The Music Man to end Broadway run in January 1st, due to Hugh Jackman’s departure. Even though this is the hottest-selling Broadway ticket, this revival could not find another leading man of this caliber. The show also stars two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster.

Exclusive footage has been released of Tony Award® winner Lillias White making her eagerly anticipated first entrance as Missus Hermes in Hadestown, the Tony and Grammy Award-winning Best Musical.

White, is the first female-identifying actor to play the role of Hermes in Hadestown, making her entrance to a thundering ovation from the capacity crowd.

White, resplendent in a newly redesigned suit for her that is inspired by the 1950s, joyfully took the stage fist bumping, hugging, and high fiving her fellow cast members before summoning the Walter Kerr Theatre (219 West 48th Street) to attention with Hermes’ signature “Alright?” She completed the opening number with a stunning vocal run that demonstrates why she is one of Broadway’s most revered and beloved performers.

White won the 1997 Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her showstopping turn in Cy Coleman’s The Life and received another Tony nomination in 2010 for Fela!. Her other Broadway credits include Matron “Mama” Morton in the 25th Anniversary cast of Chicago, Effie White in Dreamgirls, Grizabella in Cats, Asaka in Once on this Island, and Miss Jones in the 1995 revival of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. Her first solo studio album Get Yourself Some Happy! was released last year by Old Mill Road Recording.

Due to previously scheduled commitments, White will not be performing in Hadestown November 2-4; November 10-13; and November 17-20.

In addition to White, the Broadway cast of Hadestown is led by Jewelle Blackman as Persephone, Grammy Award® winner Reeve Carney as Orpheus, Tony Award nominee Patrick Page as Hades, and two-time Tony Award nominee Eva Noblezada as Eurydice. They are joined by Soara-Joye Ross and Kay Trinidad as the Fates.

The chorus of Workers is played by Emily Afton, Malcolm Armwood, Alex Puette, Trent Saunders, and Grace Yoo. The cast includes swings Sojourner Brown, Tara Jackson, Max Kumangai, Sayo Oni, Yael “YaYa” Reich, and Davis Wayne.

Tickets for Hadestown on Broadway are available at www.seatgeek.com/hadestown-tickets or by visiting the Walter Kerr Theatre box office (219 West 48th Street)