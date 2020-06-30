Theatre News: New Dates to Open and the Shows Who Hope to Bring Back Broadway

Everyone in New York City and across the country wants live Broadway theatre to come back as fast as possible, but there are still many hurdles to get over before that can happen. The Broadway League announced further suspension of performances; all the way through Sunday, January 3, 2021.

The Broadway League continues to work with city and state officials as well as leaders in science, technology, and medicine to formulate the best plan to restart the industry. Some of the logistics being currently reviewed for audience members and employees include: screening and testing, cleaning and sanitizing, wayfinding inside theatres, backstage protocols, and much more.

Returning productions are currently projected to resume performances over a series of rolling dates in early 2021. Tickets for performances for next winter and spring are expected to go on sale in the coming weeks.

“The Broadway experience can be deeply personal but it is also, crucially, communal,” said Chairman of the Board of The Broadway League Thomas Schumacher. “The alchemy of 1000 strangers bonding into a single audience fueling each performer on stage and behind the scenes will be possible again when Broadway theatres can safely host full houses. Every single member of our community is eager to get back to work sharing stories that inspire our audience through the transformative power of a shared live experience. The safety of our cast, crew, orchestra and audience is our highest priority and we look forward to returning to our stages only when it’s safe to do so. One thing is for sure, when we return we will be stronger and more needed than ever.

Our membership is working closely with the theatrical unions and in concert with key experts and some of the greatest minds inside and outside of the industry to explore protocols for all aspects of reopening. We are focused on identifying and implementing necessary measures that will enable us to resume performances safely for Broadway audiences and employees,” said Charlotte St. Martin, President of the Broadway League.

“We are determined to bring back the people who rely on this industry for their livelihood, and to welcome back all those who love this vital part of New York City, as soon as it is safe to do so. As so many of us in the Broadway community have been saying during this time – We’ll be back, and we have so many more stories to tell.”

Broadway performances were suspended on March 12, 2020. At that time, 31 productions were running, including 8 new shows in previews. Additionally, 8 productions were in rehearsals preparing to open in the spring.

Most Off-Broadway shows are following that guidance as well.

Shows opening in 2021 include:

The Music Man starring Hugh Jackman has shifted its run to start on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Sutton Foster, is also scheduled to begin previews at the Winter Garden Theatre. Official opening night has been set for May 20.

The Lehman Trilogy is looking for a new home for 2021. They need to find a new home due to a scheduling conflict.

American Buffalo and The Minutes are looking to open in the spring of 2021. Laurence Fishburne and Academy Award and Golden Globe winner Sam Rockwell will star in the Broadway revival of David Mamet’s American Buffalo. Mamet will reunite with director Neil Pepe (Speed-the-Plow, A Life in the Theatre) for the production. Circle in the Square is set for American Buffalo.

Sing Street is at the Lyceum Theatre.

American Utopia at Broadway’s Hudson Theatre but slated is also Plaza Suite.

MJ the Musical at the Neil Simon Theatre.

Take Me Out was a Tony Award-winning Best Play, playwright Richard Greenberg celebrates the personal and professional intricacies of America’s favorite pastime. When Darren Lemming (Jesse Williams), the star center fielder for the Empires, comes out of the closet, the reception off the field reveals a barrage of long-held unspoken prejudices. Facing some hostile teammates and fraught friendships, Darren is forced to contend with the challenges of being a gay person of color within the confines of a classic American institution. As the Empires struggle to rally toward a championship season, the players and their fans begin to question tradition, their loyalties, and the price of victory. Looking to open at The Hayes Theatre

Birthday Candles – Debra Messing (Will & Grace) returns to the stage as Ernestine Ashworth, who spends her 17th birthday agonizing over her insignificance in the universe. Their home is the American Airlines Theatre.

Caroline, or Change is direct from a smash-hit run on London’s West End, this new production of Tony Kushner (Angels in America) and Jeanine Tesori’s (Fun Home) explosive musical. Starring the “incandescent” (Holly Williams) as Sharon D Clarke hopes to bring in this Olivier Award-winning performance as Caroline, an African-American maid whose world of 1963 Louisiana ripples with change both large and small. Erupting with transcendent songs and larger-than-life imagination, Caroline, or Change explores how, in times of great transformation, even the simplest acts shake the earth. Studio 54 has been waiting.

Flying Over Sunset and Lynn Nottage’s opera Intimate Apparel, are set to open in the spring of 2021 at Lincoln Center Theater.

Plaza Suite Two-time Tony Award winner Matthew Broderick and two-time Emmy Award winner Sarah Jessica Parker will return to Broadway in the first-ever New York revival of Neil Simon’s classic comedy about marriage, Plaza Suite, in a production by Tony Award winner John Benjamin Hickey.

Plaza Suite will mark the first time Broderick and Parker will share a Broadway stage since the 1995 revival of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. This event will also mark Broderick’s return to the words of Neil Simon, having won his first Tony Award for creating the role of Eugene Jerome in Simon’s Brighton Beach Memoirs, followed by its sequel, Biloxi Blues. This is also slated for the Hudson Theatre.

Also not giving up the fight 1776.

According to Telecharge you’ll be getting a separate email with information on refunds and exchanges.