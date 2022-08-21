Looking forward to Phèdre and Titus Andronicus, featuring Jennifer Ehle, Ismenia Mendes, Jacob Ming-Trent, Patrick Page, Matthew Rauch, Cara Ricketts, Reg Rogers, John Douglas Thompson, and many of the finest theater artists working today. Also Lope de Vega’s The Capulets and The Montagues (Translation by Dakin Matthews) with Grantham Coleman, as well as John Vanbrugh’s The Relapse with Michael Urie. Shylock with F. Murray Abraham.
Theatre News: Phèdre and Titus Andronicus
