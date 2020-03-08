Theatre News: Pat Benatar, Opening night of The Girl From The North Country Alicia Keys, Donja R. Love and Company

Following Bay Street Theater’s record-breaking outdoor concert in the Hamptons last summer, Jamie Cesa and Bel Chiasso Entertainment will present an invite-only industry workshop of the new Broadway-bound musical, The Romeo & Juliet Project, featuring the music of Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, with the book by Bradley Bredeweg, music direction & arrangements by Jesse Vargas, and choreography by Lauren & Christopher Grant. The workshop will be directed by Scott Schwartz. The presentations will take place in NYC on May 12th, 14th & 15th.

The Romeo & Juliet Project reimagines Shakespeare’s timeless love story for the 21st Century through the iconic music of four-time Grammy Award winners Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo. This wildly inventive new musical explores how love and equality battle for survival in times of great transformation. Join the star-crossed lovers in the modern, war-torn metropolis of Verona as the newly-elected Chancellor Paris vows to destroy the progressive resistance and return the city to its traditional roots. Through an intricate weaving of Benatar and Giraldo’s riveting rock anthems and inspired new songs, The Romeo & Juliet Project imagines peace in a divided world.

In celebration of the launch of her new book More Myself: A Journey, 15-time Grammy Award-winner and New York Times best-selling author Alicia Keys comes to BAM on March 31, the first night of her live storytelling and music series from the book, shared from behind the piano. Keys will kick off her More Myself Tour at BAM, in support of her new book, which will be published on the same date (March 31).

Alicia Keys

As one of the most celebrated musicians in the world, Alicia Keys has captured audiences with her heartfelt lyrics, extraordinary vocal range, and soul-stirring piano compositions. Away from the spotlight, she privately grappled with heartache, her challenging and complex relationship with her father, her people-pleasing nature that characterized her early life and career, the loss of privacy, and the oppressive expectations of female perfection, some of which she put on herself. More of Myself is Alicia’s journey from childhood to now: at once a riveting account and a clarion call to readers to define themselves in a world that rarely encourages a true and unique identity.

This event is part of Unbound, a book launch series co-presented by BAM and Greenlight Bookstore. The popular series features unique talks surrounding the highly anticipated book launches of contemporary artists and authors.

All tickets include a pre-signed copy of the book. Audience questions for Keys will be gathered in advance.

Tickets for More Myself with Alicia Keys go on sale March 11 (March 6 for members). Visit BAM.org for more details.

Donja R. Love

A creative team of rising stars, Laurents/Hatcher and Princess Grace Award-winning playwright Donja R. Love (one in two, Fireflies, Sugar in our Wounds) and Witness Ugandacomposers and lyricists Matt Gould (Jonathan Larson Grant winner; Lempicka) and Griffin Matthews(“Dear White People”), has secured the underlying rights for the new musical Drive Change, an incredible true story about the award-winning non-profit of the same name.

Drive Change will tell the inspiring and against-all-odds true story of a group of previously incarcerated young people, who after years of facing discrimination in the job market, decide to take the future into their own hands. Working together, they build a food truck from the ground up, and in the face of adversity and prejudice, turn the business into one of the most lauded food trucks in New York City.

The truck went on to become one of New York City’s most popular food trucks, winning three Vendy Awards and making “Best Of” lists in Time Out, Eater, Fortune, USA Today, Yahoo, and many more. Drive Change has since grown into a leading non-profit organization that provides an 8-month paid fellowship for formerly incarcerated youth that pairs fellows with business partners in the hospitality industry such as the Union Square Hospitality Group, Patina Restaurant Group, and Marlow Collective. To learn more about Drive Change, visit www.drivechangenyc.org.

Further details about the production will be announced at a later date.

The producers of Marianne Elliott’s visionary production of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s Company have announced a standing room ticket policy for the new production’s engagement. It was also announced that Company will host a one-time-only lottery this Saturday, March 7 where all 24 standing room locations for that evening’s performance at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre (242 West 45th Street) will be offered free to lottery winners.

Entries for Saturday’s special standing room lottery will only be accepted in person at the Jacobs Theatre and will start at 10:00 AM. Entries must be submitted by 6:30 PM. Maximum of one entry per person.

The drawing will take place in front of the theater at 6:30 PM. Lottery winners will be selected at random at 6:30 PM in front of the Jacobs Theatre and winners can receive a maximum of two free tickets. Winners must be present at the time of the drawing to claim their free tickets. All 24 of the Jacobs’ standing room locations will be given away to fans free of charge.

The general standing room policy is as follows: standing room will only be available at the Jacobs Theatre box office on the day of the performance if the performance is sold out. Standing room tickets are $32 per ticket. Cash or credit card will be accepted and limit two tickets per purchase.

For additional details on Saturday’s special lottery, please visit @companybway on Instagram.

Company is now in previews and will officially open on Sunday, March 22 in celebration of composer Stephen Sondheim’s 90thbirthday. Directed by two-time Tony Award® winner Elliott, Company stars Tony and Grammy Award® winner Katrina Lenk as Bobbie and two-time Tony Award and two-time Grammy Award winner Patti LuPone as Joanne.

Joining Lenk and LuPone are some of New York’s most beloved and accomplished actors including Matt Doyle as Jamie, three-time Tony Award nominee Christopher Fitzgerald as David, two-time Tony Award nominee Christopher Sieber as Harry, Tony Award nominee Jennifer Simard as Sarah, Terence Archie as Larry, Grammy Award winner Etai Benson as Paul, Nikki Renée Daniels as Jenny, Claybourne Elder as Andy, Greg Hildreth as Peter, Kyle Dean Massey as Theo, Rashidra Scott as Susan, and Bobby Conte Thornton as P.J. The complete cast of Company also includes Kathryn Allison, Stanley Bahorek, Britney Coleman, John Arthur Greene, Javier Ignacio, Anisha Nagarajan, Tally Sessions, and Matt Wall.