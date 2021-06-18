Theatre News: Six, The Book of Mormon, Alice in Neverland, Kevin Kline, Meryl Streep, John Kander, Lin-Manuel Miranda and The Flame the Musical

Concord Theatricals secured the exclusive worldwide stock and amateur stage licensing rights to Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss’ Six. A release timeline for the international phenomenon will be announced at a later date. For more information visit concordsho.ws/PerformSIX

Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived. From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, in SIX the wives of Henry VIII take the mic to reclaim their identities out of the shadow of their infamous spouse – remixing 500 years of historical heartbreak into a celebration of 21st Century girl power. The female cast is backed by an all-female band, the “Ladies in Waiting.”

Six is currently playing at the Lyric Theatre in the West End and touring the UK into 2022. Its Broadway opening night on March 12, 2020 was canceled when the New York Governor shut down Broadway three hours before the show was due to open. It will recommence performances at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre on September 17, with an official Broadway opening night of October 3.

The Book of Mormon returns to Broadway in November and will resume performances at the Eugene O’Neill Theatre on November 5. The show will have significant changes. First Scott Rudin is out and writers, Trey Parker, Matt Stone and Robert Lopez, plan to participate in rehearsals with the cast this fall and discuss areas of concern and potential changes. Their participation comes after several Black cast members wrote the writers last summer, expressing unease over the depiction of the Ugandan villagers in the musical and the racial stereotypes it may engender.

Look for a new musical starring Christy Altomare (Anastasia). There was an developmental reading June 16th of the new musical, Alice in Neverland, is the sequel to one of the most beloved stories of all time, and a prequel to another. Broadway veterans Heath Saunders (Natasha Pierre) and Tony Award® nominee, Will Swenson (Hair, Waitress), Megan Masako Haley (Wicked, Mean Girls), Alistair Brammer (Miss Saigon) and Timothy Hughes (Hadestown) were also in the reading.

Alice in Neverland features book, music and lyrics by Phil Kenny and Reston Williams and is being presented by an all-star team of Broadway producers, including Jerry Goehring (Be More Chill, A Christmas Story), three-time Tony Award winner Jim Kierstead (Hadestown, Kinky Boots), Mike Evariste (Disgraced), seven-time Tony Award winner Jamie deRoy (Beetlejuice, Peter and the Starcatcher) and 42nd.club (Anastasia, Moulin Rouge).

Also participating in the reading are M. Chase Grant, Kurt Hellerich, Claire Wilkins Kenny, Lisa Larsen, Mack, Beatriz Melo, Ryan Simmons, Scout Smith, Matt Walker, Kim Williams and Clotile Yanna.

The “Spotlight on Plays” series concluded last night with Sarah Ruhl’s Dear Elizabeth starring Academy Award winners Kevin Kline and Meryl Streep with stage directions voiced by Polly Noonan. Dear Elizabeth premiered on Thursday, June 17 at 8PM EST/5PM PST and will be available for a limited time only.

All “Spotlight on Plays” projects benefit The Actors Fund.

Kate Whoriskey (Ruined) directs Ruhl’s beautiful play based on the compiled letters between poets Robert Lowell and Elizabeth Bishop. Dear Elizabeth maps the relationship of the two poets from first meeting to an abbreviated affair— and the turmoil of their lives in between.

The “Spotlight on Plays” events are livestreamed on Stellar at 8PM EST/5PM PST and available for a strictly limited amount of time. Individual tickets can be purchased for $15. Proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to The Actor’s Fund.

Vineyard Theatre’s 2021 Gala Series culminates in an intimate conversation between legendary musical theatre composers John Kander (Cabaret, Chicago, The Vineyard’s The Scottsboro Boys) and Lin-Manuel Miranda (In the Heights, Hamilton). The “Pay-What-You-Can” virtual event will debut on Thursday, July 22 at 7pm ET, with on-demand access available through Sunday, July 25 at 11:59pm ET.



Mr. Kander and Mr. Miranda will share insights about their unique writing processes and reveal favorite selections from each other’s songbooks, performed by some of Broadway’s brightest stars including Mandy Gonzalez, Bryonha Marie Parham, and George Salazar. The event is directed by Jen Bender and musical directed by Macy Schmidt.



All proceeds from this special benefit event will directly support The Vineyard’s artistic and education programs and re-opening plans, with “Pay-What-You-Can” tickets. To learn more, purchase tickets, or make a donation, please visit www.vineyardtheatre.org/composers-in-conversation. You can also reach out to The Vineyard’s Box Office Monday-Friday 1PM-6PM at boxoffice@vineyardtheatre.org or by phone at 646-931-4711.



Viewing options include the ability to chat with fellow audience members during the Live Watch Party premiere on Thursday, July 22 at 7pm ET, with on-demand access beginning following the premiere through Sunday, July 25 at 11:59pm ET.

Look for The Flame the Musical an eight-episode limited series that tells the story of two women: Jamie( Ellie Brigida), a queer bar owner, and Sam (Jasmin Savoy Brown HBO’s “The Leftovers”), the woman selling the building the bar inhabits, and the inevitable sparks that fly between them! With the help of her best friend, Heather (Leigh Holmes Foster), and bar regular, Jo (Jenn Colella Tony Nominee, Come From Away), Chilina Kennedy (“Beautiful: The Carol King Musical” on Broadway) as Rachel. will the residents of The Flame be able to keep the bar alive? Or can Sam’s friend Mel help her work through her complicated feelings about her father’s death and the building she grew up in before she makes a rash decision?

This brand new scripted LGBTQ+ musical podcast The Flame the Musical. The podcast is now available exclusively from the Broadway Podcast Network and BPN.FM/TheFlame