Theatre News: The Tony Awards, Broadway Flea Market, American Utopia, Paradise Square and Curtain Up!

The Tony Awards are back. But someone forgot to put in for the permits for tents on outside the Winter Garden theater and now the night’s biggest parties have been canceled. Guests are being offered a refund of $250 off their ticket price or they can choose to have that money donated to one of the organization’s charitable endeavors. Tickets for the September 26 show which included a ticket for the party are $1,495 just for the muezzine, according to tonyawards.com.

Even Rick Miramontez exclusive bash at the Carlyle is gone. The Broadway League and American Theatre Wing sent an e-mail to ticket holders.

“We know the awards ceremony at the Winter Garden Theatre will be a joyful and cathartic moment for the theater community. Unfortunately, we have been advised by the city that we will not be granted a permit for our Tony Awards afterparty. As a result we will have to cancel it. We are extremely disappointed with the decision.”

The annual Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction will take place Shubert Alley and West 44th and West 45th Streets between Broadway and Eighth Avenue on October 3. Theatre lovers can participate both in person and online starting at 10 AM. The live auction, starts at 5 PM at the Times Square pedestrian plaza between 45th and 46th Streets.

The flea market tables will featured Aladdin, Freestyle Love Supreme, Frozen, Hamilton, The Little Mermaid, and Mean Girls. Other groups returning with tables are ATPAM, Broadway Green Alliance, Broadway Makers Alliance, Casting Society of America, Dancers Over 40, DKC/O+M and The Fabulous Invalid, Jujamcyn Theaters, The Lights of Broadway, Manhattan Association of Cabarets, Michael Crawford International Fan Association, The PATH Fund/Rockers on Broadway, Bardo Arts (formerly Reel Time Video Production), R.Evolución Latina, Roundabout Theatre Company, Second Stage Theater, Stage Directors and Choreographers Society, Stage Managers’ Association, The Shubert Organization/Telecharge, Sweet Hospitality Group, TDF’s Pik-a-Tkt, Theatre World Awards, and United Scenic Artists Local 829.

The fan favorite Autograph Table and Photo Booth is online this year with one-on-one video chats with Broadway favorites. The video chats, handled through the Looped app, will be available between 11 AM and 4 PM ET. Participating guests will be announced soon.

Special “Fleabay” bundles in Broadway Cares’ eBay store will also offer memorabilia for fans who can not attend in person. These bundles of Playbills, posters, and other theatre mystery packages will be available beginning September 27.

A limited number of $44 seats for each performance of David Byrne’s American Utopia will be sold via a digital lottery random drawing powered by Lucky Seat.

The first new musical announced for Broadway since the industry-wide shut down, Paradise Square begins previews February 22, 2022 at Broadway’s Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47th Street), where it opens March 20, 2022.



Prior to Broadway, the production will play a five-week limited engagement from November 2-December 5, 2021 at Chicago’s James M. Nederlander Theatre (24 West Randolph Street).



Today, Deadline.com has the exclusive world premiere of “Breathe Easy,” one of several new songs written for the score since the production at Berkeley Rep in 2019. “Breathe Easy” features actors Gabrielle McClinton (Broadway’s Pippin, Chicago), Sidney DuPont (Broadway’s Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and features ensemble members Bernard Dotson, Jamal Christopher Douglas, Jacobi Hall, Kayla Pecchioni, Lee Siegel, Jay McKenzie, Chloe Davis, Alan Wiggins and Hailee Kaleem Wright. Click HERE to view the video and article at Deadline.com.

The recording will be available this fall, with further release details to be announced soon. The recording was produced by Grammy and Emmy Award winner Jason Howland and Grammy Award winner Billy Stein. Three-time Tony Award winner Garth H. Drabinsky serves as Executive Producer.

New York City. 1863. The Civil War raged on. An extraordinary thing occurred amid the dangerous streets and crumbling tenement houses of the Five Points, the notorious 19th-century Lower Manhattan slum. For many years, Irish immigrants escaping the devastation of the Great Famine settled alongside free-born Black Americans and those who escaped slavery, arriving by means of the Underground Railroad. The Irish, relegated at that time to the lowest rung of America’s social status, received a sympathetic welcome from their Black neighbors (who enjoyed only slightly better treatment in the burgeoning industrial-era city). The two communities co-existed, intermarried, raised families, and shared their cultures in this unlikeliest of neighborhoods.



The amalgamation between the communities took its most exuberant form with raucous dance contests on the floors of the neighborhood bars and dance halls. It is here in the Five Points where tap dancing was born, as Irish step dancing joyously competed with Black American Juba.



But this racial equilibrium would come to a sharp and brutal end when President Lincoln’s need to institute the first Federal Draft to support the Union Army would incite the deadly NY Draft Riots of July 1863.



Within this galvanizing story of racial harmony undone by a country at war with itself, we meet the denizens of a local saloon called Paradise Square: Nelly Freeman (Joaquina Kalukango), the indomitable Black woman who owns it; Annie O’Brien (Chilina Kennedy), her Irish-Catholic sister-in-law and her Black minister husband, Rev. Samuel Jacob Lewis (Nathaniel Stampley); Willie O’Brien (Matt Bogart), Nelly’s Irish husband, who is off fighting for the Union army; Owen Duignan (A.J. Shively), a conflicted newly arrived Irish immigrant; Washington Henry (Sidney DuPont), a fearless freedom seeker; Frederic Tiggens (John Dossett), an anti-abolitionist political boss, and Milton Moore (Jacob Fishel), a penniless songwriter trying to capture it all. They have conflicting notions of what it means to be an American while living through one of the most tumultuous eras in our country’s history.



The world premiere of Paradise Square was produced in January 2019 by Berkeley Repertory Theatre (Artistic Director, Tony Taccone; Managing Director, Susan Medak). The musical was originally conceived by Mr. Kirwan.



With visceral and nuanced staging and choreography that captures the pulsating energy when Black and Irish cultures meet, Paradise Square depicts an overlooked true-life moment when hope and possibility shone bright.

Curtain Up! Festival Schedule of Events For Saturday September 18th.

CURTAIN UP! MAINSTAGE ON DUFFY SQUARE

10:30–11:15 AM – “The Broadway Morning Warm-Up”

Join Broadway Arts Community, a performing arts training & James T. Lane, Jessica Lee Goldyn, Tyler Hanesmentorship company, as they “get the celebration started” Saturday morning! Together with BAC co-founders & mentors Chryssie Whitehead and Alexis Carra, special BAC guests, and BAC students will warm you up for an incredible day of all-things Broadway! Video from this event will be available live via the stream above and at this link after the end of the event.

12:15–1:45 PM – Black to Broadway – It’s “Play” Time!

As Broadway performances resume following the global pandemic and social reckoning that have taken place over the past 18 months, no less than seven new productions of plays by Black writers are slated to open this fall—including four by Black women. Join us for an entertaining and informative live conversation in the heart of the Broadway Theatre District that will give the theatergoing public a chance to get to know some of the writers, directors, and performers who are bringing these works to Broadway stages. These works represent a broad spectrum of production styles and voices, and the event will spotlight what makes each one uniquely relevant and entertaining. Harriette Cole, the nationally renowned lifestylist, and branding coach and DREAMLEAPERS founder, will introduce the speakers and lead the discussion. Panelists include Keenan Scott II (Thoughts of Colored Man), Antoinette Nwandu (Pass Over), Lynn Nottage (Clyde’s) and Douglas Lyons (Chicken & Biscuits).

The event is part of The Broadway League’s ongoing Black to Broadway initiative to inspire, engage and build awareness among the Black community with Broadway.

Video from this event will be available live via the stream above and at this link after the end of the event.

3:00–3:45 PM – The Playbill Variety Show

Playbill is curating an hour of Broadway news updates, stories, interviews, and surprise performances in the middle of Times Square! Join Playbill’s Creative Director, Bryan Campione, as he invites stars, and more to the stage for a fun celebration of theatre, Broadway and Curtain Up!

Performances include:

–A celebration of the 100th anniversary of Irving Berlin’s Music Box Theatre, featuring performances of iconic musical theatre classics from Broadway stars Bryce Pinkham (Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn, A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder) and Shereen Pimentel (West Side Story), with music director David Hancock Turner.

–An interview with Lauren Gaston and Austin Sora from the Broadway Green Alliance!

–A special AAPI conversation and performance produced by Valerie Lau-Kee, join special Broadway guests including Minami Yusui, Jose Llana, Lourds Lane and pianist Ted Arthur in celebrating the AAPI Community on Broadway!

–and more!

Video from this event will be available live via the stream above and at this link after the end of the event.

5:00–6:30 PM- ¡Viva! Broadway When We See Ourselves Concert

A musical celebration of the joy, diversity, and extensive contributions of the Latin and Hispanic Broadway! We are celebrating the beginning of the 2021 National Hispanic Heritage Month and welcoming the return of live Broadway performances. The free concert will lift-up the incredible history Broadway Latinx artists have shared throughout the decades and invite audiences to join us in the continued work that lies ahead.

The event will celebrate some of the most familiar names of Latinx representation on Broadway such as Daphne Rubin-Vega, Robin de Jesús, Bianca Marroquín, and more, and elevate the talented ensemble members who always lead the way. The creative team includes Luis Salgado (director and choreographer), Gabriela Garcia (associate director/choreographer), Eric Ulloa (writer), Jaime Lozano (musical direction), and Sergio Trujillo (creative consultant).

Confirmed Performers: Bianca Marroquín, Ayodele Casel, Janet Dacal, Robin DeJesús, Alma Cuervo, Linedy Genao, Nicholas Edwards, Eliseo Roman, Daphne Rubin Vega, Josh Segarra, Caesar Samayoa, Jennifer Sánchez, Henry Gainza, Claudia Mulet, David Baida, Florencia Cuenca, Marielys Molina, Natalie Caruncho, Angelica Beliard, Sarita Colon, Gabriel Reyes, Roman Cruz, Steven Orrego Upegui, Adriel Flete, Noah Paneto, Harolyn Lantigua, and more. Featured Tango performance by Valeria Solmonoff & Iakov Shonsky are a part of the event with special guests Luis Miranda, Rick Miramontez, Emilio Sosa, and Sergio Trujillo present for this special celebration.

Viva Broadway is a national Broadway League audience development partnership with the Hispanic community that helps bridge the world of Broadway with Latinx audiences around the country. This long-term initiative aims to celebrate Latinx talent and increase awareness of and engagement with Broadway. More info at Viva.Broadway.org

Video from this event will be available live via the stream above and at this link after the end of the event.

THE PLAYBILL PIANO BAR

(Located in Times Square between 45th and 46th Streets)

11:30 AM – 12:15 PM – Wake Up, Broadway! presented by Broadway Podcast Network

–Join co-hosts, Ayanna Prescod and Christian Lewis of What’s Up Broadway? a BPN original podcast delivering the latest news, interviews, and chatter from Broadway and beyond, as they welcome esteemed guests from BPN and the Broadway community. Prescod, our very own “Gossip Girl”, is omniscient on everything buzzworthy happening on the Great White Way, don’t miss this informative hour.

–Freestyle Love Supreme cast members, Kaila Mullady, Anthony Veneziale, Tarik Davis, and James Monroe Iglehartjoin Jan Friedlander Svendsen, Chief Creative Officer of the Charity Network and host of Broadway Gives Back to discuss the hit Broadway show returning to the Booth Theater in October.

2:00–2:30 PM – The Golden Age of Broadway Sing-Along

Join Playbill’s own Logan Culwell-Block as he plays songs of the past, that still have an imprint on Broadway fans and audiences on the Sing for Hope Piano!

2:30–3:00 PM – Sing-Along with Rob Rokicki

Join Rob Rokicki (Composer, The Lighting Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical) on the Sing for Hope Piano, as he plays songs fans of his music can sing-along to!

4:00–4:30 PM – A.J. Holmes: Live in Times Square

Join Broadway’s A.J. Holmes (The Book of Mormon, South Park, Starkid Productions) as he takes to the Sing for Hope Piano and shares songs and stories from his new one-man musical, Yeah, But Not Right Now.

4:30–5:00 PM – Musical Theatre Hits Sing-Along with Concord Theatricals

Join Michael Riedel and pianist Zachary Orts to warm up those pipes: it’s time to belt out your favorite musical theatre songs from the Concord Theatricals catalog on the Sing for Hope Piano!

6:30–7:30 PM – Curtain Up After Dark Presents: Lauren Molina

Join Broadway performer Lauren Molina (Rock of Ages, Sweeney Todd) and star of The Skivvies as she tells stories and performs some of her favorite tunes under the setting sun and the lights of Times Square, along with special guests Nick Cearley and Eric Shorey!