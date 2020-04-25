Theatre News: Songwriters in Mufti,Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cadenza Challenge, Broadway Bounty Hunter, Drama Desk Awards, Caitlin Kinnunen, Baby

The York’s Musicals in Mufti series, begun in 1994, consists of lightly-staged concert presentations of musical gems from the past, put together in a pretty miraculous 5-day schedule. The word “Mufti” is an East Indian word coopted by the British army to mean “out of uniform” or “in street clothes” and so, we now invite all interested writers to participate in Songwriters in Mufti…since we’ve all been spending our days in pajamas anyway.

Here are the rules:

In the spirit of the abbreviated Mufti schedule, participants will have FIVE DAYS to write a song.

The theme will be announced at 10 AM Monday, when rehearsals would begin, and will be due no later than 8 PM Friday, when the curtain would go up for final dress rehearsal.

All finished entries will be featured on the York’s social media platforms. There might even be a PRIZE of some sort for stuff we particularly like. (What will that prize be? We…uh…haven’t figured that out yet.)

The first week’s theme will be announced at 10 AM (EST) onMonday, April 27th.

For more information or to sign up for a reminder email when the contest goes live, drop us a line at:songwritersinmufti@yorktheatre.org.

We can’t wait to see what you dream up!

Andrew Lloyd Webber unveiled highlights from the already thousands of submissions from his “Cadenza Challenge” where fans were invited to submit videos of them performing a cadenza, the virtuoso vocal passage at the end of “Think of Me,” the iconic song from his global phenomenon The Phantom of The Opera. The international “Cadenza Challenge” continues and submissions are being accepted on Lloyd Webber’s social channels.

To view highlights from the challenge, please visit: https://www.dropbox.com/s/8j4zqu791mb7xyr/Think%20Of%20Me%20Contest.mov?dl=0

A panel of judges which include eight-time BAFTA Award winning television host Graham Norton and Sierra Boggess, will select the winner who will get to perform their version of “Think of Me” (complete with cadenza) on stage at the very first return performance of The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway or in London’s West End.

The Shows Must Go On! has raised money for The Actors Fund and organizations supporting those impacted by the pandemic. Last week’s airing of The Phantom of the Opera at Royal Albert Hall raised more than $400,000 for The Actors Fund and was seen by more than 12 million viewers.

Broadway Bounty Hunter – Original Cast Recording is now available on digital and streaming formats. The musical features music and lyrics by Tony Award nominee Joe Iconis (“Smash,” Be More Chill),who also co-wrote the book with Lance Rubin (Denton Little’s Deathdate), and Jason SweetTooth Williams (Be More Chill). The show is directed and choreographed by Jennifer Werner (The Book of Mormon, Supervising Associate Director) and stars Screen Actors Guild Award winner Annie Golden (Hair, Assassins, “Orange is the New Black”) in the title role. To order the album, please visit ghostlightrecords.lnk.to/broadwaybountyhunter.

the 65th Annual Drama Desk Awards will be announced during a special presentation of Spectrum News NY1's On Stage on Sunday, May 31 at 7:30 PM. The awards special also will stream on NY1.com, and DramaDeskAwards.com. Additional details will be announced over the coming weeks.

Steppenwolf Theatre Company has replaced its 2020 Gala with a free online event, Pants Optional: A Steppenwolf Soirée, May 9 at 7:30 PM ET. 

Ensemble member Audrey Francis will emcee the virtual gathering with appearances by Steppenwolf ensemble members Joan Allen, Gary Cole, John Malkovich, Sandra Marquez, and Laurie Metcalf, along with more celebrity guests.

Throughout the evening, guests will be able to give online to help raise funds to bring back I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter, this season's Steppenwolf for Young Adults world premiere, based on the novel by Erika L. Sánchez and adapted by Chicago playwright Isaac Gómez. The run was cut short due to the COVID-19 crisis. 

Attendees can also participate in a virtual dance party with DJ Tracy Young, who won a 2020 Grammy for her remix of Madonna's I Rise. Being able to come together online with a greater swath of Steppenwolf artists, audiences, and supporters for a collective moment of joy during these difficult times is just what we need to support live theatre and each other."

Click here for more information.

Broadway Records will release the concept album for Frankie! May 29, featuring Caitlin Kinnunen in the title role. Inspired by true events, the musical centers on a teenage lesbian coming of age—with a mentally checked-out mother—who contracts a mysterious illness, creating the revival of her dreams. 

Tony nominee Kinnunen (The Prom) is joined by Jason Gotay (Evita, Between the Lines), Jason SweetTooth Williams (Be More Chill), Autumn Hurlbert (Legally Blonde), Allie Trimm (13), Delphi Borich (Cinderella), and Grammy-winning percussionist Jacquelene Acevedo (American Utopia). The new musical is written by 16-year-old Elise Marra.

The concept album was recorded at 2nd Story Sound with casting by Eisenberg/Beans Casting. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)</figcaption></figure> <p>Broadway Records will release the concept album for <em>Frankie! </em>May 29, featuring Caitlin Kinnunen in the title role. Inspired by true events, the musical centers on a teenage lesbian coming of age—with a mentally checked-out mother—who contracts a mysterious illness, creating the revival of her dreams. </p> <p>Tony nominee Kinnunen (<em>The Prom</em>) is joined by Jason Gotay (<em>Evita</em>, <em>Between the Lines</em>), Jason SweetTooth Williams (<em>Be More Chill</em>), Autumn Hurlbert (<em>Legally Blonde</em>), Allie Trimm (<em>13</em>), Delphi Borich (<em>Cinderella</em>), and Grammy-winning percussionist Jacquelene Acevedo (<em>American Utopia</em>). The new musical is written by 16-year-old Elise Marra.</p> <p>The concept album was recorded at 2nd Story Sound with casting by Eisenberg/Beans Casting. Ashley Kate Adams of AKA Studio Productions and Mitchell Walker produced the album, with Joe Barros directing and Benjamin Weiss music directing.

Out of the Box Theatrics (Elizabeth Flemming, Founder and Producing Artistic Director; Ethan Paulini, Associate Artistic Director) has announced that the company's return engagement for its site-specific production of the Broadway musical Baby will be delayed to Fall 2020, due to public health and safety concerns surrounding Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The production, directed and choreographed by Mr. Paulini, was originally scheduled to play April 17 through May 10, 2020 at Theatrelab (357 West 36th Street, 3rd Floor). New dates will be announced in coming weeks.</p> <p>The production was to have starred Tony Award winner Alice Ripley as Arlene, Elizabeth Flemming as Lizzie, Robert H. Suzanna Bowling

April 25, 2020 