Theatre News: NY PopsUp , The Book of Moron, The Last of the Love Letters, I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change and Voices International Theatre Festival

On Saturday at 4:00pm at Hudson River Park’s Pier 76, NY PopsUp will present its FINAL performance with performances by Broadway superstar Amber Iman, Tony Award winner Gavin Creel, Sasha Allen, Jo Lampert, Whitney White, and Ayodele Casel. Attached, please find some more information on the final day and the festival as a whole.

Producers of The Book of Moron (www.robertdubac.com), a new comedy written by and starring Robert Dubac (The Male Intellect: An Oxymoron?), have announced a special promotion to give back to frontline heroes and theater professionals who have been so impacted this last 18 months. Any frontline hero or theater pro can visit www.robertdubac.com and sign up for free tickets for preview performances from August 12 – 21. There are 50 complimentary tickets available for each performance and it is 2 tickets/person. The Book of Moron will play at The SoHo Playhouse (15 Vandam Street) beginning August 12, and opening night is set for August 23. “Our frontline heroes and theater pros have had so much to sacrifice, not only with Covid, but with this new virus of stupidity,” said Robert Dubac. “So, for keeping your cool in the company of morons, you get a free night of smart satire – on us! And feel free to jot down some of your idiotic experiences when you sign up for your free tix. We’ll share them at curtain call. And with an 80 minute show, you have time to hit the bars on your way home, thus helping the NYC economy. It’s a win-win. The Book of Moron is NYC’s cure for the new ‘idiocracy’ variant.”

The Atlantic Theater Company is thrilled to welcome back 2020 Steinberg Playwright Award winner Ngozi Anyanwu (The Homecoming Queen) to open our 2021|2022 season with this haunting world premiere of The Last of the Love Letters! Two people contemplate the thing they love the most and whether to stick it out or to leave it behind. To stay or to go that is the question. The Last of the Love Letters is just that, a plea and a painful goodbye wrapped into one. From Aug 26 – Sept 26 at the Linda Gross Theater, 336 West 20th Street.

BroadwayHD, the premier streaming service for live theater, announced today that it will bring Lambert Jackson Productions’ virtual production of Tony award-winner Joe DiPietro (Diana The Musical, Memphis, Nice Work if You Can Get It) and Jimmy Roberts’ (The Thing About Men) musical comedy I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change, filmed at the London Coliseum in late 2020 exclusively to the platform in honor of the hit show’s twenty-fifth anniversary.

The cast features some of the top West End performers including Brenda Edwards (Carousel, Chicago, The Human Comedy), Alice Fearn (Come From Away, Wicked, Oliver!), Simon Lipkin (Ghost Stories, All in a Row, As You Like It), and Oliver Tompsett (&Juliet, Rock of Ages, Kinky Boots).

The Jersey City Theater Center (JCTC) presents the 3rd annual Voices International Theatre Festival, a three-week festival mixing both virtual and in-person events in venues throughout Jersey City, from Sunday Sept 26 to Sunday October 17. While welcoming companies from many parts of the world, including the former Soviet Union, Africa, Europe and the Middle East, Voices puts special emphasis on engaging local artists and groups, especially those creating contemporary or traditional work inspired by cultures from abroad. The overarching theme of the 2021 Festival is “art and democracy.”



A new annual sidebar of the Festival will be an Immigration Arts Summit – a full day of performances and collaborative workshops convening tri-State organizations, community leaders and cultural influencers – on Sunday October 3. The festival’s Opening Day, on Sunday September 26, at J. Owen Grundy Park (promenade and pier), off the intersection of Hudson and Montgomery Streets, will feature open-air performances, a mini dance-theater workshop, and an array of local businesses sharing information about their products and services. The Opening Ceremony at 6pm will feature screened and live greetings from participants around the world, plus a screening of an official Festival Selection.



Announcement of the Festival’s preliminary line-up of events will be made on August 20, at which time tickets will go on sale at www.jctcenter.org. Just under ten in-person productions will be staged in Jersey City, in both theatre and alternative locations, which includes JCTC’s anchor facility, the flexible seating theatre and concert venue White Eagle Hall, 337 Newark Avenue. The online events — a mix of both recorded theatre and live, Zoom performances staged in different cities — is anticipated to be just under 10. There will be approximately 5 special events – including the Opening Ceremony and Immigration Arts Summit – in Jersey City locations including hospitality, school and community facilities in several neighborhoods.