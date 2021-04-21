Theatre News: The Official Return of New York City Theater, Obie Winner Renata Hinrichs, Rosie’s Theater Kids and The Blues Brothers

The long running Off-Broadway play Perfect Crime, reopened and made history as it did so. On the heels of a year-long shutdown of every theatre in New York, the production was the first show to receive Actors’ Equity approval to officially re-open on Sunday, April 18th at 7:30PM – its 34th anniversary performance – making it the first Actors’ Equity production (on or Off-Broadway) to return with live actors. The show reopened with a newly updated ventilation system, a fully vaccinated cast and staff, and numerous safety precautions and policies in place.



The Mayor declared the performance a groundbreaking moment, saying “The show must go on, and that saying has never been more powerful than in this exact moment, because here in this theater, in this moment, we are making history as we come back from Covid, and the show is going on tonight.”



“It’s so important that this play is coming back,” he said. He also thanked Actors Equity and explained that the show’s reopening was important because it meant that more productions and audiences would return to the city – ultimately paving the way for Broadway’s return. “This truly is the beginning of something very, very big.”



The Mayor described the resilience of Perfect Crime, citing that it went on despite whatever was thrown at it over the years. “After 9/11, the play kept going. After the great recession, the play kept going. But nothing has been quite like covid in terms of throwing us all off and causing us all to have to find a new way back. But what unites all of that is the incredible resiliency of New York City and the people of New York City – but also the incredible resiliency and meaning of our cultural community. No matter what we experience we look to our actors, musicians and dancers and everyone who brings us that light and creativity, to give us hope again. So tonight, the regeneration of that hope happens right here, right before you on this stage – and to me, that is worth so much. So, I have the official joy of announcing that as of this very moment, the theater is back in New York City.



Perfect Crime’s permanent schedule will be as follows: Monday-Tuesday and Friday 8 PM, Saturday 2 & 8 PM and Sunday 3 & 7:30 PM. www.perfect-crime.com.

Renata Hinrichs performing “Random Acts” at the Barrow Group Theater in New York on February 13, 2019. Dress rehearsal. Directed by Jessi D Hill

Nancy Manocherian’s the cell theatre hosts Random Acts, a solo play written and performed by Obie Award winner Renata Hinrichs. Directed by Jessi D. Hill, performances begin May 9 at the cell. Performances will be presented open air for a strictly limited audience of 18 with masks and social distancing required. Opening is set for May 23.

Random Acts opens in the 1960’s at the height of the Civil Rights movement. It is here, on the south side of Chicago outside a church that straddles the black and white neighborhoods, that a scared five-year-old white girl finds kindness in chaos. How far can the ripple of one act of goodwill go? Now grown, one girl’s story proves that the effect of even a small good deed can reach further than ever imagined.

Random Acts is written and performed by Renata Hinrichs. It received the Best Storytelling Script Award from the United Solo Festival in 2014 and was published by Indie Theater Now. It premiered Off-Broadway in February 2019 at TBG Mainstage Theatre. Hinrichs has performed the play at both the Hewitt School and Packer Collegiate Institute as part of their diversity programs. It has also been performed at the Woodstock Jewish Congregation for an interfaith gathering and in Waterbury Center, Vermont. In the fall of 2020 Hinrichs performed pop up performances in parks and gardens in NYC for socially-distanced audiences.

Rosie’s Theater Kids is proud to present Passing It On, an evening of performances celebrating mentorship. 2021’s show will be a testament to the resilience of our global community as it forges ahead to ensure a bright future for young people, nurtured by the generous talents of professional artists and teachers across disciplines. Special appearances will be made by Tony Award winner and Disney Legend Lea Salonga and singer Jerusha Cavazos.



The virtual event is scheduled for June 2 at 7 pm ET, Passing It On 2021 will also commemorate global citizenry with a song that includes young people from across the globe. To join the growing chorus of voices that are working towards a better future filled with music, theater and dance, RSVP to Passing It On by going to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/passing-it-on-registration-144026074867

This year’s mentors include:

Singer Melinda Doolittle

Dancer/Choreographer Droid

Performer and Activist Nicole Javanna Johnson

Performer/Choreographer Lisa La Touche

Gospel Legend Donald Lawrence

Actor/Beatboxer Chesney Snow

Performer Kyle Scatliffe

Radial Park Founder and CEO Jeremy Shepard (Stark Production Group), along with producing partner Marco Shalma(Round Seven Media), today announced the cast for this Spring’s iconic, blockbuster, fan-favorite film, The Blues Brothers, the latest “Broadway at the Drive-In” cinemersive experience at Radial Park as it continues its residency at Halletts Point Play, graciously provided by the Durst Organization.

Leading the company of The Blues Brothers are Broadway’s Charity Angel Dawson (Mrs. Doubtfire, Waitress) as Mrs. Murphy, Nick Rashad Burroughs(Radial Park’s Purple Rain, Kinky Boots) as Reverend Cleophus James, F. Michael Haynie (Wicked, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) as Elwood Blues, Brian Charles Johnson (Spring Awakening, American Idiot) as “Joliet” Jake Blues, and Antoine L. Smith (Carousel, The Color Purple) as Ray. Additionally, The Blues Brothers will feature Ladonna Burns and Anne Fraser Thomas as the Blues Sistas.

The Blues Brothers, directed by Kristine Bendul and Waldemar Quinones-Villanueva, featuring a live band and theatrical performances seamless timed in-sync with the movie in a one-of-a-kind hybrid mashup, will officially open Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET and continue every Friday and Saturday evening at 8:00 PM ET through Saturday, June 26.

Tickets for The Blues Brothers are now on sale at radialpark.com