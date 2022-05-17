Theatre News: The Music Man, Harmony, Take Me Out, Charitybuzz and Birthday Candles

photo by Julieta Cervantas

The producers of Meredith Willson’s The Music Man are proud to announce that a limited number of standing room tickets will be available for every performance beginning tomorrow, Tuesday, May 17 . Starring two-time Tony Award®, Grammy Award®, and Emmy Award®-winning star Hugh Jackman as Professor Harold Hill and two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster as Marian Paroo, The Music Man is directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle.

A limited number of tickets will be available for same-day purchase, subject to availability, beginning 2 hours before performances at the box office of the Winter Garden Theatre for $76 each. Limit 2 tickets per customer.

Last night, Off-Broadway saw the closing night of the new musical Harmony at the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene (NYTF). Joining the cast on stage at the curtain call were the creators, Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman, along with the director/choreographer Warren Carlyle. The evening also celebrated the announcement of the original cast recording, which was recorded this past weekend. Surprising the audience, Manilow appeared on stage with his co-creators and said, “I’m Barry Manilow…the Composer,” and the house went wild. Cheers also erupted when mentions were made of the show transferring to a larger Broadway stage by a team of commercial producers led by Ken Davenport, with Sussman saying, “I’d like to think of today as only the end of the beginning!”

The Tony-nominated Best Revival, Take Me Out, will host a special post-show talkback on Tuesday, May 17 featuring members of the cast; Billy Bean, one of only two Major League Baseball players to come out as gay; as well as sports journalists Howard Bryant and Kat O’Brien. The panel, moderated by Ken Davidoff, will explore themes of the play, real world experiences, and what has –or hasn’t — changed since the premiere production in 2002. All ticket holders for that evening’s performance are welcome to stay for the free discussion.

This May, ahead of the 75th Annual Tony Awards, Charitybuzz, the leading impact marketplace for people to live out their wildest dreams while supporting great causes, has announced their biggest live theater initiatives yet, theBroadway Curtain Up Auction, full of once in a lifetime Broadway experiences, and the Broadway’s Biggest Fan Giveaway, which grants one lucky winner the ultimate Broadway getaway.

The Broadway: Curtain Up Auction and Sweepstakes support the remarkable revitalization of Broadway as it continues its triumphant return, engaging the Charitybuzz community of philanthropic supporters in this massive effort to benefit important causes, performing artists, and theatrical organizations and celebrates the positive social activism efforts of the community at large with auction lots of all sizes and types.

The Broadway Curtain Up Auction shines a spotlight on how powerful we are when we come together: stars and shows donating their time, fans and supporters bidding high, and Charitybuzz providing unforgettable experiences for everyone involved.

Broadway’s Biggest Fan Giveaway grants one lucky winner the ultimate Broadway experience: 1 week, 8 shows, plus once-in-a-lifetime bonus events like dinner at a trendy Times Square restaurant (where you’re bound to bump into theater people), a meet and greet with a star, autographed merchandise, and sit-downs with theater makers and more, complete with travel and accommodations.

This sweepstakes is all to support one of the organization’s that continues to support so many of the theater industry’s members: Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. BC/EFA is the philanthropic heart of Broadway, helping ensure those affected by HIV/AIDS, COVID-19 and other life-threatening illnesses nationwide receive medication, healthy meals, counseling and emergency assistance; awarding annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico.



“Broadway was drastically affected by the pandemic, and our non-profit partners have been the ones unrelenting, creative and consistent in their support of the people who bring these shows to life,” said Charitybuzz CEO Ben Erwin. “As excitement builds for the return of Broadway and other live events, we’re seizing on the opportunity to raise funds for these organizations that have done so much for the community. This campaign will bring fans the memorable experiences they’ve been waiting for and bring charities the ever-important funding they need to drive impact.”

Roundabout Theatre Company (Todd Haimes, Artistic Director/CEO) will conclude the New York premiere of Birthday Candles by Noah Haidle, starring Emmy Award winner Debra Messing, directed by Vivienne Benesch on Sunday, May 29.

Birthday Candles stars Debra Messing as “Ernestine,” Enrico Colantoni as “Kenneth,” Tony Award nominee John Earl Jelks as “Matt/William” with Crystal Finn as “Joan/Alex/Beth,” Susannah Flood as “Alice/Madeline/Ernie,” and Christopher Livingston as “Billy/John.”

At the time of closing, Birthday Candles will have played 27 preview performances and 56 regular performances. Previews began March 18, 2022 and opened officially on April 10, 2022 at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street).