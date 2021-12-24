Theatre News: Sutton Foster Out, Waitress and Thoughts of a Colored Man Close, More Shut Down on Broadway and Off Broadway And Apology From Charlotte St Martin

The Music Man had their first preview the other night. Tonight Sutton Foster is out of and swing Kathy Voytko is on, not Audrey Cardwell who is her understudy. Is COVID to blame? This makes 4 understudies now. Hugh Jackman went to thank them and the audiences.https://www.facebook.com/604529134/videos/265608392147944

12 noon notice, 1 pm first rehearsal, 8 pm first show. Brava, Ms. Voytko, and all the swings and understudies making Broadway happen.

Joshua Henry and Ciara Renée Photo: Matthew Murphy

Waitress canceled due to breakthrough Covid-19 Infections and is now set to close.

COVID claims closing of closing of Thoughts of a Colored Man. The Keenan Scott II play, directed by Steven H. Broadnax III has tried its hardest to safely navigate the current health crisis, even putting the playwright on stage with script this past Tuesday evening, but eventually was not able to continue under the unfortunate conditions of Covid exposure in the city and country.

The Producers released this following statement:

“While this is not the outcome we had hoped for, being part of this historic season on Broadway has been the greatest privilege of our lives. The theater industry’s great return is about so much more than the success or failure of any single production. As a community, we remain undeterred , unflinching and unstoppable. We have never been prouder to be theater makers than at this very moment.”

When Thoughts of a Colored Man opened on Oct. 13, 2021, it made history as the first Broadway show to be written, directed by, starring and lead produced by Black men.

The Thoughts of a Colored Man ensemble cast currently features Emmy Award® winner Dyllón Burnside, Bryan Terrell Clark, Da’Vinchi, Grammy Award® nominee Luke James, Tony Award® nominee Forrest McClendon, ,Grammy Award nominee Tristan Mack Wilds and Esau Pritchett.

Ain’t too Proud, David Byrne’s American Utopia, Aladdin, Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen, Flying Over Sunset, Hadestown, Hamilton, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Six, The Lion King, Tina and MJ the Musical …. will stay closed an additional day. Moulin Rouge! The Musical has canceled performances for December 23–25 due to positive COVID results in the company, but plans to resume with the 2 PM matinee on December 26.

Off Broadway Assassins cancels December 22 & 23 performances. Candace Bushnell solo show closes off Broadway with star’s covid diagnosis. Jersey Boys cancels performances through December 26. Theatre Row is closed through Christmas due to COVID-19 cases on-site. Winnie The Pooh.

Cirque Du Soleil cancels due to Covid cases. Twas the Night Before… at Madison Square Garden plans to resume the show on December 26th.

Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin faced backlash from industry leaders on social media, after she made the following comment to the Hollywood Reporter. In the interview she she intimated Broadway’s recent COVID-related cancellations, which were partially due to a lack of “experienced” understudies and swings. Several industry leaders, including performer and Actors’ Equity President Kate Shindle, took to social media to counter St. Martin’s quote.

Statement from Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin: “I sincerely apologize about my recent comments about understudies and swings. I clearly misunderstood and for that I am truly sorry. After speaking with several understudies and swings this morning I realize how this mistake has hurt many people. There was never any intention of disrespect. I do not make theatre but am committed to its success and to acknowledging the immense work of those who bring it to life 8 shows a week and 52 weeks a year. Again, please accept my apology.”