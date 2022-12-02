Theatre News: Moulin Rouge!, The Great Gatsby, Lillias White, KPOP, The Wiz and Ain’t No Mo

Tony winner Aaron Tveit rejoins Moulin Rouge! The Musical at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre for a 12-week run beginning January 17, 2023. Derek Klena, who currently plays the role, will return to the cast on April 11, 2023.

Original cast member Sahr Ngaujah will play his final performance as Toulouse-Lautrec on Sunday, February 5. He will be replaced by André Ward, as well as David Harris as the Duke of Monroth both straight from the national tour. They start February 7. Declan Bennett will play his final performance as the Duke on January 15, with the role played by Dylan Paul January 17-February 5.

Current cast members Ashley Loren as Satine, Eric Anderson as Harold Zidler, Caleb Marshall-Villarreal as Santiago, Jessica Lee Goldyn as Nini, and Oyoyo Joi as Satine Alternate will continue.

The acclaimed, award-winning Korean producer Chunsoo Shin is thrilled to announce the creative team adapting F. Scott Fitzgerald’s landmark novel The Great Gatsby into a Broadway-bound stage musical. Formed and led by Chunsoo Shin, one of the most influential musical producers in Korea’s theatre industry, the team of dynamic theater talent features music & lyrics by Tony Award nominees Nathan Tysen (Paradise Square) & Jason Howland (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical – Grammy Award winner), and a book by Jonathan Larson Grant winner Kait Kerrigan (The Mad Ones), helmed by award-winning director Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical). Mark Shacket (Funny Girl, Slave Play) of Foresight Theatrical serves as Executive Producer. A private industry reading will take place this December, and a regional bow is being planned for the 2023-2024 season.



Fitzgerald’s timeless, seminal novel The Great Gatsby continues to entice legions of fans worldwide with its elegant, fiery, and soul-stirring tale. Set in the Roaring Twenties, eccentric millionaire Jay Gatsby will stop at nothing in his tragic pursuit of Daisy Buchanan, a wealthy young woman who he loved in his youth. Surrounded by characters with incredibly complex and nuanced inner lives, passions and longings boil, and then erupt – spurring the unimaginable fates that befall them. A novel destined to sing, this world premiere musical adaptation will roar into the 21st century through an electrifying jazz and pop-infused score.



One of the most popular novels of all time, The Great Gatsby is a New York Times and USA Today perennial best seller. It has sold over 30 million copies worldwide since its release in 1925 and continues to sell over 500,000 per year. The novel has been translated into over 42 different languages and has been adapted into television shows, radio plays, video games, Broadway plays, and multiple films – including the acclaimed 2013 Baz Luhrmann feature film starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

Ironically this show maybe like The Phantom of The Opera and The Wild Party with multiple productions of the same title playing. I know one is coming to The Manhattan Club this year!

Tony Award and Daytime Emmy Award Winner Lillias White to Join Legendary Wall of Caricatures at Sardi’s, Lillias won the 1997 Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her showstopping turn in Cy Coleman’s The Life and received another Tony nomination in 2010 for Fela!. Her other Broadway credits include Matron “Mama” Morton in the 25th Anniversary cast of Chicago, Effie White in Dreamgirls, Grizabella in Cats, Asaka in Once on this Island, and Miss Jones in the 1995 revival of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. Her first solo studio album Get Yourself Some Happy! was released last year by Old Mill Road Recording. Lillias is currently stars in the Tony Award and Grammy Award-winning Best Musical Hadestown where she is the first female-identifying actor to play the role of Hermes.

Sony Masterworks Broadway, along with producers Tim Forbes and Joey Parnes, will release the KPOP – Original Broadway Cast Recording on February 24, 2023. Available for preorder now , the album is produced by Harvey Mason jr. and features music, lyrics, music production and arrangements by Helen Park and music and lyrics by Max Vernon. The first-ever Broadway musical to celebrate Korean culture with Korean, Korean-American, and API representation on and off-stage, the show includes a star-studded cast of performers from the world of K-pop, including chart-topping superstar and lead Luna, BoHyung (from the K-pop group SPICA and half of the duo KEEMBO), Min (from the K-pop group Miss A), Kevin Woo (from the K-pop group U-KISS), and more.

Renowned Record Producer, Harvey Mason jr. “I am such a fan of this music and this musical! Having worked in the K-Pop music space for over a decade, finally experiencing the music live on a Broadway stage has been so exciting. With the popularity and impact of this music, it’s the perfect time for the KPOP show and the cast album.”

KPOP, is playing at Circle in the Square Theatre. Directed by Teddy Bergman, KPOP with book by Jason Kim; choreography by Jennifer Weber; music, lyrics, music production and arrangements by Helen Park; and music and lyrics by Max Vernon.

An all-new production of the Tony Award-winning musical The Wiz, is about to be back on Broadway. Adapted from The Wizard of Oz by L. Frank Baum, the show will do a national tour before coming to Broadway for a limited engagement in the 2023/24 season.

The show features the book by William F. Brown and a Tony Award-winning score by Charlie Smalls (and others). This show will be entirely reimagined and is directed by Schele Williams (Broadway directorial debut), choreographed by Jaquel Knight (Broadway debut), with additional material by Amber Ruffin, and music supervision, orchestrations, and music arrangements by Joseph Joubert.

The Wiz will start in the fall of 2023 at the Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore, MD, home of the 1974 world premiere of the musical and will hit Broadway in the Spring 2024.

