Theatre News: The Piano Lesson, Macbeth-Redux, On Your Feet!, Love Quirks and POTUS

Samuel L. Jackson returns to Broadway next season after a 10-year absence with a revival of August Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning drama The Piano Lesson, to be directed by LaTanya Richardson Jackson in her Broadway directorial debut. Co-starring John David Washington and Danielle Brooks, The Piano Lesson will begin performances on September 19, 2022, at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre.

Richardson Jackson, a Tony-nominated actor for her performance in 2014’s A Raisin In The Sun, will be the first woman ever to direct an August Wilson play on Broadway.

A battle is brewing in the Charles household. At the center lies the family’s prized heirloom piano. On one side, a brother plans to build the family fortune by selling it. On the other, a sister will go to any length to keep it and preserve the family history. Only their uncle stands in between. But even he can’t hold back the ghosts of the past.

The Piano Lesson reaches into the souls of the present, revealing startling truths about how we perceive our past—and who gets to define our legacy.

Macbeth-Redux, an adaptation of the Scottish tragedy that focuses on the moral questions of transfer of power. Performances are August 17 to 20, 2022 at Theatre One (The Lion) of Theatre Row, 410 W. 42nd Street on the following schedule: 7:30 PM Wed August 17 (preview), 7:30 PM Thur August 18 (opening night), 7:30 PM Fri August 19 and 2:00 PM Sat August 20. The running time is 1:55 (with one intermission).

The piece is adapted and directed by Kathy Curtiss, who has been a prolific director and fight choreographer for Shakespeare in the Parking Lot. It uses Shakespeare’s text, adding brief modern language “off-text” passages that are performed in the style of a “Greek chorus” by thanes and other characters to illuminate unpredictable and confusing events they witness but are unable to change. Renaissance Now Theatre and Film workshopped the piece in June, 2022 at Castle Theatre in Utah. This is its New York premiere.

Gaby Albo & Samuel Garnica to Star as Gloria & Emilio Estefan in the brand new national touring production of the smash hit Broadway musical, On Your Feet! The Story Of Emilio & Gloria Estefan. This exciting new production directed and choreographed by Luis Salgado will visit more than 70 cities nationwide, with a press premiere to be held at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

Albo and Garnica starred in the critically acclaimed world premiere of On Your Feet! in Spanish at the Gala Hispanic Theatre in Washington, D.C., directed and choreographed by Salgado, where both earned rave reviews from audiences and critics alike.

Love Quirks (winner of 4 2021 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards, including Best Production of a Musical) is a new musical based on actual events as a group of thirty-somethings explore the bizarre tribulations of love, friendship, and all the blurry lines in-between. Four broken hearts must face the past and look to the future, as they march into the strange and often hilarious world of love on the island of Manhattan. What they find is never what they expect, and they must face up to their own Love Quirks to move forward. Love Quirks features a score of quirky, neurotic and poignant songs by composer/lyricist Seth Bisen-Hersh and a script by Mark Childers filled with laughter, pathos and sexual tension and direction by Brian Childers.

Love Quirks runs Thursdays at 7, Fridays at 8, Saturdays at 8 and Sundays at 3 for 4 more weeks, then Monday, August 29th, Thursday, September 1st and Friday, September 2nd at 7PM with the final performance will be Saturday, September 3rd at 3PM at the brand new AMT Theater at 354 W.45th St. (Right next to Schmackary’s!)

Tickets available at lovequirks.com/tickets — use the code LQ25 for 25% off!