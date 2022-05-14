Theatre News: Ted Chapin, Chita Rivera, André De Shields, Vineyard Theatre

Quick News: We are sad to announce Mrs. Doubtfire isending Broadway run May 29th. The revival of for colored girls who have considered suicide / when the rainbow is enuf has been extended through June 5, thanks to a donated ticket program. How I Learned to Driveis extended through June 12. Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman’s Harmony is getting an original Off-Broadway Cast Recording. The cast will head into the recording studio the weekend of May 13 with a release date to be announced. Jay Records is going to record the Off-Broadway Musical Penelope, or How The Odyssey Was Really Written that played at The York Theatre. A release date has yet to be announced. Jeremy Jordan gets solo show in London on August 29th at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

Chita Rivera will appear on WNBC’s New York Live on Tuesday, May 17th at 11:30am to announce the nominations for the 2022 Chita Rivera Awards ( www.ChitaRiveraAwards.com ).

The nominees will be posted at 12pm on NBC New York’s website ( nbcnewyork.com ), newyorklivetv.com , on social media @newyorklivetv, and on The Chita Rivera Awards website: www.ChitaRiveraAwards.com

New York Live is WNBC’s daily entertainment and lifestyle show giving viewers the best in all things New York. The show airs at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday and also at 7:15 p.m. on Fridays.

The Chita Rivera Awards will take place at NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts (566 LaGuardia Place, off Washington Square Park) on Monday, June 20 at 7:30pm. Joe Lanteri, Founder and Executive Director of the New York City Dance Alliance Foundation ( www.NYCDAFoundation.net ) produces the Chita Rivera Awards in conjunction with Patricia Watt.

Carrying the namesake of one of the great dance icons of the American musical theater, the mission of the Chita Rivera Awards is to celebrate dance and choreographic excellence – past, present and future. The awards will honor the superb achievement of each nominee, while recognizing the immeasurable talents and passion of every theatrical choreographer and dancer. Additionally, through education and scholarships, the awards are committed to nurturing future generations, as well as preserving notable dance history.

Nominators will consider outstanding choreography, featured dancers and ensemble in shows on Broadway and Off Broadway, as well as, outstanding choreography in film, that opened pre-Covid as well as in the 2021-2022 season. Nominations for the productions under consideration this season will be determined by the designated nominating committee. There are separate nominating committees for Broadway, Off Broadway and Film. There is also an awarding committee for Broadway, which determines the final nominations that are received from the Broadway nominations committee.

Legendary Broadway performer and Tony, Academy, and Golden Globe Award winner Joel Grey will be honored this year as the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award.