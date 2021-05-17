Theatre News: The Great Gatsby, Ride the Cyclone, Adventurephile, Annie Live and The Wildness

A new musical stage adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s legendary novel The Great Gatsby, A New Musical. The timeline for a pre-Broadway engagement will be announced shortly.

With lyrics by Grammy Award-nominated international rock star of Florence + the Machine Florence Welch and music by Florence Welch & Oscar and Grammy Award nominee Thomas Bartlett, The Great Gatsby, A New Musical will feature a book by Pulitzer Prize winner Martyna Majok and be directed by Olivier Award nominee Rebecca Frecknall. Jeanie O’Hare serves as Story Consultant.

Hannah Giannoulis and James Orange serve as Executive Producers. The production will be co-produced by Access Entertainment.

The Great Gatsby is widely considered to be one of the most popular and culturally significant books of all time. Published in 1925, F. Scott Fitzgerald’s iconic novel set in the Jazz Age is the ultimate depiction of the American dream.

On of my favorite Off broadway musicals was Ride the Cyclone. Now Ghostlight Records has released in digital and streaming formats this little gem of a show. The show features book, music and lyrics by Jacob Richmond and Brooke Maxwell. The album is produced by Brooke Maxwell, who also serves as music director and conductor, and provides arrangements and orchestrations. Kevin McCollum (Six, Mrs. Doubtfire, Rent, Avenue Q, In the Heights, [title of show], The Drowsy Chaperone, Something Rotten!)and Morris Berchard (The Color Purple, Hand to God, Something Rotten!, Ragtime) serve as executive producers. Ride the Cyclone will be coming to theatres around the country. Sign up for news and updates at RideTheCycloneMusical.com. Starting today, customers who pre-order the digital album will immediately receive the track, “What the World Needs.”

Keen Company Artistic Director Jonathan Silverstein today announced the World Premiere of a newly commissioned audio play Adventurephile by Melissa Li and Kit Yan, beginning Friday May 21st at 7pm EST for FREE on your favorite podcasting apps like Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn, and more: search “Keen Company Hear/Now” wherever you listen!

Directed by Morgan Green, Adventurephile will feature Stephanie Mieko Cohen, Emiko Dunn, Kennedy Kanagawa and Zachary Noah Piser. Adventurephile will have sound design by Fan Zhang and musical direction by Mona Seyed-Bolorforosh.The audio play will be stage managed by Norman Anthony Small and audio engineered by Garrett Schultz.

Welcome to Adventurephile, the only podcast that takes listeners on unforgettable journeys to unexplored destinations. On this episode, we travel to an uninhabited island off the southern coast of China. This trip is going to be so good, it’s scary.

Annie is back but a live TV versions this Holiday Season. Bob Greenblatt and Neil Meron are producing for NBC. Alex Rudzinski is the live TV director and executive producer Lear deBessonet will direct the performance. Sergio Trujillo will choreograph the production. Paul Tazewell will design the costumes and Jason Sherwood will handle the scenery.”

Casting has not announced.

In 2016 musical The Wildness premiered at Ars Nova. For one-night-only the cast members will reunite on May 26 at 7pm for a virtual reimagining. The theatrical indie-pop band Sky-Pony, including Tony nominees Lilli Cooper (Tootsie), Lauren Worsham (A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder), and her husband, Kyle Jarrow (SpongeBob SquarePants) will appear. Additional cast members include David Blasher, Jeff Fernandes, Lindsey Ford, Sharone Sayegh, Jamie Mohamdein, and Kevin Wunderlich.

Billed as The (virtual) Wildness, a new event that takes place five years after the events of The Wildness. Sky-Pony’s indomitable Rock Fairy Tale cannot be stopped by social distancing. Their lush sound and cheeky style will surround and seduce you into a world of prophecies and forbidden temptations. Release your inner dragon on a raucous ride exploring faith, doubt and the wild space in between.

The (virtual) Wildness will take place on Zoom, and will welcome audience members to participate — further instruction to come.

For tickets and more information about The (virtual) Wildness, click here.