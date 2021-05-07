Theatre News: The Broadway Teachers Workshop, Our Town, Red Bull Theater and SAY: The Stuttering Association for the Young Hosts

Patti LuPone, Billy Porter, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, Chita Rivera, Andrew Rannells, Dame Diana Rigg, Terrence McNally, and Bobby Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez are the eight select conversations from the past few years that have been chosen for Season One. As all branches of the theatre community, from academic to regional and Broadway, struggle to reboot, redefine and revitalize themselves, the Broadway Teachers Podcast offers inspiring and deeply resonant messages of resilience and connection.

The Broadway Teachers Workshop (BTW) is an annual conference for over 1,000 theatre teachers and creators from around the world, who gather in New York for a series of workshops, master classes and intimate conversations with Broadway’s top artists – all revolving around four Broadway shows seen by the group.

Website: www.broadwayteachinggroup.com and http://bpn.fm/broadwayteacherspodcast

Instagram: @broadwayteachersworkshop

The Podcast is Available on Apple/iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeart, TuneIn, Deezer, Player.FM, Pocket Cast, Podcast Addict and everywhere else you listen to podcasts.

The Broadway Teachers Workshop (BTW) will be available as an online conference this summer from July 12 – 16, 2021 – with all content available for reference through the beginning of the school year. It will feature a series of brand new workshops focused on revitalizing our theatre programs, staying flexible as the world continues to evolve, self-care for teachers and students to foster creativity and invention, and more. Special Broadway guests this summer include Josh Groban, Alan Menken, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Andrea Martin, Michael Feinstein, Christian Borle and sneak peek private panels with cast and creative team members from Broadway’s new shows; Six, Mrs. Doubtfire, Company, Tina, and Girl From The North Country. All participants in the conference receive certification of 30 hours of professional development and may also receive graduate level University credits through UNLV for an additional fee. For more information, please visit www.broadwayteachinggroup.com

NAATCO presents an all-Asian American cast to deliver the enduring messages of Thornton Wilder’s Our Town: that the eternal exists in the everyday, that knowing true joy and happiness comes from taking the time to look and listen. During this divisive time in our country, NAATCO’s Our Town reflects and emphasizes the kinship among people of disparate cultures.

This reading of Our Town is brought to you by: (in alphabetical order) Susan Bernfield, Cindy Cheung, Miranda Cornell, Autumn Domingo, Connor Domingo, Ron Domingo, Richard Eng, John D. Haggerty, Amy Hill, Alyssa K. Howard, Midori Francis Iwama, Yumi Iwama, Paul Juhn, Kate Katigbak, Mia Katigbak, Peter Kim, Glenn Kubota, Clara Haru Mulligan, Olivia Oguma, Trevor Salter, Larry Schafer, Jon Norman Schneider, Sean Koa Seu, Maria Striar, Alok Tewari, CJ Uy, VidCo, Izaac Wang, and Rita Wolf.

All proceeds from this reading will support NAATCO’s work. The National Asian American Theatre Co., Inc. (NAATCO) is a tax exempt (501(c)3) not-for-profit organization formed in 1989. NAATCO’s mission is to assert the presence and significance of Asian American theatre in the United States, demonstrating its vital contributions to the fabric of American culture.

Red Bull Theater (Jesse Berger, Founder and Artistic Director | Jim Bredeson, Managing Director) will have their first public presentation of a new dramatization of Ben Jonson’s Sejanus, His Fall, adapted and directed by Nathan Winkelstein, Red Bull’s Associate Artistic Director.

First performed in 1603, the start of the Jacobean era, Ben Jonson’s tragedy of epic proportions is an incisive portrayal of political cronyism, sycophancy, and power. Tiberius is the Emperor of Rome. Sejanus is his right-hand man. But—in a society where books are burnt, “knowledge is made a capital offense,” and free men have become “the prey of greedy vultures and spies”—factions are forming behind each of these charismatic leaders. Jonson’s linguistically rich play has startling significance today in its exploration of treason and totalitarian tyranny. Sejanus sets his sights on Emperorship. No one can stop him. His fall is inevitable.

This event is a benefit for Red Bull Theater. Tickets are Pay What You Can. Advance reservations are recommended. Sejanus His Fall will premiere LIVE on Monday, May 17th. A recording of that livestream will be available until 7:00 PM EDT on Friday, May 21 – then it disappears.

SAY’s Virtual 2021 Gala will debut an original performance directed by SAY Founder, Taro Alexander, with Musical Direction by Everett Bradley, and feature special guests Kelli O’Hara, Nicki Richards, and the kids and community of SAY. Gala Honoree, Dr. Cleavon Gilman, will join the event live to receive the SAY: Hero Award. Dr. Gilman is a U.S. Navy veteran, an emergency room physician, an outspoken public health advocate, and a person who stutters, who chronicled the realities of the COVID-19 outbreak from the front lines and continues to raise awareness about the coronavirus pandemic. “Dr. Gilman is a shining example that people who stutter can achieve anything, and we are thrilled to be honoring him with the SAY: Hero Award,” says SAY’s Executive Director, Noah Cornman.

SAY’s Virtual 2021 Annual Gala will premiere during National Stuttering Awareness Week, running from May 10-15, 2021. NSAW was conceived to shine a global light on stuttering, a complex fluency disorder that touches over 70 million people worldwide, including 5% of all children. “Children who stutter often face daily ridicule, teasing and bullying, and resort to silence to hide their stuttering. Many will withdraw from peers, teachers, and society, leaving them feeling isolated and alone,” states Travis Robertson, SAY’s Vice President of Programming & Director of Camp SAY. “Our 2021 Gala will be live streamed to a global audience, so it’s a great opportunity to celebrate the voices of young people who stutter with the world, and to let people who stutter everywhere know that they are not alone. National Stuttering Awareness Week is the perfect time for that message to truly resonate.”