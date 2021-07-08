Theatre News: Theatre World Awards, Company, Sara Bareilles/Waitress and Mandela

Dale Badway, President of The Theatre World Awards, in association with Tom D’Angora and Michael D’Angora announced the star-studded line-up of this year’s “Theatre World Awards: Special Event Celebrating 75 Years!!” will return for a one-night virtual benefit gala honoring Broadway legends André De Shields and Patti LuPone with the 8th Annual John Willis Award for Lifetime Achievement in The Theatre. Audra McDonald will be presented with the Dorothy Loudon Special Award for Excellence in Theatre.

Past Theatre World Award winners Christy Altomare, Phillip Boykin, Ann Hampton Callaway, Stephanie D’Abruzzo, André De Shields, Ana Villafañe, Andrea McArdle, Bonnie Milligan, Adam Pascal, Ethan Slater, Marissa Jaret Winokur and John Loyd Young with appearances from Iain Armitage, Lucie Arnaz, Hank Azaria, Alec Baldwin, Dylan Baker, Bonnie Bedelia, Ceila Keenan-Bolger, Bryan Cranston, Kristin Chenoweth, Giancarlo Esposito, Tovah Feldshuh, Harvey Fierstein, Peter Gallagher, Jackie Hoffman, Ernestine Jackson, Nathan Lane, Patti LuPone, Andrea Martin, Audra McDonald, Rob McClure, Bernadette Peters, Jerry Mitchell, Hayley Mills, Jim Parsons, Chita Rivera, Daphne Rubin-Vega, William Shatner, Brooke Shields, Cobie Smulders, John Stamos, Marisa Tomei, Jennifer Tilly and Chandra Wilson. Performances and appearances subject to change.

The special event will be hosted virtually by BroadwayWorld on Sunday, July 11th beginning at 7pm.

Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s musical Company, under the direction of two-time Tony Award® winner Marianne Elliott, will now begin performances returning Monday, November 15 with a Thursday, December 9 opening night at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre (242 West 45th Street).

Tony Award winner Katrina Lenk and two-time Tony Award winner Patti LuPone will be joined by returning Broadway cast members Matt Doyle as Jamie, three-time Tony Award nominee Christopher Fitzgerald as David, two-time Tony Award nominee Christopher Sieber as Harry, Tony Award nominee Jennifer Simard as Sarah, Terence Archie as Larry, Grammy Award winner Etai Benson as Paul, Nikki Renée Daniels as Jenny, Claybourne Elder as Andy, Greg Hildreth as Peter, Rashidra Scott as Susan, and Bobby Conte Thornton as P.J. The complete cast of Company also includes Kathryn Allison, Britney Coleman, Javier Ignacio, Anisha Nagarajan, Tally Sessions, and Matt Wall. Casting for the role of Theo will be announced in the coming weeks.

Grammy winner and Tony and Emmy nominee Sara Bareilles will return to her musical Waitress. Performances will begin September 2 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre. (The musical originally played across the street at Broadway’s Brooks Atkinson Theatre, now home to Six.) The limited run is scheduled through January 9, 2022, with Bareilles staying through October 17.

Bareilles earned a Tony nomination for her work composing the score and ended up playing limited engagements throughout the run of the production. She also played London’s West End in the show.

Bareilles played Mary Magdalene in NBC’s Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert and earned an Emmy nod. She was in the new Peacock comedy series Girls5Eva.

Waitress made history as the first Broadway musical to have women in the top four creative spots: Bareilles, director Diane Paulus, book writer Jessie Nelson, and choreographer Lorin Latarro.

East Harlem Repertory Theatre in association with Yolanda Brooks Productions, will present Mandela, co-written by Yolanda Brooks (a local N.Y.C. civil servant) and John Ruiz Miranda (a retired 9/11 N.Y.C. fireman) for an open-ended, Off Broadway run at Actors Temple Theatre, 339 West 47th St. The production will begin previews on Saturday, July 10th and have its official opening on Saturday, July 17th (the eve of Nelson Mandela’s birthday). Performances are on Saturdays and Sundays at 4:30PM. Mr. Ruiz directs. Tickets start at $32. For more information visit: https://www.telecharge.com/Off-Broadway/Mandela/Overview and https://mandelanyc.com

Audience members are asked to do time with Mandela. As you arrive at the theater, you will be processed for detainment. You will be led through prison gates, handed handcuffs, and asked to put them on (or simply keep them as a souvenir). A performance for the socially cautious, the Mandela delivers a powerful and timely message in a racially and socially inclusive manner. The cast are native African, African American, White, and Latino. The show brings the various faces of the world back onto the New York stage.



