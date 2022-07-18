Theatre News: Mr. Saturday Night Sets Closing, Ali Stroker Expecting, Hoagy Carmichael’s Stardust Road and Registration is Open for the Festival of New Musicals!

The Tony-nominated musical comedy, Mr. Saturday Night, starring Tony and Emmy Award winner Billy Crystal, has set their closing date for September 4, 2022.
Billy Crystal will soon begin pre-production on the AppleTV+ series, “Before.” He stars and is the executive produce the series with Academy Award-winning writer Eric Roth and Academy Award-winning director Barry Levinson.
Now she is having a baby. She announced on twitter “We are having a baby!!! The newest member of the team is arriving in November! A dream come true!!” The announcement marks the couple’s one-year wedding anniversary.
Stroker, 35, wrote, “Happy 1st anniversary @david_perlow ! Best year ever! Thank you for creating this life with me! We won the jackpot! I love you.”
The York Theatre Company, will present the New York premiere of Hoagy Carmichael’s Stardust Road, conceived by Susan H. Schulman, Michael Lichtefeld, and Lawrence Yurman, developed with Hoagy Bix Carmichael, and featuring music by the legendary Hoagy Carmichael. Performances are set to begin Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at 7:00PM for a limited engagement through Saturday afternoon, December 31, 2022 at The York’s temporary home, The Theatre at St. Jeans (150 East 76th Street, between Lexington and Third Avenues). Opening Night is set for Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 7:00PM.Cast and further creative team will be announced shortly.
Hoagy Carmichael’s Stardust Road is a new musical journey that tells the story of six friends and the one man who brought them all together. The musical is told completely through the sophisticated music of Hoagy Carmichael. The seven friends weave a story of camaraderie and shifting relationships through four decades in America: the early years of ragtime, jazz and blues; the romance of New York in the 1930’s; the tumultuous and uncertain years of the World War II era; and the post-war Golden Age of Hollywood. All while walking down Hoagy Carmichael’s Stardust Road.
Announcing the 34th Annual Festival of New Musicals!, October 20 & 21, 2022 at New World Stages, NYC. Selected by our Festival Committee from a pool of 480 submissions — our most submissions ever by far — the eight shows to be featured this season are:
Book, Music & Lyrics by Jord Liu & Deepak Kumar
Book by Steven Gallagher
Music & Lyrics by Anton Lipovetsky
Lyrics & Libretto by Shannon Burkett
Music by Heather Christian
Book & Lyrics by Nikki Lynette
Music by Nikki Lynette, Matt Hennessy, Clay Bail, Malcom Fong, Slavic Livins & Zeke Macumber
Book, Music & Lyrics by Martin Storrow
Book & Lyrics by Will Lacker
Music & Lyrics by Dylan Glatthorn
Perpetual Sunshine & the Ghost Girls
Book & Lyrics by Sara Cooper
Music by Lynne Shankel
Book & Lyrics by Marcus Terrell Smith
Music by Robin Schäfer
Registration is open! Go to namt.org to learn more about the Festival and register now!
