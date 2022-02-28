Theatre News: Paradise Square, Patti LuPone, The Life, Romeo & Bernadette, A Day in Hollywood / A Night in the Ukraine,Theatre Aspen, Plaza Suite and Undo The Sea

Trouble for Paradise Square? News is that the musical is under-capitalized at $11.5 million, it’s really an $18-20 million musical. The cast was instructed by Actors Equity, not to show up to rehearsal on Monday, but were back Tuesday. The reason production payment issues. Garth Drabinsky’s general manager Jeffrey Chrzczon, said: “Paradise Square is fully bonded, and cast salaries are paid current week and are up to date and no salaries have been missed throughout the nine years of its development, including the 12 weeks of the Chicago engagement. There is not enough money for marketing,

For those who don’t know Drabinsky was thrown behind bars in 2009 for keeping two sets of books for his Broadway production company Livent.

Patti LuPone tested positive for Covid-19 right before Saturday’s matinee of Company. That lead to increased testing protocols for the rest of the performers and staff.

LuPone is at home and is expected to be out until March 8.

The Life March 16 – 20, 7 performances only! Directed and adapted by Emmy, Grammy, and Tony Award-winning artist Billy Porter, this bold new riff on Cy Coleman’s 1997 musical—nominated for 12 Tony Awards—centers the queer and Black voices of its protagonists: sex workers and hustlers struggling to survive in post-disco Times Square.



This version features Jelani Alladin as Lou, Alexandra Grey as Queen, Antwayn Hopper as Memphis, Grammy-nominee Mykal Kilgore as Young JoJo, Grammy Award-winner Ledisi as Sonja, Erika Olson as Mary, Destan Owens as Old Jojo, and Ken Robinson as Fleetwood, the production conjures a funk-infused vision of New York City, with choreography by AC Ciulla (Footloose) and guest music direction by James Sampliner(Legally Blonde).



Here’s a sneek peak at the upcoming production of Romeo & Bernadette: A Musical Tale Of Verona & Brooklyn which begins previews at Theater 555 on May 3 and officially opens on May 16. The star crossed lovers – Romeo (Nikita Burshteyn) and Bernadette (Anna Kostakis) were reunited this week for the first time in 2 years when they met with the show’s director/choreographer Justin Ross Cohen for a photo shoot in anticipation of the show’s return. Developed and presented by Amas Musical Theatre (Donna Trinkoff, Artistic Producer) at A.R.T./NY Theatres. The production received nominations for “Best Musical” (Off Broadway Alliance), “Outstanding Lyrics – Mark Saltzman” and “Outstanding Book of a Musical” – Mark Saltzman” (Drama Desk Awards) and was awarded “Best Book” (Mark Saltzman) and “Best Supporting Actress” (Judy McLane) by the Outer Critics Circle.

On the heels of their widely acclaimed season-opener, A Class Act, J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company (Jim Jimirro, Executive Producer/Co-Founder; Robert W. Schneider, Artistic Director/Co-Founder) continues their exciting second season with Frank Lazarus (music) and Dick Vosburgh’s (book and lyrics) A Day in Hollywood / A Night in the Ukraine — the first New York City revival of the Tony Award-nominated musical comedy, which will include brand-new additions in collaboration with the show’s creators, tonight, Thursday, February 24 at Theater Row (410 West 42nd Street).

Directed by Schneider and choreographed by beloved Broadway veteran Deidre Goodwin, the company includes Mike Cefalo (Carlo / Frank), David B. Friedman (David / Samovar), Felipe Galganni (Sascha), Caleb James Grochalski (Male Swing / Dance Captain), Stephanie Israelson (Kate / Nina), Lauren Lukacek (Peggy / Pavlenko), Maria Grace Reginaldi (Female Swing), Suzanne Slade (Pricilla / Gina), Marina Vidal (Masha) and Mark William (Constantine / Stephen).

A Day In Hollywood / A Night in the Ukraine features two one-act musicals that provide a double feature more hilarious than any presented in Hollywood’s heyday: the first, a salute to the Golden Age of film musicals; the second, a rambunctious Marx Brothers farce. Featuring such songs as “Just Go To The Movies,” “Nelson,” and “Doin’ The Production Code.”

A Day in Hollywood / A Night in the Ukraine plays through Sunday, March 6. Tickets are available at j2spotlightnyc.com

Theatre Aspen (Jed Bernstein, Producing Director) announced today that the organization will celebrate spring in Aspen with their first live event of the season, The Spring Soirée: A Benefit for Theatre Aspen, an intimate fund-raising concert starring Tony Award® winner and five-time Tony Award® nominee Laura Benanti (Worth, Here Today, “Younger”, forthcoming Hulu series “Life & Beth”), on Saturday, March 12th at 6:00pm MT at Paepcke Auditorium in Aspen.



This multi-talented actress has had great success on stage and screen. Beginning with her Broadway debut in The Sound of Music in 1998, Laura has gone on to star in 13 Broadway plays and musicals, most recently as a guest performer in the wildly popular Freestyle Love Supreme. On screen, Laura is known for her roles in Worth, Here Today, “Younger”, the forthcoming Hulu series “Life & Beth”, and the current reboot of “Gossip Girl”.

The concert’s music direction and arrangements are by Todd Almond (“Gossip Girl”, Girl From The North Country). Laura Benanti will take the stage for a 45-minute concert to share songs from her career and beyond. Filled with heart and humor, this is not to be missed. The concert will be followed by a Paddle Raise in support of our 2022 Apprentice Artist Company.



This exclusive event will be held for a limited-capacity audience. A limited number of single tickets will be available to the general public beginning Friday, February 25th. Tickets for are available at TheatreAspen.org or by calling 970-300-4474.

