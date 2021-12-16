Theatre News: Lady Gaga, Rebecca Luker, Company GMA, COVID Is Shutting Down Broadway, Unvaccinated Kids Are Shut Out and The Business of Broadway

Lady Gaga has revealed that she would like to star on Broadway in a musical that she has written. In 2019 it was rumored she had reportedly been offered a role in the upcoming movie musical reboot, Little Shop of Horrors.

A new music video honors the life and legacy of Tony Award-nominated actress and singer Rebecca Luker one year after her death. Produced in conjunction with Project ALS, the video for “She Has Hope” features never-before-seen footage of the late actress and highlights the lives of several other women diagnosed with the nervous system disease also known as Lou Gehrig’s. Luker, co-wrote the song with her husband and Moulin Rouge! The Musical star Danny Burstein. Brian d’Arcy James, who appears in the video alongside the Tony, Emmy, Grammy and Pulitzer Award-winning composer Tom Kitt. Rebecca died on Dec. 23, 2020, from complications of ALS.

st of Broadway’s Company, was in Times Square December 14th without Patti LuPone, but her understudy and Katrina Lenk’s solo absent on Good Morning America. They would have been better suited doing the adorable “You Can Drive A Person Crazy.

They are shutting down Broadway shows due to COVID. Hamilton canceled last night’s performance due to 8 breakthrough Covid cases. The announcement came at 7:09 pm ET, less than an hour before the scheduled 8 pm curtain. Tina – The Tina Turner Musical and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child canceled performances Wednesday. Ain’t Too Proud, cancelled Tuesday’s performance and will resumed performances Wednesday afternoon, and the Mrs. Doubtfire musical canceled performances on Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Freestyle Love Supreme, canceled performances on Saturday and Monday and resumed Tuesday night.

Wicked canceled multiple performances and resumed December 7, as did Chicago who was temporarily shuttered for several days in late November.

Aladdin was the first show to cancel due to Covid-19 in September and Chicken and Biscuits closed early in November due to losses suffered and bad reviews.

NY Gov Kathy Hochul is bribing families with ski tickets to vaccinate kids aged five to 11 after NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio mandated that young children must have jab to enter restaurants and theaters. In the meantime parents of vaccinated and unvaccinated children alike were caught off guard when their family went to see a show on Broadway on Tuesday, as the latest vaccine requirement for kids went into effect. These parents were instructed to go down the block from the New Amsterdam Theatre to get their young kids a rapid COVID-19 test to prove a negative before the show started.

Since when if anything is good for you do you need to be bribed?

One has to ask where is Broadway getting the money to stay open. Broadway is an expensive business and the crunching of numbers are not making sense. Isn’t this a business first?