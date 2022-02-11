Theatre News: Masks, Beetlejuice, Notes From Now, Wonders of the Water, HYPROV: Improv Under Hypnosis, A Class Act

New York Governor Kathy Hochul dropped the state’s indoor mask mandate, but for Broadway audiences mot until at least April 30, 2022.
It’s showtime, folks! The ghost-with-the-most Alex Brightman makes his Broadway return in this edgy and irreverent musical comedy based on Tim Burton’s dearly beloved film. Beetlejuice tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and Beetlejuice, a demon with a thing for stripes. When Lydia calls on Beetlejuice to scare away anyone with a pulse, this double-crossing specter unleashes a (Nether)world of pandemonium, and the biggest sandworm Broadway has ever seen.
Tony Award nominee Kerry Butler, David Josefsberg, Obie Award Winner Adam Dannheisser, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Kelvin Moon Loh, Danny Rutigliano, and Dana Steingold will join Alex Brightman when Beetlejuice returns from the dead to blow the roof off Broadway’s Marquis Theatre on Friday, April 8, 2022. New to the Netherworld are Elizabeth Teeter (The Crucible, The Audience) as Lydia Deetz, Michelle Aravena (A Bronx Tale, Rocky) as Miss Argentina and Zonya Love (The Color Purple) as Maxine Dean/Juno. The full cast of the smash-hit musical Beetlejuice features Kate Bailey, Will Blum, Ryan Breslin, Natalie Charle Ellis, Brooke Engen, Eric Anthony Johnson, Andrew Kober, Elliott Mattox, Mateo Melendez, Ramone Owens, Commodore C. Primous III, Nevada Riley, and Graham Stevens.
The playing schedule for Beetlejuice is as follows: Tuesday and Thursday at 7pm, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday at 8pm, with matinees Wednesday and Saturday at 2pm, and Sunday at 3pm.
Beetlejuice opened on Broadway on Thursday, April 25, 2019 and won the Drama Desk Award and Outer Critics Circle Award for David Korins’ scenic design and was nominated for eight Tony Awards including “Best New Musical.”
Prospect Theater Company (Cara Reichel, Producing Artistic Director; Melissa Huber, Managing Director) announced the complete cast and creative team for the world premiere of Notes From Now, directed and choreographed by Billy Bustamante. This brand-new musical anthology, bringing together songwriters from Broadway and beyond, will begin previews at 59E59 Theaters (59 East 59th Street) on Wednesday, March 2, with an official opening night set for Thursday, March 10. The strictly limited engagement is set to run through Sunday, March 20, 2022.The cast will feature Ashley Blanchet (Waitress), Thani Brant, Darron Hayes, Josh Lamon (Emojiland), Aline Mayagoitia (HBO’s “Love Life”), Outer Critics Circle Award winner Judy McLane (Romeo & Bernadette), John Yi (Soft Power), with understudy support from Genesis Adelia Collado. Notes From Now weaves together words and music to create a gallery of playful, provocative, and profound observations on the human journey. The line-up features newly-commissioned original songs created by 21 of today’s brightest musical theater writers: Jay Adana; Troy Anthony; Masi Asare; Jeff Blumenkrantz; Georgie Castilla and Jaime Lozano; Gretchen Cryer; Tia DeShazor and Derrick Byars; Alexandra Elle and Stephen Schwartz; Adam Gwon; Douglas Lyons and Ethan Pakchar; Peter Mills; Ryan Scott Oliver; Michelle J. Rodriguez; Angela Sclafani; Paulo K Tiról; and Amanda Yesnowitz and Deborah Abramson. Notes From Now offers a dynamic musical reflection of our contemporary world, spanning a wide range of song styles. Sean Peter Forte serves as Music Director. Macy Schmidt, recently named to Forbes ’30 Under 30’ music list for 2022, is the Orchestrator. Notes From Now will play March 2 – 20, 2022 on the following performance schedule: Tuesdays – Fridays at 7pm; Saturdays at 2pm and 7pm; and Sundays at 2pm. There are Wednesday matinees at 2pm on March 9 and March 16.
wild project’s 2022 Wild Culture initiative continues with Wonders of the Water, created, composed, and directed by Mur and choreographed by Hannah Cullen. Wonders of the Water begins performances on Thursday, March 10 for a limited engagement through Saturday, March 12. Performances are at wild project (195 E. 3rd Street, between Avenues A & B). Tickets are $35 and are available by calling the wild project box office at 212-228-1195 or by visiting thewildproject.org. Wonders of the Water is the second chapter in a four-part musical theater series by composer and director, Mur. Inspired by the 16th century elemental teachings of Paracelsus, Wonders of the Waterintroduces us to stories of Undines, Selkies, and other mythical water beings. Original visuals and costumes by Victor Jeffreys II and choreography by Hannah Cullen. The cast features Tessa Albertson, Tucker Breeder, Malcolm Durning, Aisha Kerensa, Jade Litaker, and Mur. The artistic director is Victor Jeffreys II.
J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company kick off their exciting second season with the the Linda Kline and Lonny Price (book) and Edward Kleban (music and lyrics) Tony Award-nominated musical A Class Act this Thursday, February 10 at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street).
A Class Act plays through February 20. Tickets are now on sale, including a special “Buy One Get One” deal for tickets purchased at regular price ($55) using code J2BOGO at j2spotlightnyc.com
Directed by Artistic Director Robert W. Schneider and choreographed by Skizzo Arnedillo, seen in Broadway’s On Your Feet!, the company includes, Andy Tighe (Ed), Alaina Mills (Sophie), Andrew Leggieri (Charley, et al), Jesse Manocherian (Bobby, et al), Eric Michael Gillett (Lehman), Amandina Altomare (Mona), Leeanna Rubin (Felicia), Christina Carlucci (Lucy), Christina Emily Jackson (Female Swing) and Timmy Lewis (Male Swing).
In A Class Act, Ed Kleban, the Tony Award-winning lyricist of A Chorus Line and one of the unsung champions of Broadway, returns to his own memorial service to set the record straight in this vibrant musical about musicals. A colorful gallery of friends and loved ones in Ed’s life including the relentlessly peppy Marvin Hamlisch and stage wizard Michael Bennett all appear to celebrate Ed’s life, loves, and legacy. Songs include: “Better,” “Paris Through The Window,” and “The Next Best Thing To Love.”
February 10, 11, 12, 17, 18, 19 at 7:30 PM February 13, 20 at 3:00 PM
