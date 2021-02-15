Theatre News: Red Bull’s Short New Play Festival, TRU Voices New Plays Reading Series Seeking Submissions, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella and LAByrinth Theater Company

Red Bull Theater’s 11th Annual Short New Play Festival will be held ONLINE on Monday, July 12, 2021. This year’s theme? Restoration. Six brand new short plays will be selected from this open-submission process to be presented in online readings alongside two new short plays by commissioned writers, JOSÉ Rivera (Marisol, The Motorcycle Diaries) and C. A. Johnson (All the Natalie Portmans). Get Complete Details

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is taking submissions for the 2021 TRU Voices New Plays Reading Series submissions, with a deadline of February 26, 2021.TRU will pay for developmental readings of two or three new plays with the generous support of R.K. Greene and The Storyline Project. To apply, fill out an application: PRS21Application (writable PDF) or PRS21Application (Word), and send toTRUPlaySubmissions@gmail.com.

The TRU Voices New Plays Reading Series is planned for June 2021 and will consist of 2-3 new works presented in one performance each virtually on OnTheStage.com. Created to nurture producers as well as writers, TRU Voices seeks producer-driven projects; however, as the only non-profit dedicated to developing producers TRU connects all finalists with both an experienced producer and a “rising through the ranks” associate producer.

Making this an even more unique opportunity for writers, each reading will be followed by a “Dollars and Sense” panel discussion with prominent New York producers, general managers and artistic directors focusing on potential venues, marketing, budgeting and a developmental trajectory for the work. TRU literary manager Cate Cammarata adds, “Since we guarantee three industry professional readers for every submission, often one of our readers will express interest in meeting a writer, even if their script isn’t a finalist.” She goes on to say: “I have heard others boast of helping thousands of plays get produced – we’ve actually been supporting new work for over 20 years, and now TRU is recognized as being one of the leaders in early development.”

Producers and theater companies are invited to submit new work that they are interested in developing; of course writers are invited to submit and are strongly encouraged to find a sponsoring producer for their work. “Use this as an opportunity to form a relationship with a potential producer, for our series and perhaps for the future,” suggests TRU executive director Bob Ost.

TRU members may submit free of charge. All non-members must submit a $25 application fee, which is applicable towards our $95 annual membership. If selected for the series, at least one member of the producing/writing team must be a paid member of TRU. There is a one-week extension for TRU members and plays with a producer attached. These submissions are due on March 5, 2021.

For complete guidelines, please visit https://truonline.org/2021-play-guidelines/Applications and a detailed history of plays that have participated in the series can be found here: https://truonline.org/tru-voices-details-and-history/. Application submissions are $25 with a $10 feedback letter upon request. Join TRU and submit as a member, for no fee (except for feedback, if you request it). To encourage writers to join TRU, there is a playwright discounted membership: $75 (regularly $95).

Polydor Records/UMe has announced the release of the third piece of music from the forthcoming album of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella. “I Know I Have A Heart” is sung by Carrie Hope Fletcher.

It follows the release late last year of “Only You, Lonely You” sung by Ivano Turco. “I Know I Have A Heart” is the second song by Fletcher to be released from the forthcoming cast album, after “Bad Cinderella” came out to high acclaim last October. “Bad Cinderella” has now been streamed over 1.4 million times globally and performed on “The One Show” and “Children in Need 2020.”

Andrew Lloyd Webber said, “I knew we needed a big power ballad moment for Cinderella, and I am so excited for you to finally hear it. These things tend to come to you when you least expect them, and I wrote this melody on a plane to L.A. I sent it on to our lyricist and almost instantly David Zippel came back with the fantastic line, ‘I Know I Have a Heart Because You Broke it.’ ‘I Know I Have A Heart’ is Cinderella’s ‘unrequited love moment’ in the show but I won’t tell you more than that other than what a thrill it is to have a voice like Carrie’s record it.”

The album features cast from the highly anticipated new theatrical production, which will open Spring 2021 at the Gillian Lynne Theatre in London, along with appearances from some surprise guest vocalists.

Pre-order the album here: https://cinderella.lnk.to/albumpr

LAByrinth Theater Company (Aaron Roman Weiner, Artistic Director) is pleased to announce the selections for its 2021 Annual Barn Series, the award-winning company’s developmental play reading series. This year’s series features six new plays, five of which were written and directed by LAByrinth company members, along with an evening of six short plays from LAB’s Intensive Ensemble.

The series runs from February 22 – 28, 2021. All readings are free and open to the public, but reservations are required. Visit www.labtheater.org to RSVP and receive a link to view the readings. All readings begin at 8pm. Reservations are now open!

The schedule is as follows:

February 22ndWave_Head by Joey Palestina

February 23rdThe War I Know by Dominic ColonFebruary 24thIntensive Ensemble Night

February 25th Wherever You Go by Elizabeth Canavan

February 26thRayne by David Deblinger & Ben Snyder

February 27thDani & Joe: A Gen X Love Story by Kristina Poe

February 28thThe Undertaking BY Chris McGarry



“At a time when so much life has ground to a halt, we’ve been amazed and uplifted by the output from LAB artists and friends. There’s a thread through these plays of characters searching for connection, for a way out of our many forms of isolation. These themes certainly resonate now, and the writers all bring incredible humanity, depth, and humor to the varied worlds they’ve created. This year’s Barn is a reminder that art is a tireless guide through difficult times, and I can’t wait to share these plays with our community.”