Theatre News: Some Like It Hot, Rags, Still Waiting in the Wings and Please Pay Us Rent!

A musical version of “Some Like It Hot” is coming to Broadway in the fall of 2021. “The Inheritance’s” Matthew Lopez is penning the book, with the music and lyrics by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman (Smash and Hairspray!). Originally scheduled to debut in Chicago in the spring of 2021, it’s bypassing the out of town and heading straight to Broadway, thanks to producers the Shubert Organization, Neil Meron, with a helping hand from Roy Furman, Robert Greenblatt and the Nederlander Organization. Casey Nicholaw, will direct and choreograph.

This will be the second attempt to win with this material. In 1972 the show was called Sugar and was nominated for four Tony’s two for Gower Champion for director/chorographer, one for its star Robert Morse and one for Best Musical. It lost to A Little Night Music.

Rags – The Musical: Original London Cast Recording is available in digital and streaming formats. A physical CD will be available later this year. The new album – based on the revised London production that played to sold out houses earlier this year.

Rags – features a book by Joseph Stein (Fiddler on the Roof), revised book by David Thompson, lyrics by Stephen Schwartz (Wicked) and music by Charles Strouse (Annie) – is a sweeping saga of America’s immigrant past, celebrating the multicultural music which was filling the streets of New York in 1910.

Nominated for nine Off West End Theatre Awards, including “Best Musical Production,” this eagerly anticipated new version of Rags premiered at Hope Mill Theatre in February 2019 and transferred to the Park Theatre in London.

Rags stars Carolyn Maitland as Rebecca, Dave Willetts as Avram and Sam Attwater as Bronfman, with Debbie Chazen as Anna, Alex Gibson-Giorgio as Sal, Rachel Izen as Rachel, Samuel Jones and Jude Muir as David, Martha Kirby as Bella, Oisin Nolan-Power as Ben, and Jeremy Rose as Jack. Completing the cast are Arthur Boan, Angela Caesar, Adam Crossley, Drew Dillon, Matthew Gent, and Natasha Karp.

The new film Still Waiting in the Wings – an all-star heartwarming musical homage to Broadway – is available worldwide on DVD and all digital platforms, including Amazon, iTunes, and Google Play, today, May 15, 2020. The movie is directed by Q. Allan Brocka and written by Jeffrey A. Johns and Arie Gonzalez. The cast includes Jeffrey A. Johns, Joe Abraham, Rena Strober, Adam Huss, Blake Peyrot, Harrison White, and Rebekah Kochan, with special appearances by Nick Adams, Ed Asner, Carole Cook, Lee Meriwether, Patricia Richardson, Chita Rivera, Seth Rudetsky, Sally Struthers, Bruce Vilanch, and Cindy Williams. The movie, in addition to a soundtrack CD featuring the film’s delightful songs, is currently available at JJSpotlightProductions.com

The movie features original songs by Danny Abosch, Andrew Byrne, Ken Clifton, Arie Gonzalez, Paul Louis, Matthew Lee Robinson, Nick Santa Maria, Ruth Wallis, and Michael Whitney, with choreography by Cassie Nordgren, Arianna Hyatt, and Lee Martino.

Broadway is dark and producers are still receiving weekly rent bills, however the bills aren’t being paid according to Broadway Briefing. Producers are waiting for the money from insurance claim. Many producers are likely to hit their coverage limit. Producers are contractually obligated to pay, yet this is a catch 22 situation. How do you close, when you can’t move out?

The theater owners carry insurance on the physical buildings, while production companies carry insurance on the shows themselves.

The Broadway League declined to comment on this matter.

About 10 to 15 producers already received some form of payment. The rest of the claims remain in process.