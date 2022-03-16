Theatre News: The Minuets and The Ukraine, Broadway Singing Coach Attacked, Pants! The Jimmy Pants Musical and Millennials Are Killing Musicals

The producers and company of Steppenwolf’s production of The Minuets on Broadway announce today that a portion of ticket sales will go to support global humanitarian organization Save the Children’s Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund.

“On behalf of our fellow producers, Tracy, Anna, and the entire company, we take this step in support of the men, woman and children affected by the unfolding humanitarian crisis in Ukraine,” said producers Jeffrey Richards and Rebecca Gold.

More information about the Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund is available at SaveTheChildren.org.

The Minuets begins performances April 2, 2022 at Studio 54 (254 West 54th Street) on Broadway. Opening is on Sunday, April 17, 2022

The cast includes Ian Barford, Blair Brown, Cliff Chamberlain, K. Todd Freeman, Tracy Letts, Danny McCarthy, Jessie Mueller, Sally Murphy, Austin Pendleton, Noah Reid, Jeff Still.

Former Broadway vocal coach 87-year-old Barbara Maier Gustern has died. Her students included Blondie’s Debbie Harry, Taylor Mac, Broadway cast members of Oklahoma (which Barbara coached on Broadway), Rebecca Naomi Jones, Mary Testa, Mallory Portnoy, Will Brill and Jimmy Davis, Penny Arcade and so many more.

Police are searching for a woman who shoved the beloved coach on West 28th Street and 8th Avenue. She was pushed from behind, causing her to fall and hit her head. The suspect fled toward 9th Avenue. She suffered traumatic damage to the left side of her brain, and has been unconscious the entire time.

The York Theatre Company (James Morgan, Producing Artistic Director; Evans Haile, Executive Director), in association with Jim Kierstead, Executive Producer, will present a presentation of the new musical Pants! The Jimmy Pants Musical with music and lyrics by Joseph Church (York’s Rothschild and Sons, The Lion King, The Who’s Tommy) and book and lyrics by Jeff Bienstock (Legendale) The invited industry only staged reading is set for Thursday, March 17 2022 at 3:00PM and Friday, March 18, 2022 at 1:00PM . For additional information, please send email to boxoffice@yorktheatre.org.

The presentation will be directed by Bill Castellino (York’s Desperate Measures, Cagney) with music direction by Henry Aronson. The cast will feature Major Attaway (Aladdin), Jim Conroy (Mooch), Lorna Courtney (West Side Story), Jamie LaVerdiere (York’s Rothschild and Sons), Lauren Marcus (Tick, Tick…Boom!), Michael Notardonato (Romeo and Bernadette), Lili Thomas(Only Human), John Wascavage (I Spy A Spy), and Stuart Zagnit (Newsies). The creative team includes assistant music director/keyboards Benjamin Weiss, assistant choreographer Victoria Casillo, sound designer Jon Weston, associate sound designer John Millerd, and casting director Stephen DeAngelis. The production stage manager is Christine Viega with assistant stage manager Elizabeth Goodman.

Pants! The Jimmy Pants Musical is a zany, loving satire of bio-jukebox musicals. It’s both a comical nod to the current epidemic of jukebox shows and an homage to the entertainment value and joy that they bring to audiences. Clever choreography and lively original songs spanning the 60s to the 2000s add to the hilarity. It’s Spinal Tap meets The Drowsy Chaperone, with a rocking musical score!

Millennials Are Killing Musicals, a new musical written by NAMT and Drama League Award-winner Nico Juber, which will receive an industry reading on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 11:00am and 2:00pm at Open Jar Studios (1601 Broadway), and will be presented in a public concert on Monday, April 4th at 9:30pm at Feinstein’s/54 Below (254 West 54th Street).



Featuring direction by Ciara Renée (in her New York directorial debut), Millennials Are Killing Musicals includes an all-star cast: Klea Blackhurst (Hello, Dolly!, Everything the Traffic Will Allow), Alex Boniello (Dear Evan Hansen, Spring Awakening), Nicholas Edwards (Frozen, The Last Five Years), Lauren Marcus (Be More Chill), Olivia Puckett (Dear Evan Hansen, Hamilton), Marissa Rosen (For The Girls), Nora Schell (Jagged Little Pill, Spamilton), and Nyla Watson (Waitress, Wicked).



Millennials Are Killing Musicals is an entirely original, irreverently funny, and heartfelt musical about the Millennial existential crisis, motherhood, and stereotypes that define a generation. Meet Brenda: a quirky, stressed-out, single mom who hates her job, longs to be a writer, and can’t help but compare herself to the seemingly perfect “Jake’s Mom” at school. Brenda is finally ready for love and creativity in her life when her #influencer sister Katrina shows up eight months pregnant, completely unprepared for motherhood. Torn between two men, juggling an opinionated mother and an increasingly unstable Katrina, Brenda must learn how to break her self-destructive patterns and live filter-free so she can achieve her dreams.



In addition to Juber and Renée, the creative team for Millennials Are Killing Musicals includes Music Supervisor & Arranger Ted Arthur (Diana, Moulin Rouge!) and Music Director Jane Cardona (Head Over Heels, To Kill A Mockingbird). General Management is by Evan Bernardin Productions and Casting is by Michael Cassara, CSA. Production Stage Manger is Rachel A. Zucker.



Millennials Are Killing Musicals has been in development for three years, songs have been selected for and performed at: A Little New Music, The Latest Draft Podcast, the ASTEP Art of Wellness Benefit, New York Theatre Barn’s New Works Series, Feinstein’s/Vitellos mostlyNEWmusicals, and The Green Room 42. Millennials Are Killing Musicals was a 2021 NAMT Festival & O’Neill NMTC Semifinalist and is a current 2022 O’ Neill NMTC Semifinalist.