Theatre News: Mrs. Doubtfire, Mint Theater, Free Theatre Summer Camp, Broadway Musical Camp abnd The Shubert Foundation

Ghostlight Records released Original Broadway Cast Recording of Mrs. Doubtfire in digital and streaming formats. Mrs. Doubtfire has music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick and a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell, the team behind Something Rotten! Ethan Popp is the supervisor, arranger and orchestrator. The producers of the recording are Ethan Popp, Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick. The executive producers are Kevin McCollum and Hunter Arnold. Stream or download the album at ghostlightrecords.lnk.to/DoubtfireOBCR

The album features the Broadway cast that opened the show on December 5, 2021, including Tony Award nominee Rob McClure as Daniel Hillard, Jenn Gambatese as Miranda Hillard, Peter Bartlett as Mr. Jolly, Charity Angél Dawson as Wanda Sellner, Mark Evans as Stuart Dunmire, J. Harrison Ghee as Andre Mayem, Analise Scarpaci as Lydia Hillard, Jake Ryan Flynn as Christopher Hillard, Avery Sell as Natalie Hillard and Tony Award nominee Brad Oscar as Frank Hillard.

Opening tomorrow: Mint Theater’s long delayed American Premiere of Chains by Elizabeth Baker at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street). Performances will now continue through July 23rd.



Jenn Thompson directs a company that includes every one of those actors announced in 2020: Jeremy Beck, Kyle Cameron, Anthony Cochrane, Christopher Gerson, Olivia Gilliatt, Jeff Gurner, Laakan McHardy, Andrea Morales, Ned Noyes, Brian Owen, Elisabeth S. Rodgers, Claire Saunders, Peterson Townsend, Amelia White, and Avery Whitted.

Chains, the second offering in Mint’s series “Meet Miss Baker,” is Mint’s latest effort in its ongoing commitment to create new life for neglected women playwrights. From Pulitzer-Prize winning plays by Zona Gale and Susan Glaspell, to forgotten works by Teresa Deevy, Rachel Crothers, Cicely Hamilton, Githa Sowerby, Hazel Ellis, Maurine Dallas Watkins, Lillian Hellman, Rose Franken and Dawn Powell, Mint has long been a champion of neglected plays by women.

AMT is thrilled to present our first Broadway Musical Camp, an instructional two week musical theater camp for kids, ages 9-18, running two weeks in August from the 15th through the 26th. The program will run Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays 12-4 at the beautiful new Off Broadway AMT Theater, located at 354 West 45th Street.

The Youth will be working with Director/Choreographer, Mary Lauren and Musical Director, Michael Liepper. Come be a part of our musical theatre camp that culminates in a showcase performance on our Off-Broadway stage! The showcase will be Friday August 26th at 2:00pm. Guests are invited to attend. We will also have a talkback with the Directors and Cast after the performance. The students will receive a recording of the performance.

The youth will get training in acting, singing, dancing, writing and storytelling. We will have tons of fun in a compassionate and welcoming environment. We will be working on two big broadway numbers, duets and solos, and creating an original monologue or scene specifically for each child.

Details: August 15, 17, 19 and 22, 24, 26 12:00pm – 4:00pm At AMT Theater Monday, Wednesday and Friday afternoons $450 – Early Bird Sign Up $500 – Sign up after July 15th $100 – (added/not mandatory) 2, 1 hour private lessons with the Directors Ages 9 – 18 The class caps at 20 students. To register, send an email to Mary@amttheater.org.

The Shubert Foundation announced today a record $37.6 million in unrestricted grants to not-for-profit theatres, dance companies, academic theatre training programs, and related service agencies. As a leader in funding for the arts the Foundation has also made two $1 million gifts to create endowed scholarships for Theatre students at the Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), Spelman Collegeand Morehouse College.

“The Shubert Foundation has long supported education in the performing arts, both through our relationship with The New York City Public Schools and our Shubert Scholars Program at colleges and universities,” said Chairman Robert E. Wankel. “This year, to further expand opportunities for college students of color to gain broad experiences in the performing arts, our Board approved two $1M endowments for scholarships at two HBCUs,” added Mr. Wankel.