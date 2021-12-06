Theatre News: Patti LuPone, Wicked, David Byrne’s American Utopia, Joel Grey, Nominations For The Barbara Whitman Award and Rescue Rue

The two-time Tony Award-winning Patti LuPone has been out of Broadway’s Company since Thursday due to a non-Covid-related illness. These were press nights so they have been rescheduled for early next week after LuPone’s return. According to The Hollywood Reporter, LuPone retuned for Saturday evening’s show. Opening night remains set for Thursday, December 9.

Ginna Claire Mason Photo by Joan Marcus

Wicked‘s twitter page announced: Tonight’s performance of Wicked is being cancelled due to the detection of a limited number of positive COVID test results combined with previously scheduled absences in the company. All tickets for the Dec. 4 at 8PM performance will be refunded at the original point of purchase. has canceled its 2 PM and 7 PM December 5 performances at the Gershwin Theatre. How many more will be cancelled.

David Byrne’s American Utopia has canceled its December 4 and 5 performances. They have been closed since December 1-3 due to an illness in the company. The production has said it was not COVID-related. Performances are scheduled to resume Wednesday, December 8. Ticket holders for the canceled shows will be refunded at their original point of purchase.

Photo By Bruce Glikas Instagram: photo by @bruglikas /@broadwaybruce_ for @gettyentertainment

The Brooklyn Diner Times Square renamed it’s famous Matzo Ball Soup for legendary Broadway and film star Joel Grey with restaurant owner Shelly Fireman in attendance. Joel said of the honor “The delicious soup which brought up memories of my childhood, not in Brooklyn, but in Cleveland , is the best medicine to keep everyone warm and healthy during the winter months. “ And it’s all for a good cause too, the Diner will give a portion of every soup sold through the New Year to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS which helps the entire Broadway community.

Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation (SDCF), the not-for-profit foundation of Stage Directors and Choreographers Society (SDC), announced that nominations for the 2022 Barbara Whitman Award are now being accepted. The Barbara Whitman Award was founded in 2021 and includes an unrestricted grant of $10,000. The Award is presented annually to a female, trans, or non-binary early career director who has demonstrated unique vision in their work. Nominations will be accepted through 11:59 PM EST on Tuesday December 21, 2021. Late nominations and self-nominations will not be accepted. A short nomination form and detailed guidelines are available through the SDCF website at https://sdcfoundation.org/the-barbara-whitman-award/

Lisa Helmi Johanson, Rue & Caitlin Kinnunen Photo: Jeremy Daniel

Chinese Mother Jewish Daughter LLC in association with Daryl Roth has announced the full cast of Rescue Rue, a new musical fairytale created by Emmy-winning Stacey Weingarten. Tony nominee Caitlin Kinnunen (B’way: The Prom) joins a cast of seven, including Alex Burnette (Off-B’way: Olivier Py’s The Young Girl), Leanne Brunn (Nat. Tour: ImaginOcean), Harrison Bryan (Off-B’way: A Patron of the Arts), Lisa Helmi Johanson (Off-B’way: Avenue Q), Brendan Malafronte (Nat. Tour: Imaginocean), and Kathryn McCreary (Nat. Tours: Phantom, Avenue Q).

A family-friendly musical for all ages told by a colorful cast of puppets and people, Rescue Rue is directed by Weingarten, and choreographed by Rhonda Miller. The musical will be staged at the DR2 Theatre, 103 East 15thStreet (bet. Park and 4th Avenue) in NYC for six weeks only from December 5-January 16, 2021. Opening night is December 12th.

Rescue Rue is recommended for ages 4+.Performances are at 11am and 3pm on a fluctuating schedule. Visit the website, RescueRue.com for the full performance schedule