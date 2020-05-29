Theatre News: New Jersey Rep Seeks Plays, The 65th Annual Drama Desk Awards, Desperate Measures, The Sound Inside, Broadway HD in June and Carnegie Hall Delights

New Jersey Repertory Company, a professional theater that produces new plays seeks submissions for 2020-2022.

Criteria:

30-45 minute plays or musicals

Previously unproduced

Written to be played on a multilevel fire escape

1 to 3 actors.

Performers will be on separate levels with separate entrances onto the fire escape and no physical contact.

For submission of scripts or for additional information please contact njrep@njrep.org.

Given the expected volume of submissions we can only contact playwrights whose work we are interested in.

The 65th Annual Drama Desk Awards will feature appearances from Drama Desk Award winner James Corden, two-time Drama Desk Award winner Kristin Chenoweth, Drama Desk Award winner Alan Cumming, two-time Drama Desk Award winner Santino Fontana, Drama Desk Award winner Renée Elise Goldsberry, two-time Drama Desk Award winner Jesse Tyler Ferguson, two-time Drama Desk Award winner Jane Krakowski, three-time Drama Desk Award winner Patti LuPone, five-time Drama Desk Award winner Audra McDonald, Drama Desk Award winner Cynthia Nixon, two-time Drama Desk Award nominee Ashley Park, Drama Desk Award nominee Andrew Rannells, Drama Desk Award winner Ali Stroker, five-time Drama Desk Award winner Susan Stroman, and others.

The event, hosted by Frank DiLella, will also feature a first look at the brand-new Drama Desk Awards statuette.

Tune in this Sunday, May 31, at 7:30 PM ET on Spectrum News NY1. The awards special also will stream on NY1.com, and DramaDeskAwards.com.

Conor Ryan, Laurin Molina Photo by Joan Marcus

On Monday June 1st at 7:10 join the York Theatre for a virtual company reunion with The York’s 2017 hit musical Desperate Measures. The York’s James Morgan and theatre historian Charles Wright will moderate a live panel discussion with creators David Friedman and Peter Kellogg, director Bill Castellino, along with original cast members Lauren Molina, Conor Ryan, Gary Marachek, Nick Wyman, and more! You need to RSVP here.

Concord Theatricals is thrilled to announce that it has secured exclusive worldwide licensing rights to Adam Rapp’s The Sound Inside for its Samuel French imprint. The play will initially be released to professional theatres and a Samuel French acting edition is now available. For more information visit concordsho.ws/PerformTheSoundInside

BroadwayHD‘s, June line-up is set to impress.

Gypsy – June 1st – Gypsy is a musical comedy-drama biopic based on the Broadway hit about the life and times of burlesque dancer Gypsy Rose Lee and her stage mother who shoved her into the spotlight, Mama Rose, starring Rosalind Russell, Natalie Wood and Karl Malden. Featuring songs by Jule Stein and Stephen Sondheim (“Everything’s Coming Up Roses” and “Let Me Entertain You”).

The gang turn their attentions to a period romance, a classic tale of family, duty and love across the class divide. A beautiful set has been built to replicate a grand country home, soon to be rocked by a literal and metaphorical storm. Sadly, the literal storm involves a water effect that threatens to flood the set. Nine- June 9th – Nine is a provocative musical film that follows the life of world famous film director Guido Contini as he reaches a creative and personal crisis of epic proportion, while balancing the numerous women in his life including his wife, his mistress, his film star muse, his confidant and costume designer, an American fashion journalist, the woman from his youth and his mother. This film was directed by Rob Marshall and has an all star Academy Award Winning and Nominated cast including Daniel Day-Lewis, Penelope Cruz, Nicole Kidman, Marion Cotillard, Kate Hudsdon, Judi Dench, Fergie and Sophia Loren.

Hello Again, directed by Tom Gustafson, centers around ten lost souls that slip in and out of one another’s arms in a daisy-chained exploration of love’s bittersweet embrace. The film is based on the Off-Broadway hit of the same name by Michael John LaChiusaa and stars Martha Plimpton, Audra McDonald, Cheyenne Jackson, Rumor Willis, Sam Underwood, Nolan Gerard Funk, Jenna Ushkowitz, Tyler Blackburn and more. Romeo and Juliet – June 16th – The Stratford Festival’s digital capture of Romeo and Juliet follows two families of Verona, the Montagues and the Capulets, who have long been embroiled in a bitter feud – but despite their parents’ enmity, Romeo (a Montague) and Juliet (a Capulet) fall in love at first sight. The sympathetic Friar Laurence marries them in secret – then, when Romeo is banished for his part in a fatal street brawl, conceives a daring scheme to reunite them. But for these two “star-crossed lovers,” love and death seem fated to entwine in a tragic embrace.

The digital capture of Giacomo Puccini’s opera Madame Butterfly, at the Royal Opera House, tells the story of Cio-Cio-San, the young Japanese bride of dashing American officer Lieutenant Pinkerton, who finds her romantic idyll shattered when he deserts her shortly after their marriage. She lives in hope that one day he will return. Timon of Athens- June 23rd – The Stratford Festival production centers around the wealthy nobleman, Timon, who ignores all warnings that his reckless generosity can lead only to ruin and disillusionment. Finding himself bankrupt at last, Timon seeks financial assistance from the flattering “friends” on whom he has bestowed so many extravagant gifts and such lavish hospitality. When all refuse him, he throws one last party – one that heralds a dramatic change in his attitude to the world.

Carnegie Hall continues its new online series—Live with Carnegie Hall—with an episode on Tuesday, June 2 at 2PM EDT curated by singer-songwriter Rosanne Cash, focusing on American protest music, past and present, and its ability to bring people together in times of crisis. Cash will be joined by special musical guests including Brandi Carlile, Ry Cooder, Elvis Costello, and Paul Janeway of St. Paul and the Broken Bones with discussion moderated by John Schaefer.

Rosanne Cash

Leading interpreter of the American Songbook Michael Feinstein returns as host to Live with Carnegie Hall on Thursday, June 4 at 2PM EDT, with a program dedicated to the music of Irving Berlin and featuring special guest Broadway stars Cheyenne Jackson, Kelli O’Hara, and Tony Yazbeck. With a catalog of more than 1,000 songs—including such classics as “Anything You Can Do (I Can Do Better)” and “Alexander’s Ragtime Band”—Berlin is one of the most prolific contributors to the Great American Songbook. Michael Feinstein leads this lively episode of music and conversation.