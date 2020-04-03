Theatre News: Nick Cordero, Brian Stokes Mitchell, The Drama League and More

Broadway star Nick Cordero is in “stable” condition. Doctors do not know what caused the Broadway star’s health crisis, as Cordero tested negative for the coronavirus (COVID-19), but doctors are convinced it is COVID so they did a third test. His body is responding well to the medication for COVID and he needs less oxygen from the ventilator. Also his latest chest x-ray is also better!

We are sending our prayers.

Brian Stokes Mitchell

Tony Winner Brian Stokes Mitchell has been diagnosed With COVID-19. ““I’ve been laying low for the last couple of days because I could feel my body fighting something unusual. I just got confirmation that I’ve indeed tested positive for the coronavirus,” Mitchell said in his video message. The actor and chairman of the board of The Actors Fund announced the news in a Twitter video, reassuring fans that he was already beginning to feel better. He says his wife and son don’t have symptoms. He has also stated he will post more.

Chita Rivera Awards Postponed to Later This Year

The Drama League has announced that in lieu of its traditional awards ceremony, the organization will present its 86th annual celebration as the re-envisioned Gratitude Awards. The digital fundraising event will replace the previously planned Drama League Awards ceremony at the Marriott Marquis.

The annual Drama League Awards ceremony honors acting and production highlights from throughout the theater season, the Gratitude Awards will celebrate the efforts of all contributors in the theater community, including stage directors, designers, venue workers and administrators in addition to performers.

Nominations for the Gratitude Awards and a digital show date will be released in the coming weeks, along with information on virtual attendance and participation.

Kathleen Chalfant

Rattlestick Playwrights Theater (Daniella Topol, Artistic Director) is proud to announce a series of free weekly online programs designed to connect audiences with new ideas and artistic expressions. On Tuesdays beginning April 7, the Virtual Salon Series explores the coronavirus pandemic and features in-depth conversations between an artist and a leading expert. On Thursdays beginning April 9, New Songs Now in Your Living Room, produced in partnership with Rosalind Productions, Inc., is an unplugged concert series that gives inventive songwriters the opportunity to test out new material in a low-key, fun environment.

On April 7 at 3pm as part of the Virtual Salon Series, Tony Award-nominated and four-time Obie-winning actress Kathleen Chalfant joins medical epidemiologist and pandemic preparedness expert Dr. Steven C. Phillips in conversation. In On the Role of Epidemics on April 14 at 3pm, actor Zachary Quinto joins Village Preservation Executive Director Andrew Berman in a discussion on the role of epidemics in Manhattan. On April 21 at 3 pm, playwright Cori Thomas (Lockdown) and formerly incarcerated teaching artist Robert Pollock discuss the challenges of incarceration during a pandemic.

Three-time Drama Desk nominee Max Veron (The View UpStairs, KPOP) kicks off New Songs Now in Your Living Room on April 9 at 8pm. Actor and singer-songwriter Grace McLean (In The Green, Great Comet) will be featured on April 16 at 8pm and Pulitzer Prize-nominated playwright, singer, composer, and actor Eisa Davis shares work on April 23 at 8pm. Future participants include The Bengsons, Andrew R. Butler, Heather Christian, Jean Rohe, and Rotana Tarabzouni. Each performance is followed by a conversation with the artist centered on their songwriting process.

Online reservations are required. Please visit rattlestick.org for more information.

Wendy Wasserstein and Julia Miles

Co-founder of The League of Professional Theatre Woman, Julia Miles, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, following a long illness.

Julia Miles was an influential theatrical force for decades, making her impact felt in New York City theatre and especially in the lives of women theatre artists. At the League’s Theatre Women Awards in 2016 Estelle Parsons said, “I remember the very first meeting of the very beginnings of the League, at the bottom of an escalator at the old American Place Theatre on West 46th Street, where Julia Miles had the Women’s Project downstairs. It was 1982. There we were–me, Julia, Margot Lewitin, Liz McCann, and I think Marsha Norman–out in the middle of the downstairs lobby, standing around, discussing what we wanted this new organization [The League of Professional Theatre Women] to be, and how we were going to make it happen.”