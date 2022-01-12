Theatre News: Scar Tissue, Arden: A Ritual for Love and Liberation, Out Of Time and  Art Lab’s The Muse Sessions

The world premiere of Scar Tissue, a bold new play by Victoria Fragnito, begins performances this Thursday, January 13th on the Steve and Marie Sgouros Theatre at The Players Theatre (115 MacDougal Street). Featuring direction by Jenn Susi and music by Kristin Sgarro, Scar Tissue is set to run through Sunday, January 30, 2022.

Time does not heal all wounds. Best friends, Jessica and Sam, each have scars from their pasts that have not healed. Jessica has never been able to get past an extremely damaging romantic relationship from her formative years in college, while Sam has been ignoring a painfully fractured relationship with her sister. After years of denial, an impromptu lunch date and a surprise overnight guest forces them both to confront these wounds and face what they didn’t want to see head on.

Scar Tissue achieves a chilling dichotomy by using our unspoken truths to connect with its audience on a human level. Returning to face these truths is an all-star cast including Fragnito herself leading the company as Jess; Nick Ritacco (“Homeland”, “Law & Order”) as Luke; Rita McCann (Linked Dance Theatre, Jesus Hopped the A Train, RED) as Sam; Jillian Vitko (Unarmed Man, “The Perfect Murder”, The Boys Will Be) as Sam’s sister Hannah; and Brandon Ford Green (“High Fidelity”, Good Grief, “I’m Dying Up Here”) as Jack. Lighting design is by Alyssandra Docherty.

For more information, please visit ScarTissueThePlay.com.

The Flea announced today additional company members that complete the cast and creative team of Arden: A Ritual for Love and Liberation, a genre-bending, boundary-breaking, and interactive new work commissioned by The Flea and led by Black and queer artists. Rehearsals for ARDEN begin today, with previews commencing on February 6, 2022 and an official opening night set for February 11, 2022. This strictly limited engagement will play through March 6, 2022.

Ardenis a new performance ritual that creates space for grace and communal practice in the face of indifference and division. It was developed in collaboration by Niegel Smith, Diana Oh, Peter Born, and MacArthur Fellows Okwui Okpokwasili and Carrie Mae Weems.

Smith and Nia Witherspoon co-direct a group of performers that includes Smith, Weems, Oh, Okpokwasili, Born, and Jack Fuller.

Oh and Fuller also serve as Co-Music Directors.

For all information, please visit www.theflea.org.

NAATCO (The National Asian American Theatre Company) and The Public Theater announced complete casting today for the upcoming world premiere of Out Of Time, a collection of five brand-new monologues by five award-winning Asian American playwrights. Each of these monologues has been written for and will be performed by an Asian American actor over the age of 60.

Conceived and directed by Obie Award-winning director Les Waters and commissioned by NAATCO, Out Of Timeis a theatrical tapestry exploring age, memory, parenthood, and identity in moving new works by writers Jaclyn Backhaus (Black Market Caviar), Sam Chanse (Disturbance Specialist), Mia Chung (Ball in the Air), Naomi Iizuka (Japanese Folk Song), and Anna Ouyang Moench (My Documentary). Out Of Time will begin performances in Martinson Hall with a Joe Papp Free Performance on Tuesday, February 15, running through Sunday, March 13, with an official press opening on Tuesday, March 1.

The seasoned cast of Out Of Time includes Mia Katigbak (Ena; NAATCO Co-Founder and Actor-Manager), Glenn Kubota (Taki), Page Leong (Woman), Natsuko Ohama (Leonie), and Rita Wolf (Carla).

The piece was conceived after Waters attended a dance performance choreographed by Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker that featured an ensemble of aging dancers. In sharing his experience with NAATCO’s Mia Katigbak, the idea for Out Of Time was born, and five playwrights were commissioned to each write a monologue during the pandemic. NAATCO and The Public Theater have a long-standing and collaborative partnership dating back to the 2015 production of Awake and Sing!, which NAATCO performed at The Public. Coming together to create a piece that amplifies Asian American voices, particularly those over the age of 60, feels pertinent in light of the pandemic’s impact on this community.

Tickets are on sale now for Art Lab’s The Muse Sessions, the premiere of a unique concert series about inspiration and the creative process and the role of the muse in some of the world’s most beloved works of art. The Muse Sessions will be presented at Florence Gould Hall (55 East 59th Street) for one night only on Monday, February 14, 2022 at 8:00 pm



Tickets are $35 (including a $1 facility fee) and can be purchased in person at the Florence Gould Hall box office, online at www.ticketmaster.com, or by clicking HERE. The Muse Sessions will run 60 minutes with no intermission.

The Muse Sessions will feature Tony Award nominee Lilli Cooper (SpongeBob SquarePants) joining previously announced Tony Award nominee Damon Daunno (Oklahoma!), Tony Award winner Shuler Hensley (The Music Man), and Drama Desk Award winner Rachel York (Head Over Heels).