Theatre News: Theatre Grosses, Wicked Film, Darren Criss, The Actors Fund Gala Mornings At Seven, and Winnie the Pooh

27 shows are currently running and grossed $19.66 million together last week. That means 168,169 butts in seats. That’s a 11% box office drop from the week before, and a 5% drop in overall attendance. Broadway is only 77% full. Shows doing well Hadestown, Hamilton, and Six. American Utopia, Company, Freestyle Love Supreme, and The Lion King are also doing well. Plays are always a tough sell without a star. Off Broadway Fairycakes is closing despite its starry cast. Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992 is extending through November 21 at Signature’s Irene Diamond Stage.

Ariana Grande has been cast as Glinda in Universal’s forthcoming big-screen adaptation of Wicked. She’ll star opposite Cynthia Erivo who will play Wicked Witch of the West, Elphaba. Tony-winning musical helmed by “In the Heights” director Jon M. Chu. Stephen Schwartz, who penned the music and lyrics to the Broadway show, is adapting the screenplay with Winnie Holzman. Marc Platt, who produced the Broadway musical, is set to also produce the film.

Darren Criss and musical guests performed “Bohemian Rhapsody” during “The Queen Family Singalong.” Streaming on Hulu. The Queen Family Singalong also featured performances from JoJo Siwa and Orianthi, Jimmie Allen, Pentatonix, Fall Out Boy, OneRepublic, Derek Hough featuring Alexander Jean, Adam Lambert and more.

The Muppets’ Animal and Miss Piggy also made cameos during the show.

The Actors Fund, the national human services organization for everyone in performing arts and entertainment, announced today that last night’s 2021 Virtual Gala raised over $1 million to support their programs and services. As previously announced, the evening celebrated The Actors Fund; Emmy Award-winning icon, Debbie Allen; clean tech investor, real estate developer and philanthropist Niko Elmaleh; Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award-winning producer Stacey Mindich; and creators of the talk show “Stars In The House,” Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, as they received The Actors Fund’s Medal of Honor.

The gala included performances by Jason Robert Brown, Megan Fairchild, Santino Fontana, Syncopated Ladies, Jose Llana, Kelli O’Hara, Zachary Noah Piser, and Michael Rosen.

Presenters for the gala included Robert Fairchild, Michael Greif, Andrea Martin, and Chandra Wilson, as well as an appearance by Brian Stokes Mitchell.

Morning’s At Seven lost Judith Ivey due to a torn tendon and announced Nancy Ringham was taking over the role. Then did her wrong and replaced her with Television and stage veteran Alley Mills (“The Wonder Years”; Williamstown Theatre Festival, four seasons). They are saying Nancy stepped into the part until Alley Mills could join the company, but that’s not the word on the street.

Alley Mills is best known as Norma Arnold on ABC’s “The Wonder Years” and Pamela Douglas on CBS’ “The Bold and the Beautiful.” In Los Angeles, Mills has appeared on stage in A Song at Twilight, Alice Sit-By-The-Fire, Orpheus Descending, The Scarecrow, Candida, The Playboy of the Western World, Glory Hallelujah at ACT, and Alright Then opposite of her husband late Orson Bean. Additional film and TV credits include Reluctant Nanny, 3 Holiday Tails, Tricks, Deadline for Murder: From the Files of Edna Buchanan, Never Get Outta the Boat,Jonathan: The Boy Nobody Wanted, I Love You Perfect, Maggie, The Other Woman, Prototype,Going Berserk opposite John Candy, “The Associates” opposite Martin Short, “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman” as Jane Seymour’s sister, “Hill Street Blues” and “Yes, Dear.”

Alley is no stranger to television audiences or the L.A. stage (or Dan Lauria, one of her Morning’s At Seven co-stars and her TV husband from ‘The Wonder Years.’). She is a welcome addition to our incredible ensemble.”

Morning’s At Seven, currently plays through January 9 at Theatre at St. Clement’s (423 W. 46th Street, NYC). Opening night is Monday, November 15 at 7PM.

At the Hundred Acre Theatre, Disney’s Winnie the Pooh, the new musical stage adaption officially celebrated its opening. As part of the celebration opening night guests, each received Wildflower Honey jars courtesy of Zach & Zoë Sweet Bee Farm and a complimentary beverage card from Honeybrains.

The show features the Sherman Brothers’ classic Grammy Award-winning music with additional songs by A.A. Milne. In a new story from the Hundred Acre Wood, this fresh stage adaptation is told with stunning life-size puppetry through the eyes of the characters we all know and love.

Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation is presented by renowned family entertainment creator Jonathan Rockefeller (whose spectacular puppetry is omnipresent in the acclaimed productions of The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show and Paddington Gets in a Jam).