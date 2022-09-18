Theatre News: The Phantom of the Opera, Some Like It Hot, Cinderella and What Is Where

The Phantom of the Opera is closing after nearly 35 years. The show is said to be closing in February 2023. The Majestic was wanted for the upcoming musical Some Like It Hot, but is going into the Shubert Theatre.

It looks like Andrew Lloyd Webber will still be represented as Cinderella looks to be going into the Imperial Theatre.

One wonders how The Kite Runner or Chicago is still playing.

Confused over what show goes where? Check this out.

Broadway Theatre, 1681 Broadway dark

CHICAGO: Ambassador Theatre, 219 West 49th St.

1776: American Airlines Theatre – Roundabout Theatre Company, 227 West 42nd St.

FUNNY GIRL: August Wilson Theatre: 245 W 52nd St.

AIN’T NO MORE: Belasco Theatre, 111 West 44th St. starting November 3rd.

AlMOST FAMOUS: The Bernard Jacobs Theatre, 242 W 45th St,

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL: Broadhurst Theatre, 235 West 44th St. starting November 2nd.

THE PIANO LESSON: Ethel Barrymore Theatre, 243 West 47th St. Starting September 19th.

KIMBERELY AKIMBO: Booth Theatre, 222 West 45th St. starting October 12th.

SIX: Brooks Atkinson Theatre; 256 W. 47th St.

KPOP: Circle in the Square, 1633 Broadway. Starting October 13th

COST OF LIVING: Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, 261 W. 47th St. until October 30th.

COME FROM AWAY: Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre, 236 West 45th St. until to October 2nd Take Me Out startingOctober 27th

WICKED: The Gershwin Theater,222 West 51st St.

OHIO STATE MURDERS: James Earl Jones Theatre. 138 W 48th St. starting November 11th.

TOP DOG/UNDERDOG: John Golden Theatre, 252 West 45th St. starting September 22nd.

THE KITE RUNNER: The Hayes Theater – Second Stage Theater, 240 West 44th St. upcoming

Between Riverside and Crazy starting November 30th.

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL: Al Hirschfeld Theatre, 302 West 45th St

Imperial Theatre. 249 West 45th St Dark

DEATH OF A SALESMAN: Hudson Theatre, 139-141 West 44th Street (between Broadway and 6th Avenue)

LEOPOLDSTADT: Longacre Theatre, 220 West 48th Street

SWEENEY TODD:Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, 205 West 46th St. starting February 26th.

A STRANGE LOOP: Lyceum, 149 W 45th St.

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD: Lyric Theatre, 213 W 42nd St.

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA: The Majestic Theater, 247 West 44th St. closes February 18th.

BEETLEJUICE: Marquis Theatre, 210 W 46th St,

THE LION KING: The Minskoff Theatre, 200 West 45th St.

WALKING WITH GHOSTS: Music Box Theatre, 239 West 45th St. starting October 18th.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL: Nederlander Theatre, 208 W. 41st St. starting November 8th.

MJ THE MUSICAL: Neil Simon Theatre, 250 W. 52nd St.

ALADDIN: New Amsterdam Theatre, 214 West 42nd St.

THE BOOK OF MORMON: Eugene O’ Neil Theatre, 230 West 49th St.

Palace Theatre, 1564 Broadway Dark

HAMILTON: Richard Rodgers Theater, 226 West 46th St.

INTO THE WOODS: St. James Theatre, 246 W 44th St. until Jan 8th.

& JULIET: Stephen Sondheim Theatre, 124 W. 43rd St. starting October 28th.

Studio 54, 254 West 54th St. Dark

SOME LIKE IT HOT: The Shubert Theatre, 225 West 44th St. starting November 1st.

Vivian Beaumont Theatre, 150 West 65th St. Dark Camelot startingMarch 9th

HADESTOWN: The Walter Kerr Theatre, 219 West 48th St. Opens 9/2

THE MUSIC MAN: The Winter Garden, 1634 Broadway. closes January 1st