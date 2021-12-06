MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

Theatre News: Patti LuPone, Wicked, David Byrne’s American Utopia, Joel Grey, Nominations For The Barbara Whitman Award and Rescue Rue

Theatre News: Patti LuPone, Wicked, David Byrne’s American Utopia, Joel Grey, Nominations For The Barbara Whitman Award and Rescue Rue

The two-time Tony Award-winning Patti LuPone has been out of Broadway’s Company since Thursday due to a non-Covid-related illness. These were press nights so they have been rescheduled for early next week after LuPone’s return. According to The Hollywood Reporter, LuPone retuned for Saturday evening’s show. Opening night remains set for Thursday, December 9.

Ginna Claire Mason Photo by Joan Marcus

Wicked‘s twitter page announced: Tonight’s performance of Wicked is being cancelled due to the detection of a limited number of positive COVID test results combined with previously scheduled absences in the company. All tickets for the Dec. 4 at 8PM performance will be refunded at the original point of purchase.  has canceled its 2 PM and 7 PM December 5 performances at the Gershwin Theatre. How many more will be cancelled.

David Byrne’s American Utopia has canceled its December 4 and 5 performances. They have been closed since December 1-3 due to an illness in the company. The production has said it was not COVID-related. Performances are scheduled to resume Wednesday, December 8. Ticket holders for the canceled shows will be refunded at their original point of purchase.

Photo By Bruce Glikas Instagram: photo by @bruglikas /@broadwaybruce_ for @gettyentertainment

The Brooklyn Diner Times Square renamed it’s famous Matzo Ball Soup for legendary Broadway and film star Joel Grey with restaurant owner Shelly Fireman in attendance. Joel  said of the honor “The delicious soup which brought up memories of my childhood, not in Brooklyn, but in Cleveland , is the best medicine to keep everyone warm and healthy during the winter months. “  And it’s all for a good cause too, the Diner will give a portion of every soup sold through the New Year to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS which helps the entire Broadway community.

Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation (SDCF), the not-for-profit foundation of Stage Directors and Choreographers Society (SDC), announced that nominations for the 2022 Barbara Whitman Award are now being accepted. The Barbara Whitman Award was founded in 2021 and includes an unrestricted grant of $10,000. The Award is presented annually to a female, trans, or non-binary early career director who has demonstrated unique vision in their work. Nominations will be accepted through 11:59 PM EST on Tuesday December 21, 2021. Late nominations and self-nominations will not be accepted.  A short nomination form and detailed guidelines are available through the SDCF website at https://sdcfoundation.org/the-barbara-whitman-award/

Lisa Helmi Johanson, Rue & Caitlin Kinnunen Photo: Jeremy Daniel

T2C is quoted “Rescue Rue is Top Dog!” – Times Square Chronicles

Chinese Mother Jewish Daughter LLC in association with Daryl Roth has announced the full cast of Rescue Rue, a new musical fairytale created by Emmy-winning Stacey Weingarten. Tony nominee Caitlin Kinnunen (B’way: The Prom) joins a cast of seven, including Alex Burnette (Off-B’way: Olivier Py’s The Young Girl), Leanne Brunn (Nat. Tour: ImaginOcean), Harrison Bryan (Off-B’way: A Patron of the Arts), Lisa Helmi Johanson (Off-B’way: Avenue Q), Brendan Malafronte (Nat. Tour: Imaginocean), and Kathryn McCreary (Nat. Tours: Phantom, Avenue Q).

A family-friendly musical for all ages told by a colorful cast of puppets and people, Rescue Rue is directed by Weingarten, and choreographed by Rhonda Miller. The musical will be staged at the DR2 Theatre, 103 East 15thStreet (bet. Park and 4th Avenue) in NYC for six weeks only from December 5-January 16, 2021. Opening night is December 12th.

Rescue Rue is recommended for ages 4+.Performances are at 11am and 3pm on a fluctuating schedule. Visit the website, RescueRue.com for the full performance schedule

Related Items
Broadway

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Broadway

He Says: Morning Sun Shines Down Beautifully on an Ordinary Woman Living an (Extra) Ordinary Life

RossDecember 5, 2021
Read More

Countdown to Christmas Day Our Holiday Gift Guide: A Broadway Treasure

Suzanna BowlingDecember 5, 2021
Read More

Meet Ilda Mason From Stephen Spielberg’s West Side Story

Suzanna BowlingDecember 4, 2021
Read More

Ashton And Me By Ronald “Smokey” Stevens

WriterDecember 4, 2021
Read More

Theatre News: Stephen Sondheim, Patti LuPone Out of Company Tonight?, American Utopia, Charlie Brown Christmas, Theatre World Awards and Eddie Mekka Passes On

Suzanna BowlingDecember 3, 2021
Read More

Clyde’s Where Hope is Served Up With Heart and Soul

Suzanna BowlingDecember 2, 2021
Read More

Countdown to Christmas Day Our Holiday Gift Guide: Be A Broadway Star!

Suzanna BowlingDecember 1, 2021
Read More

Theatre News: The Lehman Trilogy, Chicago, Slave Play and Fowl Play

Suzanna BowlingNovember 30, 2021
Read More

Meet Show Business Tour de Force Jamie DeRoy

Suzanna BowlingNovember 29, 2021
Read More