MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

Theatre News: Skin of Our Teeth and A Beautiful Noise

Theatre News: Skin of Our Teeth and A Beautiful Noise

Thornton Wilder’s Pulitzer Prize-winning classic The Skin of Our Teeth is coming to Lincoln Center Theater. The revival cast includes Priscilla Lopez (In The Heights, A Chorus Line), James Vincent Meredith (The Book of Mormon) and Gabby Beans (Succession).

Lileana Blain-Cruz, making her directorial Broadway debut and Branden Jacobs-Jenkins will contribute additional material.The Skin of Our Teeth begins previews Friday, April 1, at the Vivian Beaumont Theater with opening night set for Monday, April 25. (Previews had previously been scheduled to begin March 31).

Looking to come to Broadway the life of singer-songwriter Neil Diamond is featured in A Beautiful Noise. They have extended their world-premiere engagement at Boston’s Emerson Colonial Theatre, which begins June 21. and now will continue through July 31.

In addition, the logo for A Beautiful Noise was unveiled today. Featuring a commissioned work by Ireland-based artist Peter Strain, this hand-crafted image of Diamond was inspired by his 1976 concert at Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre, a venue he sold out frequently in his decades of touring.

Long loved by Boston, Diamond first played Revere, MA, in 1967 and he has subsequently played Boston and surrounding areas almost 40 times, visiting the city in each decade of his 50+ years of performing.

His iconic song “Sweet Caroline” has become an anthem to Red Sox fans where at every home game an eighth-inning singalong takes place at Fenway Park. The song’s connection to Boston was seared into the hearts of millions when, in the immediate aftermath of the 2013 Marathon Bombing, teams around the Major Leagues played the song to show solidarity with the city. While at Fenway, Diamond himself took to the field to sing an emotional rendition of 1969 classic.

With his first break into songwriting in the 1960s and his meteoric rise in the 1970s, and plenty of crushing disappointments and heart-stopping triumphs along the way, Neil Diamond has maintained an almost unthinkable level of superstardom for five straight decades. How did a poor Jewish kid from Brooklyn become one of the most universally adored showmen of all time? There’s only one way to tell it: a musical set to his era- defining smash hits that entranced the world.

Throughout his phenomenal and wide-ranging career, Neil Diamond has performed at  sold-out stadiums and arenas around the world, dominated the charts for more than five decades, sold over 130 million albums worldwide and achieved record sales.

A Grammy Award-winning artist, Diamond is a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and The Songwriters Hall of Fame. He has been presented with The Johnny Mercer Award, The Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and The Sammy Cahn Lifetime Achievement Award, three of the highest honors bestowed on songwriters and artists.  He has also been the recipient of the NARAS Music Cares Person of The Year Award and the prestigious Kennedy Center Award for his contributions to American culture.

But above it all, the rockstar is a doting grandfather, loving father and adoring husband.  His music has earned him a multi-generational fanbase and he is a believer of the healing power of music.  Through his charitable foundation, he has supported many causes close to his heart.

Casting and creative team members for A Beautiful Noise in Boston will be announced shortly.

Related Items
Broadway

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Broadway

Talking With Mrs. Doubtfire’s Analise Scarpaci About Her New EP and More

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 22, 2022
Read More

Theatre News: Mr. Saturday Night, Macbeth, ¡AMERICANO!, Emily Mann, Hadestown, True North

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 18, 2022
Read More

A Disneyesq Music Man For A Broadway Audience

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 17, 2022
Read More

Valentine’s Day Playlist From T2C

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 14, 2022
Read More

 50 Years of Broadway at the Kennedy Center Thrills With Heart and The Past

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 12, 2022
Read More

The Music Man: New Photo’s, Subsidized Broadway Tickets and Opening Night Guests

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 10, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGFebruary 9, 2022
Read More

Theatre News: The Music Man, It Happened in Key West, Jagged Little Pill, To My Girls and A Day in Hollywood / A Night in the Ukraine

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 9, 2022
Read More

Theatre News: Funny Girl. Plaza Suite and Hadestown

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 8, 2022
Read More