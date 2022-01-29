Theatre News: The Little Prince, Seth Rudetsky, Twist of Fate, This Space Between Us and A Class Act

The Little Prince will begin previews at the Broadway Theatre one month later than initially scheduled, Broadway Entertainment Group announced Thursday. The show will now begin previews on March 29 and open on April 11.

SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky announced more star studded performers for his LIVE concert series.

Upcoming performances include:

Eden Espinosa – February 6th at 8 PM ET

Patti Murin – February 13th at 2 PM ET

Caitlin Kinnunen – February 21st at 8 PM ET

Rob McClure – February 24th at 8 PM ET

The York Theatre Company (James Morgan, Producing Artistic Director; Evans Haile, Executive Director), in association with Willette Klausner and Jim Kierstead, Executive Producer, will present a presentation of the musical comedy Twist of Fate with book and lyrics by Lissa Levin (Kleban Award Winner) and music by Ron Abel (Ben Jones Love Songs). The invited industry only staged reading is set for Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 3:00PM and Friday, February 4, 2022 at 1:30PM . For additional information, please send email to boxoffice@yorktheatre.org.

The presentation will be directed by Bill Castellino (York’s Desperate Measures, Cagney) with music direction by Ron Abel (The Ritz). The cast will feature David Baida (On Your Feet), Jake Boyd (Rock of Ages), Sophia Anne Caruso (Beetlejuice), Allyson Kaye Daniel (York’s Unexpected Joy), Lena Hall (Hedwig and the Angry Inch), Jillian Louis (It Shoulda Been You) and Ryan Silverman (Side Show).

A fortuneteller is arrested in 1970’s Los Angeles, and to win the respect of her teenage daughter, fights the law instead of running from it. But first, she needs the respect of her court-appointed attorney. Twist of Fate, a musical comedy with a Kleban Award-winning book by Lissa Levin, is based on an actual first amendment case, set to a flamenco/pop score by Ron Abel performed by a five-piece band.

Keen Company Artistic Director Jonathan Silverstein announced the cast for the World Premiere of the new comedy This Space Between Us by Peter Gil-Sheridan (The Rafa Play), directed by Keen Artistic Director Silverstein.

Featured in the cast will be Glynis Bell (Broadway: The Ferryman; Angels in America: Millennium Approaches, Perestroika; A Doll’s House, Part 2; Thérèse Raquin, The Winslow Boy, Harvey – Roundabout; Amadeus; My Fair Lady); Alex Chester (Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! at Madison Square Garden, Pantages Theatre, Wang Theatre); Joyce Cohen (Women Without Men, John Ferguson – Mint Theater); Ryan Garbayo (The Government Inspector, The School for Scandal, ‘Tis Pity She’s a Whore, Loot – Red Bull Theater); Tommy Heleringer (Minor Character: Six Translations of Uncle Vanya at the Same Time – Invisible Dog, O, Earth – The Foundry Theatre); and Anthony Ruiz (Implications of Cohabitation at Theatre Row).

Performances will begin Tuesday February 22nd and continue through April 2nd, with Opening Night set for Wednesday March 9th at Theatre Row, 410 West 42nd Street, between 9th and Dyer Avenues. Tickets are $60 with Premium Seats available for $85. To celebrate the return to live performance, Special First Preview Tickets will be only $22 for 2-22-22! Tickets are available at the Theatre Row box office.

J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company (Jim Jimirro, Executive Producer/Co-Founder; Robert W. Schneider, Artistic Director/Co-Founder) today announced the lineup of special post-show accompaniments, or lagniappes, to the organization’s 2022 season opener: the Linda Kline and Lonny Price (book) and Edward Kleban (music and lyrics) Tony Award-nominated musical A Class Act.

Thursday, February 17

Q&A with the book writers of A Class Act, Linda Kline & Lonny Price and Tony Award winner & President of the Kleban Foundation Richard Maltby, Jr.

Moderated by Zach Aaronson