Theatre News: The Secret Garden, Man of La Mancha, The Importance of Being Earnest, Wicked, The Lion King, Hamilton and Moulin Rouge!

The workshop for the first-ever revival of the Tony Award®-winning musical, The Secret Garden, will be presented on the industry-leading streaming platform, Broadway on Demand from May 6 at 8pm ET through May 9. The never-before-seen work, Inside The Secret Garden: Workshop and Livestream Experience, will be the first-ever workshop available to the public and will benefit The Dramatists Guild Foundation and The Actors Fund. The stream is dedicated in loving memory to Rebecca Luker, the original Lily.

Tickets to this workshop broadcast event will be $10 beginning May 6th, 8pm with unlimited access in a three-day window through May 9th. To purchase tickets, please visit HERE.

With book and lyrics by Tony and Pulitzer Prize Award winner Marsha Norman and music by two-time Grammy Award® winner and Tony Award nominee Lucy Simon, The Secret Garden workshop was directed, choreographed, and reimagined for a new generation by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle. The cast of the workshop featured Clifton Duncan as Archibald, Drew Gehling as Neville Craven, Sierra Boggess as Lily, Amber Iman as Martha, Adam Chanler-Berat as Dickon, Brooklyn Shuck as Mary, Cameron Mann as Colin, Matt Doyle as Albert, Sally Ann Triplett as Medlock, Jim Norton as Ben, Anoop Desai as Fakir, and Kuhoo Verma as Ayah.

For an additional donation, viewers can join the livestream experience, which will include an exclusive virtual red-carpet event featuring Marsha Norman and Lucy Simon on May 6, 7 PM prior to the premiere. Norman and Simon will chat about their creative process, insider anecdotes, and their continued love of The Secret Garden. Purchase includes this pre-show Red Carpet event, workshop stream, and access to the virtual post-show “Come to My Garden” Party, an interactive Q&A with the Tony Award-winning director Warren Carlyle, May 6, after the premiere broadcast.

First produced on Broadway in 1991, The Secret Garden ran for more than seven hundred performances, snagging six Tony Award nominations, including Best Musical, and winning for Best Book of a Musical, Best Featured Actress in a Musical (Daisy Eagan), and Best Scenic Design of a Musical. It won the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Musical.

Opera Saratoga announces today the company’s return to the stage for its 60th Anniversary. In partnership with SPAC, Opera Saratoga will present Man of La Mancha, the Tony Award winning musical, featuring Broadway and Opera star Zachary James in the role of Cervantes / Don Quixote; and Opera Saratoga favorite, Kelly Glyptis, returning to Saratoga Springs as Aldonza.

In a more classical vein, Opera Saratoga will also present Don Quichotte at Camacho’s Wedding, a one-act comic serenata by Georg Philipp Telemann with a libretto by Daniel Schiebeler, taken from an episode from Part Two of Cervantes’ celebrated novel, in which the Knight and his squire Sancho Panza encounter some rather strange wedding celebrations as they roam the world in search of adventure. The al fresco production will be staged by Rebecca Miller Kratzer and will be conducted by Michelle Rofrano in and around the Columbia

L.A. Theatre Works presents Roundabout Theatre Company’s production of The Importance of Being Earnest, filmed live in HD direct from the Broadway stage.

The presentation is hosted by David Hyde-Pierce, and includes an intermission feature with Alfred Molina and UCLA School of Television, Film and Theater professor Michael Hackett discussing the life and works of Oscar Wilde.

Directed by and starring Tony Award® Winner Brian Bedford in his final stage performance, The Importance of Being Earnest features the original Broadway company performing Oscar Wilde’s comedic masterpiece. Charles Isherwood of The New York Times says: “The great actor Brian Bedford is brilliant in this funny and effervescent production. It’s one of the great performances of the season; to miss it would most definitely look like carelessness.”

Starring (in order of appearance):

Paul O’Brien as Lane

Santino Fontana as Algernon Moncrieff

David Furr as John Worthing

Brian Bedford as Lady Bracknell

Sara Topham as Gwendolyn Fairfax

Charlotte Parry as Cecily Cardew

Dana Ivey as Miss Prism

Paxton Whitehead as Reverend Canon Chasuble, D.D.

Tim MacDonald as Merriman

Amanda Leigh Cobb as Servant

Are Wicked, The Lion King and Hamilton set to return around Labor Day? That is the rumor. Also Moulin Rouge! was called into a Zoom meeting and was informed that the show will reopen in mid-September.