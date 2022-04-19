Theatre News: The Prince Fellowship, Marilyn Maye, Amas Musical Winners, Keen Company and Potus

The Prince Fellowship, in association with Columbia University School of the Arts, applications are now open for the 2022 Fellowship program.

The Prince Fellowship, formerly known as The T. Fellowship, was renamed last year to honor the extraordinary work of producer, director and T. Fellowship founder Harold Prince. Prince created the program to usher in the next generation of creative producers.

Selected fellows receive a stipend of $10,000, a $20,000 budget for the development of a new theatrical production, access to courses in Columbia’s MFA Theatre Management & Producing Program, and mentorship from prominent producers and industry specialists.

Applications are now open through May 31. Prospective applicants are encouraged to join for an informational Webinar at 6PM EST on Wednesday, May 11.

The Prince Fellowship expects to award two fellowships this year, one of which will be funded through its continued partnership with The Theatre Leadership Project (TTLP), a nonprofit working to support BIPOC leadership in commercial theatre through three-year, paid fellowships.

Additional support for The Prince Fellowship is generously provided by The Broadway League and The John Gore Organization.

The York Theatre Company (James Morgan, Producing Artistic Director; Evans Haile, Executive Director), in association with Riki Kane Larimer, will present a special one-night-only benefit concert evening starring special guest Marilyn Maye. Maye, will be accompanied by the incomparable Tedd Firth, at The Theatre at St. Jeans for a ONE-NIGHT-ONLY special benefit concert of Marilyn Maye in May on Monday evening, May 16, 2022 beginning at 7:30PM at The York’s temporary home, The Theatre at St. Jean’s (150 East 76th Street, between Lexington and Third Avenues).

For additional information or to make a reservation, please call the Box Office at (212) 935-5820, Tuesday–Friday 12:00PM–5:00PM, or via email at boxoffice@yorktheatre.org or visit www.yorktheatre.org.

Amas Musical Theatre (Donna Trinkoff, Artistic Producer) announced the recipients of the fourth Eric H. Weinberger Award for Emerging Librettists, a juried cash and production grant given annually to support the early work and career of a deserving musical theatre librettist, commemorating the life and work of playwright/librettist Eric H. Weinberger (1950-2017), who was a Drama Desk Award nominee for Best Book of a Musical (Wanda’s World), and the playwright/librettist of Class Mothers ’68, which earned Priscilla Lopez a Drama Desk Award nomination.

Charlie Romano and Will Wegner, classmates at Yale University, were selected from over 50 blind submissions for their full-length musical Onward and Upward, an adaptation of the original play Up (The Man in the Flying Chair) by Bridget Carpenter. In addition to a check for $2,000 to help pay cost-of-living expenses, Mr. Romano and Mr. Wegner receive development assistance from the “New Works Development Program” of Amas Musical Theatre, culminating in the work being rehearsed and performed by New York theatre professionals in an Amas Lab production. Amas was the development home for several of Mr. Weinberger’s musicals, and which produced the World Premiere of Wanda’s World and the New York Premiere of Tea for Three.

In 1982, Walter Griffin made national headlines after tying a cluster of weather balloons to a lawnchair and flying 16,000 feet into the sky. In Onward and Upward it is nearly two decades later and Walter is still searching for his next great invention but struggles to get his ideas off the ground. His wife, Helen, encourages him to find a steady job, while their son, Mikey, searches desperately for recognition of his own. After a surreal encounter with his idol, high-wire artist Philippe Petit, Walter believes he’s found his ticket to success and goes to great lengths to fund his new prototype. Meanwhile, Mikey finds an unlikely friend in a pregnant classmate, Maria, who soon lands him a job at her Aunt Chris’s questionable small business. Helen is overjoyed at her family’s newfound stability but soon discovers that their situation is more precarious than it seems, threatening to topple down off the wire at any moment.

Tovah Feldshuh, Andrew Dawson, Kelly McAndrew, Matt Servitto, Allan K. Washington and Kayce Wilson join Arnie Burton, Jasminn Johnson, Lauren Molina, Reg Rogers, Ari’el Stachel, and Jason Tam for Keen Company‘s benefit reading of Light Up The Sky by Moss Hart. Directed by Jonathan Silverstein, this is a One Night Only event Monday, April 25th at 7 PM. at Theatre 3 at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street, between 9th and 10th Avenues). Tickets are on sale now!

Tickets to this fundraiser event support Keen Company’s 22nd Season celebrating new work, as well as Keen’s Playwrights Lab for mid-career writers, and Keen Teens which serves students in all five boroughs of NYC.

The world premiere of Selina Fillinger’s modern farce POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive celebrated its inaugural Broadway performance last night in presidential fashion, as the cast exited the Shubert Theatre stage door to roaring fans and a patriotic motorcade. “SNL” comedy legend Rachel Dratch (“Saturday Night Live,” Wine Country), Emmy Award winner Julianne Hough (Footloose, Safe Haven, “Dancing with the Stars”) and actress and comedian Suzy Nakamura (“Dr. Ken”, Horrible Bosses 2, “Avenue 5”) officially made their Broadway debuts in the riotous comedy, alongside Tony Award nominee Lilli Cooper (Tootsie, “The Good Fight”), Screen Actors Guild Award winner Lea DeLaria (“Orange is the New Black,” The Rocky Horror Show), Tony Award winner Julie White (The Little Dog Laughed, “Nurse Jackie,” Transformers), and Grammy, Emmy & Tony Award nominee Vanessa Williams(Into the Woods, “Ugly Betty”, “Desperate Housewives”).

POTUS has announced a daily ticket lottery and box office rush policy, both launching today, to provide theatregoers access to affordable tickets. Patrons may enter the Telecharge Digital Lottery for POTUS from 12am to 3pm one day before the performance. Winners drawn at 9am and 3pm have 6 hours to purchase by credit card, with the option to purchase up to two tickets for $39 each (plus a $4 service charge per ticket). Seating locations are subject to daily availability. Visit potusbway.com/lottery to enter.