Broadway

Theatre News: MJ, Teachers Night on Broadway, The Actors Studio, Ragtime and The Wiz

Theatre News: MJ, Teachers Night on Broadway, The Actors Studio, Ragtime and The Wiz

Photo credit: Emilio Madrid

Ten year old triple threat Bane Griffith joined the cast of MJ in the role of ‘Little Michael’ beginning last night, Tuesday, January 31, sharing the role with Christian Wilson. Originally from Houston, Texas, Bane will make his Broadway debut in the production. He replaces Corey J. Bane will also make his television debut this year on an Emmy award winning sitcom. He is ecstatic to join the cast of MJ and to honor the “King of Pop,” Michael Jackson.

The Broadway League is set to hold Teachers Night on Broadway. Five-hundred New York City public school educators will gather on February 5th to attend the evening performance of Chicago. A press conference will be held in Times Square prior to the performance to acknowledge support of Broadway Bridges from UFT, the New York City Department of Education and the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment.

The Actors Studio announced two free events open to the public. First a staged reading of Lyle Kessler’s If You Love Me February 17-18 at 7 PM. The reading will be directed by Bobby Moresco and stars Chazz Palminteri. Next the company will then host The Actors Studio Short Film Festival on February 25 at 3 PM and 7 PM. Each program will be followed by a talk-back and Q&A with the filmmakers, guided by the moderator.

Originally scheduled for 2020 but postponed by COVID, the Broadway reunion concert of Ragtime, benefiting The Entertainment Community Fund, now has a 2023 date: March 27. Most of the original Broadway cast of the Ahrens and Flaherty musical reunite to perform including Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Judy Kaye and Peter Friedman. Stepping in for the late Marin Mazzie as Mother will be Tony winner Kelli O’Hara.

Also featured will be Mark Aldrich, Shaun Amyot, John D. Baker, Dara Paige Bloomfield, Sandra M. Bonitto, Mark Cassius, Jamie Chandler-Torns, Albert Christmas, Dioni Michelle Collins, Jim Corti, Pierce Cravens, Larry Daggett, Bernard Dotson, Roberta Duchak, Donna Dunmire, Adam Dyer, Duane Martin Foster, Patty Goble, Darlene Bel Grayson, Elisa Heinsohn, David Hess, Rosena Hill, Adam Hunter, Mark Jacoby, Anne Kanengeiser, Mary Sharon Komarek (Dziedzic), Joe Langworth, Joe Locarro, Dan Manning, Michael X. Martin, Mary McCandless, Allyson Tucker Mitchell, Anne L. Nathan, Monica Patton (Richards), Lynette Perry, Orgena Rose, Gordon Stanley, Steven Sutcliffe, Todd Thurston, Vanessa Townsell-Crisp, Rema Webb, Leon Williams, Bruce Winant, and Eric Jordan Young.

The performance is currently sold out. Limited sponsorship opportunities are available by contacting Douglas Ramirez at dramirez@entertainmentcommunity.org. For ticket holders who have retained tickets originally purchased in 2020, visit EntertainmentComunity.org/Ragtime.

The Wiz which is headed back to Broadway in the spring of 2024. It will first start with a national tour in fall of 2023 in Baltimore (where the original musical debuted in 1974). The show just announced an award-winning design team, including Oscar-winning Black Panther production designer Hannah Beachler and Emmy-winning Watchmen costume designer Sharen Davis. The design team also includes lighting design by Ryan J. O’Gara (Thoughts of a Colored Man) and wig design by Academy Award-winning Mia Neal (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom). Casting has yet to be announced. The show will feature a book by William F. Brown with a Tony Award-winning score by Charlie Smalls (and others). The director will be Schele Williams (The Notebook, revival of Disney’s Aida), choreographer JaQuel Knight (Beyonce’s “Single Ladies”), Amber Ruffin (additional material), and Joseph Joubert (music supervision, orchestrations, & music arrangements). The production is described as a 21st Century Wiz combining elements of ballet, jazz and modern pop.

Related Items
Broadway

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Broadway

Legendary Producer Julian Schlossberg Celebrates His New Memoir With Celebrity Guests

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 1, 2023
Read More

Broadway’s A Beautiful Noise Tries Hard, Without a Lot of Sing Song Blues to Run With

RossFebruary 1, 2023
Read More

The New Broadway Musical Shucked Finds Its Cast

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 30, 2023
Read More

MTC’s The Collaboration Makes Disposable Sellable Art for Consumption

RossJanuary 28, 2023
Read More

Roundabout Now Accepting Applications: Directing Fellowship and Directors Group

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 28, 2023
Read More

Stephen Adly Guirgis’ Between Riverside and Crazy Has Much To Say About Connection

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 26, 2023
Read More

Will Swenson and The Cast of A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical Wished The Musical Icon Happy Birthday

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 26, 2023
Read More

The Outer Critics Circle Announces Dates and New Category Distinctions for the 72nd Annual Outer Critics Circle Awards

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 25, 2023
Read More
Adrienne Warren

Theatre News: Room, Camelot, Between Riverside and Crazy, Bedlam and Hip Hop Cinderella

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 24, 2023
Read More