Theatre News: Smash, The Perfect Fit, Holiday Inn, The New Irving Berlin Musical, Angela Bassett, Show of Shows

Smash, A New Musical, is setting its sights on Broadway with a creative dream team, it was announced today by Steven Spielberg, Robert Greenblatt and Neil Meron who will serve as lead producers. They are developing a live stage adaptation inspired by the groundbreaking NBC series of the same name on which they all worked together.

The Tony and Grammy-winning duo of Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, who wrote over two dozen songs for the television show will provide the score. The musical’s book will be co-written by two of Broadway’s most seasoned craftsmen, Tony winner Bob Martin (The Prom, The Drowsy Chaperone) and Tony-nominated Rick Elice (Jersey Boys, Peter and the Starcatcher). “Smash’s” Emmy-winning choreographer Joshua Bergasse will reprise his role for the stage musical.

“I am personally thrilled to be a part of this musical and its road to Broadway,” said Steven Spielberg whose original idea led to the NBC series. “’Smash’ is near and dear to my heart, and it seems fitting that a new musical inspired by what we did on the show would eventually come to the stage. I’m beyond thrilled to be working with this incredible creative team and my producing partners, who began the ‘Smash’ journey with me over ten years ago.”

Interestingly most of this same crew is also onboard for the musical of "Some Like it Hot".

Broadway Records announced today the upcoming “Remote EP” release of the award-winning new musical The Perfect Fit, written by 13-year-old musical sensation Joshua Turchin. The “Remote EP” is the first musical concept EP ever recorded entirely virtual. The EP of six song selections will be available digitally everywhere music is sold on Friday, June 26, 2020.

The full EP star-studded cast includes Laura Benanti (Gypsy, My Fair Lady, Meteor Shower, TV’s “Supergirl,” “Younger,” “Nashville”), Nikki Renee Daniels (Company, Book of Mormon, Porgy and Bess), Joshua Turchin (“The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin,” Trevor the Musical, Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation, Mr. Magoo’s Christmas Carol/The Actor’s Fund, “The Little Mermaid” Live-To-Film/The Hollywood Bowl, A Christmas Story Broadway National Tour, The Pill, School of Rock Promo Tour), Carly Gendell (School of Rock), Grace DeAmicis (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Ellie Kim (School of Rock, Trevor the Musical), Swayam Bhatia (Disney+’s “The Mighty Ducks,” “Really Rosie”), Lily Brooks O’Briant (Matilda, Netflix’s “The Big Show Show”), Luke Islam (Disney+’s “The Mighty Ducks,” “America’s Got Talent” Golden Buzzer Winner), Audrey Bennett (Frozen, Amelie, Amazon’s “Hunters”), and Fabi Aguirre (On Your Feet, Les Miserables).

The Perfect Fit Remote EP features music supervision, arrangements & orchestrations, mixing & mastering by Dan Garmon and vocal direction by Joshua Turchin. The musicians include Dan Garmon – Keys 1/Drums (Cruel Intentions, Charlie Brown Xmas – Live On Stage), Joshua Turchin – Keys 2, Tomoko Akaboshi – Violins, Viola (Sweeney Todd, Matilda), Ansel Cohen – Cello (Sofia Carson, Sky Ferreira), David Kawamura – Guitars (Cruel Intentions, producer: Justine Skye), and Julia Adamy – Upright/Electric Bass (Hamilton, The Cher Show, Ben Platt). Partial casting is by Mungioli Theatricals, LLC.

Concord Theatricals, on behalf of The Irving Berlin Music Company and in coordination with BroadwayHD, Roundabout Theatre Company and Playbill, is proud to announce a live viewing party of Roundabout Theatre Company’s Holiday Inn, The New Irving Berlin Musical on Saturday, May 30 at 8PM ET. Produced in association with Universal Stage Productions, the 2016 musical stars Tony Award nominee Bryce Pinkham, Lora Lee Gayer, Tony Award nominee Megan Lawrence, Danny Rutigliano, Megan Sikora, and Corbin Bleu. BroawdwayHD produced the film capture of this iconic production.

Captured live on 14 high-definition cameras at Roundabout’s Studio 54, Holiday Inn will be available for free worldwide on BroadwayHD.com in celebration of Irving Berlin’s birthday by visiting THIS LINK. Holiday Inn will be available to stream for free for 48 hours following the live viewing party. While the film is free for everyone to enjoy, those participating in the live viewing party are encouraged to support industry professionals impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic by making a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund, by visiting THIS LINK.

Golden Globe-winning and Oscar®-nominated actress Angela Bassett joins the SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s Storyline Online®cast of readers this month, bringing to life the true story of Grammy®-nominated New Orleans musician Troy Andrews in Trombone Shorty, a new read-aloud for the Emmy-nominated children’s literacy program.

Written by Troy “Trombone Shorty” Andrews, illustrated by Corretta Scott King Illustrator Award winner Bryan Collier, this vibrant 2016 Caldecott Honor book, published by Abrams Books for Young Readers, invigorates the Storyline Online bookverse with a tale of music, cuisine, culture and family. Featuring original music compositions written and performed by Andrews and used courtesy of The Universal Music Group and Round Hill Music.

Bassett chose the book because it shows how the talent and perseverance of even one person can affect an entire community—and she hopes young readers will be inspired to visit New Orleans one day, if they haven’t already.

Bassett joins the Storyline Online® cast of readers including Oprah Winfrey, Rami Malek, Viola Davis, Allison Janney, Chris Pine, Kristen Bell, Justin Theroux,Michelle Yeoh, Marc Maron and more who have volunteered their time and talent to promote literacy and inspire a love of reading in children.

To watch Trombone Shorty and all of the Storyline Online® videos, visit storylineonline.net.

The 2020 Tony Awards, originally set for June 7, have been replaced by Grease Live! Broadway.com will right that wrong by paying tribute to the annual TV event with a special event on the same night. Show of Shows: Broadway.com Salutes the Tonys, a benefit for both the American Theatre Wing and the Broadway League, will air on Sunday, June 7 at 7PM ET on Broadway.com and the Broadway.com YouTube channel.