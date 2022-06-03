Theatre News: The Karate Kid, Almost Famous, Joe Papp, Second Stage Theater Adds, Cat On A Hot Tin Roof

Short Takes: Richard III at The Delacorte Theater will delay its first preview to Tuesday, June 21st.

The Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical Come From Away welcomes original Broadway cast member Jenn Colella back to “The Rock” as ‘Beverley/Annette & others,’ a performance that earned her a 2017 Tony Award nomination and Outer Critics Circle, Drama Desk, Craig Noel, Helen Hayes and Dora Awards, for a strictly limited engagement from Tuesday, June 21 through Sunday, August 7, 2022 at Broadway’s Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre (236 West 45th Street). Sharone Sayegh (The Band’s Visit) will also join the Broadway company direct from the North American Tour on Tuesday, June 21 as ‘Bonnie & others.’

Olivier Award nominee Rachel Tucker will return to the role of ‘Beverley/Annette & others’ on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 and original Broadway cast member Petrina Bromley will return to the role of ‘Bonnie & others’ on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.

One of the shows we are looking forward to is the Pre-Broadway World Premiere of The Karate Kid – The Musical which opened at Stages St. Louis’ Kirkwood Performing Arts Center to a sold-out crowd, including original film cast member Martin Kove who gave a standing ovation after “Strike First. Strike Hard. No Mercy.”

The complete cast includes Jovanni Sy as Mr. Miyagi, John Cardoza as Daniel LaRusso, two-time Tony Award® nominee Kate Baldwin as Lucille LaRusso, Alan H. Green as John Kreese, Jake Bentley Young as Johnny Lawrence, Jetta Juriansz as Ali Mills, and Luis Pablo Garcia as Freddie Fernandez.

The ensemble cast features Manik Anand, Trevor James, Leah Berry, Caitlyn Caughell, Kristina Garvida Doucette, Zachary Downer, Francis Florendo, Kayla Jenerson, Sydney Jones, Josh Hoon Lee, Noah Lentini, Garrick Goce Macatangay, Kelly MacMillan, Abby Matsusaka, Justice Moore, Omar Nieves, Jackson Kanawha Perry, Isidro Rafael, Sangeetha Santhebennur, and Victor Carrillo Tracey.

We are also looking forward to seeing Almost Famous, the new musical with book and lyrics by Academy Award® and Grammy Award® winner Cameron Crowe, based on his iconic film, will open on Broadway this fall. Directed by Tony Award® and Olivier Award® nominee Jeremy Herrin, featuring original music and lyrics by Tony, Grammy, Emmy and Pulitzer Prize Award® winner Tom Kitt, and choreography by Sarah O’Gleby, the production will begin previews on Tuesday, September 13 ahead of an official opening on Tuesday, October 11 at a Shubert theater to be announced.

The production will star Chris Wood, Tony Award® nominee Anika Larsen, Solea Pfeiffer, Drew Gehling and introducing Casey Likes. The company will also include Rob Colletti, Matt Bittner, Chad Burris, Gerard Canonico, Julia Cassandra, Brandon Contreras, Jakeim Hart, Van Hughes, Jana Djenne Jackson, Katie Ladner, Danny Lindgren, Erica Mansfield, Alisa Melendez, Emily Schultheis, Daniel Sovich, Libby Winters, and Matthew C. Yee.

Sony Masterworks Broadway will release the Original Broadway Cast Album of Almost Famous this fall. Listen to the first track “Everybody’s Coming Together” HERE and stay tuned for further song releases in the coming months. An accompanying video created by Cameron Crowe can be found HERE.

The design team for Almost Famous will include two-time Tony Award® and Emmy Award® winner Derek McLane (scenic design), two-time Tony Award® winner David Zinn (costume design), six-time Tony Award® winner Natasha Katz (lighting design), Tony Award®winner Peter Hylenski (sound design), Tom Kitt (orchestrations & arrangements), Bryan Perri (music direction), AnnMarie Milazzo(vocal design), Luc Verschueren (hair, wig, and makeup designer), Lorenzo Pisoni (physical movement coordinator), Jim Carnahan (casting director), Sue Wagner, John Johnson, Jillian Robbins, Devin Keudell (executive producers), and Bespoke Theatricals(general management). Due to scheduling conflicts, Lorin Latarro has departed the production and will be credited with Additional Choreography for her remaining contributions.

When Almost Famous had its world premiere in Crowe’s hometown of San Diego at The Old Globe where it set the record for the highest-grossing show in the theater’s 90-year history.

Directed, produced, and written by Tracie Holder and Karen Thorsen, American Masters: Joe Papp in Five Acts tells the story of this indomitable, street-wise champion of the arts.



As founder of The Public Theater, Free Shakespeare in the Park, and producer of groundbreaking plays like Hair, A Chorus Line, and for colored girls…, Papp believed great art was for everyone.



Papp’s stages held up a mirror to society and reflected the reality of people’s lives.