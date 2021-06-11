Theatre News: The Drama Book Store, NY Pop-Up, tick, tick…BOOM!, To Kill a Mockingbird, Show of Titles and Broadway’s Back

The Drama Book Shop reopened yesterday at 266 West 39th Street. In late 2018, The Drama Bookshop announced it was closing their doors, which was then on 40th Street. Within hours Lin-Manuel Miranda, director Thomas Kail, producer Jeffrey Seller, and theatre owner James L. Nederlander announce they had purchased the store, saving the theatrical institution in a last-minute move.

Store hours will be 9 AM–8 PM on weekdays, 10 AM–8 PM on Saturdays, and Noon–6 PM Sundays. Shoppers are encouraged to book a priority entrance time at DramaBookShop.com .

A New York Pop will celebrate a Brand New Day with stars of Broadway and film, along with fashion to Times Square. The event will feature musical performances, a fashion runway show, and dancing in the streets live (West 43rd Street & 7th Avenue) tomorrow Friday, June 11th at 11 AM.

Jonathan Larson’s “tick, tick…BOOM!” drops their trailer. Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda makes his directorial debut. The film follows Jon (Academy Award nominee and Tony Award winner Andrew Garfield), a young theater composer who’s waiting tables at a New York City diner in 1990 while writing what he hopes will be the next great American musical. With the clock ticking, Jon is at a crossroads and faces the question everyone must reckon with: What are we meant to do with the time we have? Starring Academy Award nominee and Tony Award winner Andrew Garfield, Alexandra Shipp, Tony Award nominee Robin de Jesús, Tony Award nominee Joshua Henry, MJ Rodriguez, Emmy Award winner Bradley Whitford, Tariq Trotter, with Emmy/ Tony Award winner Judith Light, and Vanessa Hudgens. tick, tick…BOOM! is on Netflix this Fall.

Photo Credit: Julieta Cervantes

Producer Barry Diller announced today that Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird, the most successful American play in Broadway history, is set to resume performances on Broadway on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at the Shubert Theatre. Tony Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Jeff Daniels will reprise his originating iconic role as ‘Atticus Finch’ and Celia Keenan-Bolger returns in her Tony Award-winning performance as ‘Scout Finch’ in Aaron Sorkin’s new play with direction by Bartlett Sher.

It was also announced that Orin Wolf has been named Executive Producer of To Kill a Mockingbird, effective immediately.

To Kill a Mockingbird has amassed a total gross of more than $125,000,000, and before the Broadway shutdown, continuously played to standing-room-only houses. Since performances began on Thursday, November 1, 2018, the production has not played to an empty seat, with capacity remaining over 100% for every performance. On February 26, 2020, the cast of To Kill a Mockingbird gave a history-making performance of the play at Madison Square Garden, for 18,000 New York City school kids. This was the largest single performance of a theatrical work in the history of world theater. In 2019, to culminate National “Theatre In Our Schools” month, Mr. Sorkin, Mr. Daniels, Mr. Sher, and members of the Broadway cast of To Kill a Mockingbird took the play to Washington, D.C. for an unprecedented special presentation at the Library of Congress, in partnership with the Educational Theatre Association. Speaker Nancy Pelosi was the special guest, opening the event alongside Dr. Carla Diane Hayden, Librarian of Congress (the first woman in our nation’s history to hold the coveted position).

Tickets for To Kill a Mockingbird are now available via Telecharge at 212 239 6200, and on Telecharge.com.

Complete cast and other To Kill a Mockingbird news will be announced soon.

Broadway’s Best Shows musical extravaganza “Show of Titles” will premiere on Sunday, June 13, 2021 at 7pm ET and be available for four days only. The show features dozens of Broadway stars performing the title songs from over 20 beloved musicals. Among the songs included are: Anything Goes, Hallelujah, Baby!, Sweet Charity, Man of La Mancha, The Happy Time, The Sound of Music, Fade Out — Fade In, She Loves Me, On a Clear Day You Can See Forever, Oh, Lady Be Good!, Cabaret, Camelot and many more.

All proceeds will benefit The Actors Fund.

The evening will feature performances by Annaleigh Ashford, Stephanie J. Block, Kerry Butler, Len Cariou, Glenn Close, Gavin Creel, Darren Criss, Dame Edna, Santino Fontana, Kelsey Grammar, David Alan Grier, Jake Gyllenhaal, Isabelle Huppert, Norm Lewis, Patti LuPone, Rob McClure, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Melba Moore, Jessie Mueller, Eva Noblezada, Kelli O’Hara, Laura Osnes, Steven Pasquale, Michael Rupert, Ernie Sabella, Lea Salonga, Phillipa Soo, Will Swenson, Aaron Tveit, Leslie Uggams, Vanessa Williams & Patrick Wilson and special appearances by Debbie Allen, Broadway Inspirational Voices, Candice Bergen, Danny Burstein, Bryan Cranston, Tony Goldwyn, Adam Guettel, John Kander, Angela Lansbury, John Leguizamo, John Lithgow, Lindsay Mendez, Phylicia Rashad, Chita Rivera, Ben Stiller, Charles Strouse, Richard Thomas, Blair Underwood, BD Wong & Florian Zeller.

“Show of Titles” will be a rousing and memorable celebration of title songs from more than two dozen Broadway musicals spanning nine decades, ranging from “Lady Be Good” to “The Light in the Piazza.” But is the original title song disappearing from the theatrical map? What used to be the norm has become a rarity. Tony nominees, for example, from the 60’s frequently had title songs. Contrast the 1965-1966-67-68 seasons when 75% of the nominated musicals had title songs, with the three most recent seasons when there was no original title song from a Tony-nominated Broadway musical.

“Show of Titles” is directed by Emmy Award winner Lonny Price (“Best Worst Thing That Ever Happened,” PBS’ “Harold Prince: The Director’s Life,” Sunset Boulevard starring Glenn Close) and Emmy & Grammy Award winner Jason Howland (PBS’ “Handel’s Messiah Rocks” & Broadway’s Little Women & Beautiful) is the Music Director/Supervisor.

For more information and more exclusive content, go to Broadway’s Best Shows.

“Show of Titles” will be livestreamed on Stellar at 7PM EST/4PM PST and available for a strictly limited amount of time. Tickets are $39. Proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to The Actor’s Fund.

Jimmy and Lin-Manuel Miranda perform a song about every musical they can’t wait to see when Broadway returns and sing a parody of Hamilton’s “You’ll Be Back” with the help of special guest Broadway legends Olga Merediz, Phylicia Rashad, Kristin Chenoweth, Christopher Jackson, Laura Benanti and Jimmy Smits.