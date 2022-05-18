Theatre News: Parade, Tony Awards, Amas Musical Theatre, Vineyard Theatre, Fountain of You and A Burning Church

Emmy, Grammy, and Tony Award winner Ben Platt (Dear Evan Hanson) will star as Leo Frank and Micaela Diamond (The Cher Show) as his wife Lucille in Parade. Tony-nominated director Michael Arden (Once on This Island, Deaf West’s Spring Awakening) will lead this New York City Center Annual Gala Presentation for the 2022 – 2023 season. Jason Robert Brown and Alfred Uhry’s 1998 Tony Award-winning musical will open a Gala benefit performance on Tuesday, November 1, the production will run through November 6, 2022. Funds raised by all seven performances will allow City Center to continue to provide access to the performing arts by subsidizing education programs and affordable tickets throughout the year.

Jason Robert Brown (music and lyrics) and Alfred Uhry (book) both won Tony Awards for their juxtaposition of brutal historical detail with hauntingly pastoral lyricism in this musical interpretation of the 1913 trial of Jewish factory manager Leo Frank in Marietta, Georgia.

Oscar winner Ariana DeBose will host this year’s Tony Awards on Sunday, June 12.

DeBose is best known for her ground-breaking performance in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, for which she received Oscar, BAFTA, Critics Choice, and SAG Awards for her star-turning role as Anita. She received a Tony nomination for starring in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, and has also been seen in Hamilton, Schmigadoon!, Bring It On, and other shows.

The 75th Annual Tony Awards will air live from Radio City Music Hall, on Sunday, June 12, in a four-hour television and streaming event. The celebration will commence from 7pm to 8pm ET (4pm-5pm PT) with exclusive content streaming only on Paramount Plus, followed by the presentation of the American Theatre Wing’s 75th Annual Tony Awards from 8pm to 11pm ET (5pm-8pm PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount Plus.

Amas Musical Theatre (Donna Trinkoff, Artistic Producer) and The Amas Song Salon will present “I Wanna Be Evil: The Eartha Kitt Story” starring Jenelle Randall, with Darrell Philip, written by Jenelle Lynn Randall. Directed by Yvans Jourdin with music direction by Darnell White, this one night only event will be held on Monday, June 13, 2022, at 7pm at Theater 555 (555 West 42nd Street). Tickets are $25 ($40 premium) and may be purchased online atwww.amasmusical.org or by calling 212-563-2565.

Previews begin May 26, in advance of an official opening night on Thursday, June 9 and playing through June 30 at Vineyard Theatre (108 East 15th Street) for Lessons in Survival: 1971.

In 1971, 28-year-old poet Nikki Giovanni interviewed renowned novelist James Baldwin, 47, on America’s first “Black Tonight Show,” SOUL! Fifty years later, Lessons in Survival: 1971 reintroduces their candid, provocative dialogue on race and liberation in America to our present moment. Building on the digital exploration of Lessons in Survival, which was recognized by the New York Times as Best in Theater 2020, this revelatory live staging explores the layers of intimacy and ideas between two Black revolutionary artists of different generations, with astonishing resonance for today.

Lessons in Survival: 1971 is co-conceived by Marin Ireland, Peter Mark Kendall, Tyler Thomas and Reggie D. White, and is created with The Commissary.

The Green Room 42 will present a special concert reading of the new musical, Fountain of You, on MondayMay 23 at 9:30 PM. Fountain of You features book and lyrics by Tasha Gordon-Solmon and music by Faye Chiao, and stars Kate Rockwell (Mean Girls, Bring it On The Musical) and Maya Days (Rent, Aida). The show is an irreverent, feminist musical satirizing our preoccupation with youth and beauty, and the patriarchal system underlying it all. When a thirty-something actress is suddenly aged out of the industry, she undergoes an unconventional spa procedure in the hopes of getting her old life back. But it sets her on a whole new path to achieve true power and equality… at a cost. Tickets are available HERE.

The cast also features Chris Collins-Pisano, Caitlin Ort, Maria Sylvia Norris, and Allie Re. The piece is directed by Chloe Treat, with musical direction Or Matias.

Fountain of You will be presented on Monday, May 23 at 9:30 PM. Tickets are $15-49 at the door or online at The Green Room 42. Livestream tickets are also available. For additional information visit: www.facebook.com/FountainofYouMusical

New Ohio Theatre presents A Burning Church, a concert staging of a new musical in development an Archive Residency presentation in partnership with IRT Theatre May 20 – 22, 2022 **Limited Engagement** Tickets $25

Book and direction by Alex Hare and Zhailon Levingston, music by Nehemiah Luckett and lyrics by Zhailon Levingston.



With a dynamic score that fuses gospel and secular traditions, A Burning Church is an original musical haunted by acts of destruction, reconstruction, and radical transformation.