Theatre News: Skin of Our Teeth and A Beautiful Noise

Thornton Wilder’s Pulitzer Prize-winning classic The Skin of Our Teeth is coming to Lincoln Center Theater. The revival cast includes Priscilla Lopez (In The Heights, A Chorus Line), James Vincent Meredith (The Book of Mormon) and Gabby Beans (Succession).

Lileana Blain-Cruz, making her directorial Broadway debut and Branden Jacobs-Jenkins will contribute additional material.The Skin of Our Teeth begins previews Friday, April 1, at the Vivian Beaumont Theater with opening night set for Monday, April 25. (Previews had previously been scheduled to begin March 31).

Looking to come to Broadway the life of singer-songwriter Neil Diamond is featured in A Beautiful Noise. They have extended their world-premiere engagement at Boston’s Emerson Colonial Theatre, which begins June 21. and now will continue through July 31.

In addition, the logo for A Beautiful Noise was unveiled today. Featuring a commissioned work by Ireland-based artist Peter Strain, this hand-crafted image of Diamond was inspired by his 1976 concert at Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre, a venue he sold out frequently in his decades of touring.

Long loved by Boston, Diamond first played Revere, MA, in 1967 and he has subsequently played Boston and surrounding areas almost 40 times, visiting the city in each decade of his 50+ years of performing.

His iconic song “Sweet Caroline” has become an anthem to Red Sox fans where at every home game an eighth-inning singalong takes place at Fenway Park. The song’s connection to Boston was seared into the hearts of millions when, in the immediate aftermath of the 2013 Marathon Bombing, teams around the Major Leagues played the song to show solidarity with the city. While at Fenway, Diamond himself took to the field to sing an emotional rendition of 1969 classic.

With his first break into songwriting in the 1960s and his meteoric rise in the 1970s, and plenty of crushing disappointments and heart-stopping triumphs along the way, Neil Diamond has maintained an almost unthinkable level of superstardom for five straight decades. How did a poor Jewish kid from Brooklyn become one of the most universally adored showmen of all time? There’s only one way to tell it: a musical set to his era- defining smash hits that entranced the world.

Throughout his phenomenal and wide-ranging career, Neil Diamond has performed at sold-out stadiums and arenas around the world, dominated the charts for more than five decades, sold over 130 million albums worldwide and achieved record sales.

A Grammy Award-winning artist, Diamond is a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and The Songwriters Hall of Fame. He has been presented with The Johnny Mercer Award, The Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and The Sammy Cahn Lifetime Achievement Award, three of the highest honors bestowed on songwriters and artists. He has also been the recipient of the NARAS Music Cares Person of The Year Award and the prestigious Kennedy Center Award for his contributions to American culture.

But above it all, the rockstar is a doting grandfather, loving father and adoring husband. His music has earned him a multi-generational fanbase and he is a believer of the healing power of music. Through his charitable foundation, he has supported many causes close to his heart.

Casting and creative team members for A Beautiful Noise in Boston will be announced shortly.