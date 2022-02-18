Theatre News: Mr. Saturday Night, Macbeth, ¡AMERICANO!, Emily Mann, Hadestown, True North

The box office for the new musical comedy, Mr. Saturday Night, co-written by and starring Tony and Emmy Award winner Billy Crystal, will open on Monday, February 21 at 10am at the Nederlander Theatre (208 West 41st Street). The Nederlander Theatre box office will be open Monday through Saturday from 10am to 6pm.

Mr. Saturday Night begins previews March 29, 2022 and will officially open on April 27, 2022 at the Nederlander Theatre (208 West 41st Street). Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

Mr. Saturday Night is the story of Buddy Young Jr., an outrageous and outspoken comedian who found fame, if not fortune, in the early days of television. Now, some 40 years after his TV career flamed out, Buddy seeks one more shot at the spotlight, and while he’s at it, one last shot at fixing the family he fractured along the way.

Mr. Crystal returns to the role of Buddy Young Jr. that he portrayed in the original 1992 Columbia Pictures film of the same name, which also marked his directorial debut. The book for the stage musical is written by Billy Crystal, Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel. The score for Mr. Saturday Night features music by three-time Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown (Parade, The Bridges of Madison County) and lyrics by Tony Award nominee Amanda Green (Hands on a Hardbody). Tony Award winner John Rando (Urinetown, On The Town) will direct. The production will feature choreography by Ellenore Scott (upcoming revival of Funny Girl).

This is Billy Crystal’s return to Broadway following the hugely successful, critically acclaimed and Tony Award winning production of 700 Sundays that premiered in 2004 and had a return Broadway engagement in 2013.

The highly-anticipated upcoming Broadway production of Macbeth has announced the Macbeth 2022: Ticket Initiative, a program developed to provide students with a unique opportunity to see a world-class Broadway production of one of Shakespeare’s greatest plays. The initiative will provide at least 2,022 fully-funded tickets throughout the 15-week limited engagement at the Longacre Theatre free of charge to students, eliminating the financial barrier to entry for students from underrepresented communities.

In partnership with major theatre and educational organizations, this program will reach high school and college students who traditionally have been underrepresented on Broadway and in Broadway audiences – specifically those from BIPOC communities, first generation college students and people with disabilities. For some of these young people, Macbeth 2022: Ticket Initiative will be their first Broadway show.

In this spirit, Macbeth 2022: Ticket Initiative 2022 is partnering with The Opportunity Network, Fund II Foundation, NYC Department of Education, the City University of New York including CUNY K16 Initiatives and Medgar Evers College, NPower, International House, UNCF (United Negro College Fund), PowHERful Foundation, Ron Brown Scholars, and the Fashion Institute of Technology to distribute the fully-funded tickets. The initiative will also be partnering with TDF to offer further accessibility to people with hearing and vision loss.

In addition to providing fully subsidized tickets, the program will also provide additional engagement opportunities and interactive content to complement their experience at the theatre. Select resources will also be made available to students beyond those in attendance through the program.

“Expanding accessibility to the theatre has been a priority for both our cast and creative on this production,” said Barbara Broccoli. “Thanks to the generous support from our sponsors and the partnership across the educational organizations helping to facilitate this effort, we are thrilled to be able to offer this program and hopefully plant the theatre seed in new audience members who have not experienced a Broadway show before.

Macbeth stars Daniel Craig as Macbeth and Ruth Negga in her Broadway debut as Lady Macbeth. They are joined by Phillip James Brannon (“Servant”) as Ross, Grantham Coleman (The Great Society) as MacDuff, Asia Kate Dillon(“Billions”) as Malcolm, Tony nominee Maria Dizzia (In The Next Room) as Lady Macduff, Tony nominee Amber Gray (Hadestown) as Banquo, Emeka Guindo (Camelot) as Fleance, Paul Lazar (Silence of the Lambs) as Duncan, Bobbi MacKenzie (School of Rock) as Macduff’s Child, Michael Patrick Thornton (“The Red Line”) as Lennox, and Danny Wolohan (“Orange Is The New Black”) as Seyton. The ensemble will be completed by Che Ayende (King Lear), Eboni Flowers (Slave Play) and Peter Smith (“Shrill”). Stevie Ray Dallimore (Henry IV) joins as the standby for Daniel Craig.

¡AMERICANO!, a new musical inspired by the true story of a DREAMer comes to NYC this spring

Following an acclaimed and record-setting run at Arizona’s Phoenix Theater Company, ¡Americano! , a new American musical comes to New York this spring in a 12-week limited engagement, March 31 – June 19, at New World Stages (340 West 50th Street.) Opening night is April 21 at 7PM. ¡Americano! features an original score by acclaimed singer-songwriter Carrie Rodriguez (“Lola,” named as one of NPR’s top 50 albums of the year), a book by Michael Barnard (Producing Artistic Director, Phoenix Theatre Company), Jonathan Rosenberg, and Fernanda Santos (award winning author, The Fire Line: The Story of the Granite Mountain Hotshots), and additional lyrics by Barnard and Rosenberg. Michael Barnard also serves as the director. ¡Americano! was conceived and is presented by Quixote Productions (Jason Rose, Lead Producer) in association with Chicanos Por La Causa (Executive Producer).Tickets are now on sale at Telecharge.com , (212) 239-6200.

¡Americano! is the true story – the life, the challenges, and the trials – of Tony Valdovinos, a DREAMer brought to America by his parents when he was two years old. Inspired by 9/11, on his 18th birthday Tony walked into a Marine Corps recruitment office to enlist, only to discover his parents hadn’t told him he was an undocumented immigrant. But Tony did not give up on his dream to serve the only country he had ever known. Instead, he discovered alternatively powerful ways to serve and inspire by combating voter suppression and galvanizing a community to fight for representation in government. ¡Americano! casts a deeply human light on what it means to be a DREAMer, at a time when America’s ongoing debates over immigration and disenfranchisement continue.

Tony Valdovinos, whose life story serves as the inspiration for ¡Americano! , also serves as a consulting producer.

¡Americano! , developed in association with Amas Musical Theatre (Donna Trinkoff, Artistic Producer), features choreography by Sergio Mejia; orchestrations & arrangements by Sergio Mendoza (a member of the Grammy Award winning band Calexico).

The original ¡Americano! concept album is available on streaming sites including Amazon Music Apple Music and Spotify . On the album, nine of the more than 20 songs from the musical are performed by ¡Americano! composer/lyricist Carrie Rodriguez, and the musical’s orchestrator & arranger, Sergio Mendoza and his band Orkesta Mendoza.

The League of Professional Theatre Women (LPTW), the New York based organization that has championed women in the professional theatre for four decades, will present its Spring 2022 Oral History Project interview with pioneering playwright, screenwriter, and director Emily Mann, conducted by esteemed arts journalist Alexis Greene on February 24th at 6:00PM in the Bruno Walter Auditorium at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center (111 Amsterdam Avenue at 65th Street). Space for this event (which is free and open to the public) is limited, and reservations must be made in order to attend. To RSVP click Here.



“Emily has been a force in the theater since the 1970s, and artistic director of the McCarter Theatre Center in Princeton from 1990 to 2020.



Emily Mann is a multi-award-winning playwright, screenwriter and director. In her 30 years as Artistic Director and Resident Playwright at McCarter Theatre Center in Princeton, New Jersey, she wrote 15 new plays and adaptations, directed over 50 productions, produced 180 plays and musicals, supported and directed the work of emerging and legendary playwrights, and received the Tony Award for Outstanding Regional Theater. She has directed world premieres by Ntozake Shange, Edward Albee, Christopher Durang, Ken Ludwig, Nilo Cruz, Danai Gurira among others, and is known for her productions of Williams, Chekhov, Shakespeare and Ibsen. On Broadway, she directed Anna in the Tropics, and A Streetcar Named Desire, her plays Having Our Say, adapted from the book by Sarah L. Delany and A. Elizabeth Delany with Amy Hill Hearth and Execution of Justice; Her other plays include: Still Life; Annulla, An Autobiography; Greensboro (A Requiem); Meshugah; Mrs. Packard, and Hoodwinked (a Primer on Radical Islamism). Adaptations: Baby Doll, Scenes from a Marriage, Uncle Vanya, The Cherry Orchard, A Seagull in the Hamptons, The House of Bernarda Alba, and Antigone. Her play, Gloria: A Life about the legacy of Gloria Steinem, ran Off-Broadway and aired on PBS’ Great Performances. Currently in development for Broadway: her adaptation of The Pianist and a new musical adapted from the Kent Haruf novel Our Souls at Night, with composer Lucy Simon, lyricist Susan Birkenhead and director Victoria Clark. Her awards include: Peabody (for her teleplay of Having Our Say), Hull Warriner, NAACP, 6 Obies, Guggenheim; Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, WGA nominations; Princeton University Honorary Doctorate of Arts; Helen Merrill Distinguished Playwrights’ Award; Margo Jones Award; TCG Visionary Leadership Award; Lilly Award and Gordon Davidson Award, both for Lifetime Achievement. She was recently inducted into the American Theater Hall of Fame.

Quick news: Lana Gordon to take over as Persephone in Broadway’s Hadestown. Wicked’s Amanda Jane Cooper to Lead Workshop of New Musical True North.

