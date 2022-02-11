Theatre News: Masks, Beetlejuice, Notes From Now, Wonders of the Water, HYPROV: Improv Under Hypnosis, A Class Act

New York Governor Kathy Hochul dropped the state’s indoor mask mandate, but for Broadway audiences mot until at least April 30, 2022.

It’s showtime, folks! The ghost-with-the-most Alex Brightman makes his Broadway return in this edgy and irreverent musical comedy based on Tim Burton’s dearly beloved film. Beetlejuice tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and Beetlejuice, a demon with a thing for stripes. When Lydia calls on Beetlejuice to scare away anyone with a pulse, this double-crossing specter unleashes a (Nether)world of pandemonium, and the biggest sandworm Broadway has ever seen.

Tony Award nominee Kerry Butler, David Josefsberg, Obie Award Winner Adam Dannheisser, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Kelvin Moon Loh, Danny Rutigliano, and Dana Steingold will join Alex Brightman when Beetlejuice returns from the dead to blow the roof off Broadway’s Marquis Theatre on Friday, April 8, 2022. New to the Netherworld are Elizabeth Teeter (The Crucible, The Audience) as Lydia Deetz, Michelle Aravena (A Bronx Tale, Rocky) as Miss Argentina and Zonya Love (The Color Purple) as Maxine Dean/Juno. The full cast of the smash-hit musical Beetlejuice features Kate Bailey, Will Blum, Ryan Breslin, Natalie Charle Ellis, Brooke Engen, Eric Anthony Johnson, Andrew Kober, Elliott Mattox, Mateo Melendez, Ramone Owens, Commodore C. Primous III, Nevada Riley, and Graham Stevens.

The playing schedule for Beetlejuice is as follows: Tuesday and Thursday at 7pm, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday at 8pm, with matinees Wednesday and Saturday at 2pm, and Sunday at 3pm.

Beetlejuice opened on Broadway on Thursday, April 25, 2019 and won the Drama Desk Award and Outer Critics Circle Award for David Korins’ scenic design and was nominated for eight Tony Awards including “Best New Musical.”

Prospect Theater Company (Cara Reichel, Producing Artistic Director; Melissa Huber, Managing Director) announced the complete cast and creative team for the world premiere of Notes From Now, directed and choreographed by Billy Bustamante. This brand-new musical anthology, bringing together songwriters from Broadway and beyond, will begin previews at 59E59 Theaters (59 East 59th Street) on Wednesday, March 2, with an official opening night set for Thursday, March 10. The strictly limited engagement is set to run through Sunday, March 20, 2022.



The cast will feature Ashley Blanchet (Waitress), Thani Brant, Darron Hayes, Josh Lamon (Emojiland), Aline Mayagoitia (HBO’s “Love Life”), Outer Critics Circle Award winner Judy McLane (Romeo & Bernadette), John Yi (Soft Power), with understudy support from Genesis Adelia Collado.



Notes From Now weaves together words and music to create a gallery of playful, provocative, and profound observations on the human journey. The line-up features newly-commissioned original songs created by 21 of today’s brightest musical theater writers: Jay Adana; Troy Anthony; Masi Asare; Jeff Blumenkrantz; Georgie Castilla and Jaime Lozano; Gretchen Cryer; Tia DeShazor and Derrick Byars; Alexandra Elle and Stephen Schwartz; Adam Gwon; Douglas Lyons and Ethan Pakchar; Peter Mills; Ryan Scott Oliver; Michelle J. Rodriguez; Angela Sclafani; Paulo K Tiról; and Amanda Yesnowitz and Deborah Abramson.



Notes From Now offers a dynamic musical reflection of our contemporary world, spanning a wide range of song styles. Sean Peter Forte serves as Music Director. Macy Schmidt, recently named to Forbes ’30 Under 30’ music list for 2022, is the Orchestrator.



Notes From Now will play March 2 – 20, 2022 on the following performance schedule: Tuesdays – Fridays at 7pm; Saturdays at 2pm and 7pm; and Sundays at 2pm. There are Wednesday matinees at 2pm on March 9 and March 16.

wild project’s 2022 Wild Culture initiative continues with Wonders of the Water, created, composed, and directed by Mur and choreographed by Hannah Cullen. Wonders of the Water begins performances on Thursday, March 10 for a limited engagement through Saturday, March 12. Performances are at wild project (195 E. 3rd Street, between Avenues A & B). Tickets are $35 and are available by calling the wild project box office at 212-228-1195 or by visiting thewildproject.org.



Wonders of the Water is the second chapter in a four-part musical theater series by composer and director, Mur. Inspired by the 16th century elemental teachings of Paracelsus, Wonders of the Waterintroduces us to stories of Undines, Selkies, and other mythical water beings. Original visuals and costumes by Victor Jeffreys II and choreography by Hannah Cullen.



The cast features Tessa Albertson, Tucker Breeder, Malcolm Durning, Aisha Kerensa, Jade Litaker, and Mur. The artistic director is Victor Jeffreys II.

Broadway choreographer Liza Gennaro’s Making Broadway Dance landed the #1 position on two of Amazon’s key book charts – Dance Hot Releases and Music Hot Releases. Her through in-depth analysis of musical theatre choreography and choreographers, the book challenges long-held perceptions of Broadway dance as a kitsch and disposable dance form created without artistic process and demonstrates that the art form is not a monolith but is rather multifaceted in terms of dance styles, aesthetics and methodologies. Making Broadway Dance is available for purchase on Amazon or through Oxford University Press

Making Broadway Dance examines the choreographic systems of some of Broadway’s most influential dance-makers, including George Balanchine, Agnes de Mille, Jerome Robbins, Katherine Dunham, Bob Fosse, Savion Glover, Sergio Trujillo, Steven Hoggett, and Camille A. Brown.

From the brilliant minds of Improv and Comedy Legend Colin Mochrie and Master Hypnotist Asad Mecci comes a brand new, mind-blowing, jaw-dropping, side-splitting show. Hypnosis and Improv – two art forms that have mystified and entertained fans, skeptics and everyone in between for decades worldwide – come together as two masters of their crafts unite for a totally unique comedy experience. Twenty random volunteers from the audience will be put under hypnosis by Master Hypnotist Asad Mecci (the process of which is a show in its own right); their inhibitions evaporated and their minds no longer their own. The contestants are methodically and hysterically whittled down until the five best are left on stage when one of the world’s leading improvisers enters. Co-Creator Colin Mochrie takes the stage to improvise with the top five while they are still under hypnosis, turning the show into an improv extravaganza. In the hands of two masters, and solely crafted from the audience’s uninhibited subconscious, this will be an entirely original and completely unforgettable theatrical experience, for who knows where the unconscious mind will go. Colin Mochrie (Of Whose Line Is It, Anyway) Presents HYPROV: Improv Under Hypnosis at SuffolkTheater.com on Saturday, May 21 at 8PM.