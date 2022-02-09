Theatre News: The Music Man, It Happened in Key West, Jagged Little Pill, To My Girls and A Day in Hollywood / A Night in the Ukraine

The hugely anticipated Broadway revival of Meredith Willson’s The Music Man has just released the first production image of Tony Award winner Jefferson Mays in character as Mayor George Shinn and Tony Award winner Jayne Houdyshell in character as Eulalie Mackecknie Shinn,

It Happened in Key West, a concert version of this new romantic musical comedy by Jill Santoriello, Jason Huza and Jeremiah James will boast a star-studded cast of Broadway and Off-Broadway’s biggest musical performers.

The event will take place on March 7th at Duane Park and will star Tony Nominees Bryce Pinkham (A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder, Holiday Inn) and Max von Essen (Anastasia, An American in Paris) alongside Wade McCollum (Wicked, My Fair Lady), Jessica Vosk (Wicked, Finding Neverland), Shereen Pimentel (West Side Story), Pierre Marais (Aladdin), Ilda Mason (West Side Story), Mikaela Bennett (Renascence, The Golden Apple) and Jonathan Hoover (A Chorus Line).

Jagged Little Pill announced today that a multi-year North American tour will begin in the Fall of 2022. Inspired by the seminal rock album of the same name by seven-time Grammy Award winner Alanis Morissette (she/her), the musical will visit more than 30 cities in its first year. They will visit the Paramount Theatre in Seattle from November 8 – 13, 2022 for a week-long engagement and tickets are currently available via season subscription packages.

Fans should visit www.JaggedLittlePill.com to sign up for updates on upcoming tour news and announcements.

The musical concluded its award-winning Broadway run at the Broadhurst Theatre in New York on December 17, 2021, and that same month made its international debut in Australia at Theatre Royal Sydney. The Australian tour is currently playing at Comedy Theatre, Melbourne.

Second Stage Theater (Carole Rothman, President & Artistic Director; Khady Kamara, Executive Director) has announced that Maulik Pancholy will complete the cast of JC Lee’s world premiere comedy, To My Girls, directed by Stephen Brackett. Mr. Pancholy last appeared at Second Stage in the Broadway production of Bess Wohl’s Tony-nominated play, Grand Horizons.

Mr. Pancholy will join the previously announced Bryan Batt (“Mad Men,” Jeffrey), Jay Armstrong Johnson (On the Town,Hands on a Hardbody), Carman Lacivita (Marvin’s Room), Noah J. Ricketts (Frozen, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), and Britton Smith (Be More Chill, Shuffle Along).

To My Girls will begin previews on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 and officially open on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at Second Stage’s Off-Broadway home, The Tony Kiser Theater (305 West 43rd Street).

Is there anything more fabulous than Palm Springs after the end of the world? For one tight group of gay men, a post-pandemic getaway is the perfect chance to reunite, reclaim their time and replace the gloom with some gossip. But as soon as the drinks start pouring, truths start spilling and this chosen family quickly realizes the world has changed. In To My Girls, this group of friends navigate evolving friendships and set things straight…kind of.

Tickets are on sale now via www.2ST.com.

J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company (Jim Jimirro, Executive Producer/Co-Founder; Robert W. Schneider, Artistic Director/Co-Founder) today announced the complete company, along with photos from the first day of rehearsal, for the organization’s 2022 production of Frank Lazarus (music) and Dick Vosburgh’s (book and lyrics) A Day in Hollywood / A Night in the Ukraine — the first New York City revival of the Tony Award-nominated musical, which will include brand-new additions in collaboration with the show’s creators.

Directed by Schneider and choreographed by beloved Broadway veteran Deidre Goodwin, the company for A Day in Hollywood / A Night in the Ukraine includes Mike Cefalo (Carlo / Frank), David B. Friedman (David / Samovar), Felipe Galganni (Sascha), Caleb James Grochalski (Male Swing / Dance Captain), Stephanie Israelson (Kate / Nina), Lauren Lukacek (Peggy / Pavlenko), Maria Grace Reginaldi (Female Swing), Suzanne Slade (Pricilla / Gina), Marina Vidal (Masha) and Mark William (Constantine / Stephen).

A Day In Hollywood / A Night in the Ukraine features two one-act musicals that provide a double feature more hilarious than any presented in Hollywood’s heyday: the first, a salute to the Golden Age of film musicals; the second, a rambunctious Marx Brothers farce. Featuring such songs as “Just Go To The Movies,” “Nelson,” and “Doin’ The Production Code.”



A Day in Hollywood / A Night in the Ukraine plays February 24 – March 6 at Theater Row (410 West 42nd Street – between 9th and Dyer Avenues). Single tickets ($55) and discounted 3-show subscription packages are now on sale at j2spotlightnyc.com