goulding (Hennessy), John Hodgkinson (Albert), Richard Hollis (Bill), John Horton (Arthur), Olivier Award and Drama Desk Award winner Andy Nyman (Syd), and Ryan Pope (Charlie), with Sebastian Beacon, Peter Bradbury, Katie Fabel and Colin McPhillamy.

“I’m just as good as bloody Pierrepoint.” – Harry (England’s second most famous hangman)

In his small pub in the North of England in the mid-1960s, Harry is something of a local celebrity. But what’s the second-best hangman in England to do on the day they’ve abolished hanging? Amongst the cub reporters and pub regulars, people are dying to hear Harry’s reaction to the news when an intriguing stranger, Mooney, from London -with a very different wardrobe and motive – enters their world.

“Don’t worry. I may have my quirks but I’m not an animal. Or am I? One for the courts to discuss.” – Mooney

Tickets for Martin McDonagh’s Hangmen are now available at Telecharge.com, and range from $59 – $179 (including $2 facility fee).

A musical event one hundred years in the making, SUFFS brings to life a complicated chapter in the ongoing battle for the right to vote: the American women’s suffrage movement. This epic new musical takes an unflinching look at these unsung trailblazers.



In the seven years leading up to the passage of the Nineteenth Amendment in 1920, an impassioned group of suffragists — “Suffs” as they called themselves — took to the streets, pioneering protest tactics that transformed the country. They risked their lives as they clashed with the president, the public, and each other. A thrilling story of brilliant, flawed women working against and across generational, racial, and class divides, SUFFS boldly explores the victories and failures of a fight for equality that is still far from over.