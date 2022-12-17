Theatre News: Merrily We Roll Along, Pictures From Home, The Wanderers, The Year of Magical Thinking and Ain’t No Mo’

We have been saying this would happen and finally it was announced this morning that the New York Theatre Workshop’s Off-Broadway staging of Stephen Sondheim’s Merrily We Roll Along will transfer to Broadway in the fall of 2023. Directed by Olivier Award winner Maria Friedman, the transfer will include Daniel Radcliffe … Jonathan Groff and Lindsay Mendez. Also joining from the NYTW production will be Krystal Joy Brown, Katie Rose Clarke and Reg Rogers. The revival will feature choreography by Tim Jackson and orchestrations by … Jonathan Tunick. Dates, theater, additional creative team and further casting will be announced at a later date.

GELT thee to Studio 54 on Broadway! Studio 54 is the place to MaccaBE this holiday season. You’ll love it a LATKE!The producers of Pictures From Home celebrate the laughter and joy of the holidays with a special box office opening beginning Monday, December 19 at Studio 54 on Broadway (254 West 54th Street), coinciding with the beginning of Hanukkah.

Celebrate family, fried food and the festival of (Broadway) lights with Pictures From Home! Patrons who purchase tickets to Pictures From Homein person at the box office will receive a special restaurant gift card to enjoy great food this holiday season. For every order at the box office, customers will receive either a $49 or a $35 restaurant voucher to select restaurants part of The Fireman Hospitality Group: Brooklyn Diner, Brooklyn Deli, Redeye Grill and Trattoria Dell’arte.

Offer valid at the box office from Monday, December 19 through Saturday, December 24 from 10 am to 6 pm. Offer only valid with purchase of a minimum of two tickets in person at the box office. $49 vouchers for prime orchestra and prime loge seats. $35 vouchers for orchestra, loge and mezzanine seats. Offer is not valid on all seats. One voucher per patron. Vouchers are subject to availability.

This winter, three of the theatre’s most inventive, inspired and award-winning artists will bring to vivid theatrical life a comic and dramatic portrait of a mother, a father and the son who photographed their lives. Based on the landmark photo memoir by Larry Sultan, adapted to the stage by Sharr White (The Other Place, Annapurna), starring Nathan Lane, Danny Burstein and Zoë Wanamaker and staged by award-winning director Bartlett Sher, Pictures From Home will evoke memories of childhood, parenthood, and the hard-won wisdom that comes with both.

Pictures From Home will begin previews on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at Studio 54 on Broadway (254 W 54th Street) and officially open onThursday, February 9, 2023 for a strictly limited engagement.

Roundabout Theatre Company (Todd Haimes, Artistic Director/CEO) announces complete casting of the New York premiere of The Wanderers by Anna Ziegler, directed by Barry Edelstein.

Joining previously announced Katie Holmes as “Julia Cheever” are Sarah Cooper as “Sophie,” Lucy Freyer as “Esther,” Dave Klasko as “Schmuli,” and Eddie Kaye Thomas as “Abe.”

The Wanderers marks Katie Holmes’ Roundabout Theatre Company debut. She made her Broadway debut in Arthur Miller’s All My Sonsalongside John Lithgow, Dianne Wiest, Patrick Wilson and Becky Ann Baker. Most recently she appeared on Broadway in Dead Accounts by Theresa Rebeck, opposite Norbert Leo Butz, Judy Greer, Josh Hamilton and Jayne Houdyshell.

Continuing in its commitment to the development and production of new works by significant writers and artists, Roundabout is thrilled to welcome the return of playwright Anna Ziegler, who returns to the Laura Pels Theatre following the 2017 New York premiere of her play, The Last Match, directed by Gaye Taylor Upchurch.

The Wanderers begins preview performances on Thursday, January 26, 2023, and opens officially on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at the Laura Pels Theater in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street). This is a limited engagement through Monday, March 26, 2023.

Orthodox Jews Esther (Freyer) and Schmuli (Klasko) are newly married, and their future is written in the laws of the Torah. Secular Jew Abe (Thomas) is a famous novelist who believes he can write his own future…until an unexpected email from a movie star, Julia Cheever (Holmes), puts his marriage to the test and threatens to prove him wrong. From playwright Anna Ziegler (The Last Match) comes the New York premiere of a play that ripples across cultures, challenging two very different couples with the same question: Can we be happy with what we have while we have it?

Keen Company, a Drama Desk and Obie Award-winning Off-Broadway theater creating stories that celebrate the complexities of hope and the joys of connection, is pleased to announce two benefit performances of its critically-acclaimed production of Joan Didion’s The Year of Magical Thinking starring Obie and Drama Desk Award-winner Kathleen Chalfant in a moving one-woman tour de force. Adapted from her best-selling memoir, The Year of Magical Thinking recounts Didion’s journey of loss, perseverance, and ultimately hope, using her signature wit to draw an intimate portrait of the resilience of the human heart. Benefit performances will take place on January 10 and 17 at 7pm at the Players Club, located at 16 Gramercy Park South in Manhattan. Tickets are currently on sale at www.keencompany.org/theyearofmagicalthinkingbenefit.



Conceived and directed by Artistic Director Jonathan Silverstein, Keen Company’s original sold-out run, took place during October – November, 2022, in over 25 non-traditional theater spaces including living rooms, libraries, and other community centers throughout New York City. Laura Collins-Hughes in her New York Times critic’s pick review declared, “This Keen Company production goes small, and in doing so, gets the play sublimely right.”



Funds raised from the event underwrite Keen Company’s 23rd Season including two Off-Broadway productions, the Keen Playwrights Lab fostering mid-career writers, its Keen Teens program providing free theater education to students in all five boroughs of NYC, and the commissioning and development of a new musical by Adam Gwon.



Benefit performances take place at the historic Players Club, a private social club founded in New York City by the noted 19th-century Shakespearean actor Edwin Booth. In 1888, Booth purchased an 1847 mansion at 16 Gramercy Park, reserved an upper floor for his residence, and turned the rest into a clubhouse. The clubhouse was named a National Historic Landmark in 1963 and is the oldest New York City membership club still in its original home.

Ain’t No Mo’ announces extension to Dec. 23rd at Broadway’s Belasco Theatre. The production previously announced it’s closing on Dec. 18, but Cooper rallied for his play via social media at #SaveAintNoMo.



Numerous celebrities such as Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade (co-producers of the show through their individual production companies), Queen Latifah, Tyler Perry, Shonda Rhimes and Sara Ramirez have all bought out performances in the past week. Significant contributions have been made by Reverend Al Sharpton, Swizz Beatz, D-Nice, Derrick Hayes and Pinky Cole, Jeremy O. Harris (a co-producer of the show), Denée Benton, Debbie Allen andDominique Morisseau