Theatre News: The Royale, Radio Nowhere, Avvatar/ As The Curtain Rises

When is a play about a boxer not really about boxing? When it’s the 2016 Obie and Drama Desk Award-winning The Royale! The play is about the life of the outsider in America as much as it is about charismatic African-American boxer Jay “The Sport” Jackson. The stylized and stunning conception of Marco Ramirez was realized by director Rachel Chavkin.

Stream Lincoln Center’s production of The Royale! (2016, Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater), by Marco Ramirez, directed by Rachel Chavkin, featuring McKinley Belcher III, Khris Davis, Montego Glover, John Lavelle, and Clarke Peters. This begins April 2nd at 7pm.

Keen Company Artistic Director Jonathan Silverstein today announced the World Premiere of a newly commissioned audio play Radio Nowhere by acclaimed playwright Kate Cortesi, beginning Friday April 23rd at 7pm EST for FREE on your favorite podcasting apps like Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn, and more: search “Keen Company Hear/Now” wherever you listen!



Directed by Taylor Reynolds, Radio Nowhere will feature Alfredo Narciso, George Salazar, and Amelia Workman. Radio Nowhere will have sound design and original music by Fred Kennedy. The audio play will be stage managed by Avery Trunko and audio engineered by Garret Schultz.



“It’s my honor to announce the next release in our Hear/Now Season of Audio Theater: Radio Nowhere by Kate Coresi. Kate has been a valued member of the Keen community since she wrote Citizens United for our Keen Teens program in 2019, a timely, educational and hilarious take on the landmark Supreme Court case. When we commissioned Kate we knew she would bring her signature wit to this year’s season and she has delivered with a thought provoking and entertaining feast for your ears. It’s been an utter joy working again with Taylor Reynolds to bring Kate’s play to life, as well as her stellar team of actors (including Keen alum George Salazar) and Sound Designer Fred Kennedy. Strap on your headphones and get ready for another engrossing and surprising tale!” said Silverstein.



Radio Nowhere is an irreverent comedy about a young artist’s attempt to save his strange little radio show by selling off an even stranger set of valuables. Tune in and join DJ Anonymous as his scrappy telethon turns into an exploration of grief, art, popularity, and the myth of the white male genius.

As Times Square transforms into Pandora and the “red carpet” is ironed and steamed, the frenzied ramp-up for Opening Night of Avvatar: The Musical continues on As The Curtain Rises, Broadway’s First-Ever Audio Soap Opera. Joining the star-studded cast are a myriad of Broadway glitterati (playing themselves). The audio soap opera returns exclusively to the Broadway Podcast Network with four more episodes April 8 and subsequent three Thursdays wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts and www.BPN.FM/ATCR.

Written and Directed by Dori Berinstein (CEO Broadway Podcast Network, The Prom, Legally Blonde) and Co-Written by Mark Peikert (former Editor-in-Chief Playbill), As The Curtain Rises brings Broadway’s high-wire risk-taking and epic-dream-chasing to new, unhinged levels.

After news about the top secret, new mega musical Avvatar leaks, the Broadway community goes off-the-charts batty. Everyone wants ‘in’. Arch enemy mega Producers Steve Jones (James Monroe Igelhart) and Cheryl Phillips (Lilias White) manage to score the rights…at least that’s what they think. As the drama continues, who’s pushing Composer Bobby Kern’s (Michael Urie) buttons? Is his marriage to Lyricist Kay Fields (Ashley Park) spiraling into a calamari-infused tizzy? What’s going on between Director/Choreographer Zoey Taylor (Ariana DeBose) and Science Consultant Andrew Barth Feldman (Andrew Barth Feldman)? Is Diva Emma-Olivia (Sarah Stiles) being devoured with jealousy over boyfriend and personal trainer-turned-triple threat Stavros (Ramin Karimaloo)? And is agent Maxwell Fernsby (George Salazar) stepping into his boss’s slick shoes or is he stepping into something far less savory? Only The Narrator (Alex Brightman) knows for sure.

With Avatar: The Musical’s Opening Night only four weeks away, Broadway’s best is doing whatever it takes to bring this epic, wannabe blockbuster to life.

As The Curtain Rises stars Alex Brightman (Tony Award-Nominee Beetlejuice) as the Narrator, Ariana Debose (The Prom Film, Hamilton, Summer) as Zoey Taylor, Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen) as “himself”, James Monroe Iglehart (Tony Award-Winner Aladdin) as Steve Jones, Ramin Karimloo (Olivier and Tony Award-Nominee, Les Misérables, Phantom of the Opera) as Stavros, Ilana Levine (You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown) as the CAAA receptionist, Lesli Margherita (Matilda The Musical) as the Broadway Texter, Mauricio Martinez (On Your Feet!) as Thomas Navaro, Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels) as Debra Hannaford, Ashley Park (Netflix’s Emily in Paris, Tony Award-Nominee Mean Girls) as Kay Fields, George Salazar (Be More Chill) as Maxwell Fernsby, Jake Smith (Doctor Zhivago, Frozen) as Sardi’s Waiter Randolph, the Lyft Driver, and the Barista, Sarah Stiles (Tony Award-Nominee Tootsie, Hand to God) as Emma-Olivia, Michael Urie (Grand Horizons) as Bobby Kerns, and Lillias White (Tony Award-Winner The Life) as Cheryl Philips.

With special appearances by Damian Bazadona (President & Founder Situation Interactive) as head of Avvatar Interactive, Joe Benincasa (President, The Actor’s Fund), Matt Britten (CEO Broadway Brands), Haven Burton (Shrek, Legally Blonde) as Gwendolyn George, Gordon Cox (Variety’s Stagecraft), Alan Cumming (Tony-Winning Actor), Frank DiLella (NY1 Theatre Reporter), Greg Evans (Deadline Editor & Broadway Critic), Scott Farthing (Sony Masterworks Sr. VP) producer of Avvatar Cast Album, Felicia Fitzpatrick (Director of Social Media and Strategy Playbill), David Gordon (Managing Editor TheaterMania), Julie James (Sirius Radio On Broadway Program Director), Natasha Katz (Tony-Winning Lighting Designer) as Avvatar lighting designer, David Korins (Tony-Winning Production Designer) as Avvatar production designer, Alex Lacamoire (Hamilton Music Director/ Arranger) as Avvatar Music Director, Danny Marin (Broadway Actor) as SoulCycle Instructor, Peter Marks (Drama Critic, The Washington Post), Rick Miramontez (Broadway Publicist DKC/O&M), Lynn Nottage (Pulitzer Prize-Winning Playwright/Lyricist), Mark Peikert (Former Editor-in-Chief Playbill) as Box Office Manager,, Michael Riedel (Theatre Gossip Columnist/Author), Justin “Squigs” Robertson (Broadway Artist), Jordan Roth (Producer and President, Jujamcyn Theatres), Paul Tazewell (Tony-Winning Costume Designer Hamilton) as Avvatar Costume Designer, Paul Wontorek (Editor-in-Chief Broadway.com), and Tom J. Callahan & Marci Kaurman Meyers (Serino Coyne Marketing Executives).