Theatre News: Ragtime Reunion Concert, Almost Famous, The Collaboration, Take Me Out, Funny Girl, Ain’t No Mo and Ashley Park

The Entertainment Community Fund was preparing a very special Ragtime Reunion Concert, originally set for April 27, 2020.Today Brian Stokes Mitchell, ECF President and one of the stars of the original Broadway production, has announced that the fund is currently aiming for a 2023 bow to celebrate the musical’s 25th anniversary! An official date has not yet been announced and tickets are not on sale. An official press release will be forthcoming in 2023.

The benefit concert is slated to star original cast members, including six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald (“Sarah”), two-time Tony Award winner Brian Stokes Mitchell(“Coalhouse Walker, Jr.”) and Peter Friedman (“Tateh”).

Sadly we predicted The musical adaptation of Almost Famous would close. Just after a few months, the show will take its final bow January 8, 2023. Good news for fans Almost Famous’s  cast album is still set to arrive March 17, 2023.

The Collaboration has canceled performances through Friday, December 23, due to a case of Covid in the cast, producers canceled last night’s opening night performance. The Collaboration, is written by Anthony McCarten and directed by Kwame Kwei-Armah, stars Paul Bettany and Jeremy Pope as Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat, and is based on the real-life artistic collaboration of the painters in 1984-85.

 

Last night and tonight’s performance of Take Me Out was been cancelled due to illness. The show will resume performances on tomorrow at 2pm.

We told you Funny Girl  was a good show and now with a star who can sing and act the role, the show passed the $2 million mark at the box office, beating the August Wilson Theatre’s 2018 record set by Mean Girls. Lea Michele should be nominated for a special Tony award.

Ain’t No Mo was extended to December 23 after its cast and fans mobilized online support to prevent the show from closing just two weeks after its debut at the Belasco Theatre. The #SaveAintNoMo campaign began once cast and crew learned the play would end production on December 18, instead of the intended March closing.Today we good-bye.

Netflix has released a clip of has released a clip of original KPOP and Mean Girl star Ashley Park singing “Don’t Start Now” by Dua Lipa on the latest season of Emily In Paris.

