Theatre News: Once Upon a One More Time, Room, Broadway Backwards, God of Carnage and Mythic
Jennifer Simard and Adam Godley to join cast of ‘Once Upon a One More Time. Simard will play the role of Stepmother while Godley will appear as The Narrator.
Due to a shortfall in capitalization and following the withdrawal of a Lead Producer, the Broadway production of Room, which was scheduled to begin performances on April 3, 2023 at the James Earl Jones Theatre, has been postponed indefinitely. The current production, which was in rehearsal, was shut down as of Thursday, March 16.
Broadway Backwards 2023 raised a record-breaking $765,069 setting a new record. The total tops the previous $758,582, which was set in 2022.
Theater Breaking Through Barriers (TBTB), the only professional Off-Broadway theater company dedicated to advancing artists and developing audiences of people with disabilities, is proud to present the Off Broadway debut with Yasmina Reza’s acclaimed Tony Award-winning play God of Carnage, with a translation by Christopher Hampton. It will begin performances on April 18 before its opening night on April 27 and run through May 20 at Theatre Row (410 W 42nd Street). Tickets are $67.50 and can be purchased by visiting tbtb.org.
The incredible ensemble cast will star David Burtka (Broadway: Sam Mendes’ Gypsy, Edward Albee’s The Goat or Who is Sylvia, TV: “Uncoupled”), Carey Cox (Broadway: The Glass Menagerie, Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale”), Gabe Fazio (Films: The Good Nurse, A Star is Born), and Christiane Noll (Broadway: Ragtime (Tony and Drama Desk Award Nominations), Dear Evan Hansen)
Winner of the 2009 Tony Award for Best Play, God of Carnage takes place as two New York couples meet to discuss an unfortunate incident concerning their children. They agree to talk things out civilly, but as the night wears on, pretenses are dropped, and the gloves come off.
TBTB will incorporate supertitle captioning and audio description into the design of their production of God of Carnage, making every performance fully accessible to all.
April 18 – May 20, 2023; Opening Night is April 27, 2023
Tickets are $67.50 (including fees) and can be purchased by visiting tbtb.org.
Theater Breaking Through Barriers (TBTB) is the only professional Off-Broadway theater company dedicated to advancing artists and developing audiences of people with disabilities. It is TBTB’s over-arching mission to alter misperceptions surrounding disability by demonstrating that disability does not affect the quality or integrity of our art or our artists. Currently celebrating their 43rd season, TBTB was founded in 1979 as Theater By The Blind, working primarily with blind/low vision artists. In 2008 the company expanded their mission to include artists of all abilities and disabilities and changed their name to Theater Breaking Through Barriers, retaining their original “TBTB” acronym and becoming the preeminent Off-Broadway Theater for people with disabilities. Hailed by The New York Times as “an extraordinary troupe designed to defy expectations” and The New York Post as “quite simply one of the most enjoyable companies in the country, TBTB strives to shatter stereotypes and break through barriers that limit and divide our world.
SHO Productions announces a staged reading of Mythic: A New Musical, which will be held on Thursday, March 23 and Friday, March 24. Mythic features a book and lyrics by Marcus Stevens, music by Oran Eldor and direction by Donna Feore.
The relationship between a mother and her teenage daughter can be sheer hell – especially if that daughter is a Greek goddess with a taste for the Underworld. Mythic, a new pop/rock musical comedy, turns the story of Persephone on its side, where the gods are chart-topping rock stars, power-hungry politicians, and professional VIPs. In a world of Olympian celebrity, Persephone struggles between her mother’s expectations and a desire to find her own path. But her wish for independence comes back to bite her when she gets trapped in the dark realm with Greece’s eternal bad boy. The journey that follows is an offbeat, emotionally-charged tale for the ages.
The cast for the March 2023 reading of Mythic features Will Branner, Gizel Jimenez, Lindsay Joan, Manu Narayan, Mamie Parris, as well as Sherz Aletaha, Sarah Bishop, Rohit Gopal, Sarah Kay, Jamen Nanthakumar, Xavier Reyes, Emily Grace Tucker and Michael Wordly.
Congratulations to Parade on Opening Night
Parade officially opens on Broadway tonight at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, 242 West 45th Steet. The shows features Tony Award® winner Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond and is directed by two-time Tony nominee Michael Arden, with book by two-time Tony Award winner, Pulitzer Prize winner, and Academy Award® winner Alfred Uhry, music and lyrics by three-time Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown.
Guests on the Red Carpet include Christine Baranski, Sara Bareilles, Carolee Carmello, Chuck Cooper, Marchánt Davis, Ariana DeBose, Lea DeLaria, Alex Edelman, Eden Espinosa, Marc Jacobs, Cherry Jones, Jeremy Jordan, LaChanze, Robert Lopez, Benj Pasek, Justin Peck, Zac Posen, Isaac Cole Powell, Krysta Rodriguez, Ali Stroker, Anna Wintour, Rachel Zegler and many more.
Platt and Diamond lead a 33-person cast that features Alex Joseph Grayson as ‘Jim Conley,’ Tony Award nominee Sean Allan Krill as ‘Governor Slaton,’ Tony Award nominee Howard McGillin as ‘Old Soldier/Judge Roan,’ and Paul Alexander Nolan as ‘Hugh Dorsey.’ They are joined by Jay Armstrong Johnson as ‘Britt Craig,’ Kelli Barrett as ‘Mrs. Phagan,’ Courtnee Carter as ‘Angela,’ Eddie Cooper as ‘Newt Lee,’ Erin Rose Doyle as ‘Mary Phagan,’ Tony Award nominee Manoel Felciano as ‘Tom Watson,’ Danielle Lee Greaves as ‘Minnie McKnight,’ Douglas Lyons as ‘Riley,’ and Jake Pedersen as ‘Frankie Epps.’
The cast is completed by Florrie Bagel as ‘Nurse,’ Stacie Bono as ‘Sally Slaton,’ Max Chernin as ‘Mr. Turner,’ Emily Rose DeMartino as ‘Essie & Others,’ Christopher Gurr as ‘Luther Rosser/Mr. Peavy,’ Beth Kirkpatrick as ‘Nina Formby,’ Ashlyn Maddox as ‘Monteen & Others,’ Sophia Manicone as ‘Iola Stover,’ William Michals as ‘Detective Starnes,’ Jackson Teeley as ‘Officer Ivey,’ and Charlie Webb as ‘Young Soldier.’
The swings for Parade are Harry Bouvy, Tanner Callicutt, Bailee Endebrock, Caroline Fairweather, Prentiss E. Mouton, and Aurelia Williams. Ryan Vona will be the standby for Leo Frank.
Leo and Lucille Frank (Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond) are a newlywed Jewish couple struggling to make a life in the old red hills of Georgia. When Leo is accused of an unspeakable crime, it propels them into an unimaginable test of faith, humanity, justice, and devotion. Riveting and gloriously hopeful, Parade reminds us that to love, we must truly see one another.
Reeve Carney: Singing The Divas
After countless sellout performances, Reeve Carney returned to The Green Room 42 to play another solo concert while starring in Hadestown on Broadway. He is best known for his portrayal of Dorian Gray on Showtime’s “Penny Dreadful,” Riff Raff in Fox’s Rocky Horror Picture Show Reimagining, as well as originating the role of Peter Parker in Julie Taymor/U2’s Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark. For one night only Reeve performed a collection of songs traditionally sung by Broadway and vocal divas. Starting out was the perfect song to make us take notice. “Ladies Who Lunch” from Company, never sounded so nuanced, poignant or jazzy.
Next up was “My Favorite Things” from The Sound of Music, “Beauty School Dropout” from Grease and “Losing My Mind” from Follies. Reeve’s girlfriend Eva Noblezada talked him into doing the later song. Reeve has a style that combines rockabilly flare with jazz and rock. It is unique and this spin adds a new take on these familiar songs.
Having shared a dressing room with Patti LuPone “Anything Goes” was sung as a tribute. Not leaving out the great Ethel Merman “”I Got the Sun in the Mornin’ (and the Moon at Night)” from Annie Get Your Gun was delivered ala Reeve Carney.
Dame Shirley Bassey’s “Goldfinger” was a tribute to the 007 genre and brought back memories of Jeff Buckley.
In high school Reeve was not in the schools plays but played “Whatever Lola Wants” for a production of Damn Yankees.
Judy Garland’s iconic “Somewhere Over The Rainbow” was done with pop excellence and a sweetness that made this song his own.
It was at this point that unfortunately I had to leave, as the concert started a half an hour late and if you take a bus out of the city on Sunday, the last one leaves at 11pm. I apologize profusely to Reeve, but was able to critique the rest of the show from a livestream.
Lena Horne’s jazzy, soulful version of “Summertime” from Porgy and Bess hit all the right notes. Liza Minnelli’s “Maybe This Time” from Cabaret was subtle and powerful.
On piano he brought Carol King’s,”Natural Woman” to life, but this version was inspired by Ms. Aretha Franklin.
Still on piano and singing one of his own songs “Up Above The Weather,” a hauntingly wonderful composiition. I look forward to when Reeve does write a Broadway musical.
Back on guitar a tribute to Angela Lansbury “Rose’s Turn” from Gypsy. If you have never heard Reeve’s take on these classic songs, you will hear a fresh, new and really different, but oh so unique vibe.
Closing out the night “There’s A Place For Us” from West Side Story.
Reeve is a musical genius, whose prowess on the guitar, piano and vocals is otherworldly.
You can catch Reeve on April 23, 2023 at 9:30 at The Green Room 42 singing his own music. Ask for “Resurrection,” this is one fabulous song.
Eva Noblezada Shines As She Grows Into An Exquisite Performer
Eva Noblezada at 26, is a two-time Tony-nominee and the star of Broadway’s Hadestown. She can be seen opposite Tony Award-winner Lea Salonga in the independent musical film Yellow Rose, Easter Sunday from Universal and she was in the Audible Theater’s Off-Broadway solo show Nostalgia: A Love Letter to NYC at Minetta Lane Theatre earlier this year. In her newest cabaret show “Let’s Go To The Movies” at The Green Room 42. Ms. Noblezada proves that she is a bonifided star, as she launched into Roy Orbison’s “Pretty Woman,” and “When Somebody Loved Me” from Toy Story.
Noblezada is now platinum blonde and is infectious, as she shares the most adorable stories mixed with powerhouse vocals. Case in point “Colors of the Wind” from Disney’s Pocahontas.
Ghost’s “Unchained Melody”became a haunting emotionally connected theatre piece. That is one of the best things about Eva, is that not only are the vocals stellar, but she feels every ounce of the lyric and brings it across the stage lights.
In her song choices you can totally see Ms. Noblezada becoming Mulan as she shared the wonderfully written “Reflections,” “Holding Out For A Hero” from Footloose and “Kissing You” from Romeo and Juliet made you want to cherish these flicks again.
My favorite number of the night was one I did not know. I now need to see A Walk To Remember, so I can hear “Only Hope” again and again. Her musical director Rodney Bush was another asset to this not to be missed evening of song.
One of Ms. Noblezada’s vocal hero’s is Liz Callaway and she paid tribute to her with “Journey From The Past” from Anastasia.
Showing off her dancing skills and sexual side “All That Jazz” from Chicago was a cheeky number with lots of sass.
Closing out the show was the classic “Moon River” from Breakfast At Tiffany’s done to perfection.
If you get a chance to see this talented songbird, do not miss the opportunity as Ms. Noblezada has not only grown as a person, but as a legitimate powerhouse performer.
Check The Green Room 42 and Chelsea Table & Stage for Eva Noblezada’s next performances. You will be glad you did.
