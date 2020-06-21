Theatre News: Thinking Out of The Box With Michael Arden and Repertorio Español Announces The 2020 Miranda Family Voces Latinx Playwriting Competition

Tony Award nominated director Michael Arden has convened a company for the development of an entirely new immersive, part walking/part drive-through theatrical experience, taking place this coming week in New York’s Hudson River Valley. American Dream Study is a site-specific theatrical experiment will provide a first-of-its-kind socially-distanced communal experience for the age of COVID-19. The company-devised piece will be staged throughout the Columbia County towns of Philmont, Claverack, and Harlemville, with audience members receiving instructions on when and where to drive, park and walk via several smart technologies. American Dream Study will benefit small, local businesses in the communities in which this invite-only premiere will be explored.

The Forest of Arden Company includes: Tony-winner Nikki M. James, Krysta Rodriguez, Justin Scribner, Andy Mientus, Nick Adams, Cathy Ang, Kyle Brown, McCaleb Burnett, Andrei Chagas, Maxwell Dunham, Claybourne Elder, Leigh-Ann Esty, Sara Esty, Eamon Foley, Chris Grant, Sarah Harris, Daniel Hartman, Robert Hartwell, Van Hughes, TJ Kearney, Jeff Kuperman, Jesse Kovarsky, Jodi McFadden, Connor Norton, Davon Rainey, Shea Renne, Samantha Soule, Matthew Vincent Taylor, Peter Westervelt, Lauren Yalango-Grant, Zachary Berger, Tommy Kurzman, Dane Laffrey, Jean Mientus, Ryan Park, Peter Sachon, and producer Stephen Mack.

Repertorio Español announces the finalists of The 2020 Miranda Family Voces Latinx Playwriting Competition, an initiative to develop and promote Latinx plays that resonate with and accurately depict the Latinx experience by playwrights of all racial and national backgrounds. The company will stream readings of the five finalists after having received 180 scripts written in English or Spanish by emerging playwrights from the entire United States and Puerto Rico. All readings will premiere on the Company’s Facebook and YouTube sites which can be found using the social handle repertorionyc.

For more information visit repertorio.nyc.

The winners will be announced in the Fall and the prizes will consist of:

– Grand Prize Winner: $3,000

– 2nd Place: $2,000

– 3rd Place: $1,000

– 2 Runners up $500

ALEJANDRA RAMOS – MALAS MAÑASDirected by Fernando Then

Reading: Tuesday, June 23rd, 6 pm

Presented in Spanish



Playwright Bio: Alejandra Ramos is a Puerto Rican playwright, actress, director, and producer based in NYC. She holds a B.A in Dance and Theater, from The University of Puerto Rico, and an M.A. in Scenic Arts from the University of Murcia, Spain. Author of En la azotea, 10 piezas cortas de teatro (Ed. Callejón 2016). Her most recent work was her direction of the Equity Workshop Agua, vida y tierra produced by WWTNS? (MITU 580, 2019). Recent original plays include, Broken Words (Step-Up Artist in Residence at Pregones/PRTT, April 2019), A Taste of Loving Sea (Fuerza Fest, May 2019), and Paris (En Construcción, New Works Latin American Writers, February 2019).

JUAN RAMÍREZ, JR. – CALLING PUERTO RICODirected by Cándido Tirado

Reading: Friday, June 26th, 6 pm

Presented in English



Playwright Bio: Juan Ramírez, Jr. is an internationally produced, award-winning dramatist, actor, and director. Calling Puerto Rico is a 2020 Bay Area Playwrights Festival Finalist and recipient of 2019 Bronx Recognize Its Own Award, part of NYC Department of Cultural Affairs. The first reading was at IATI and an excerpt was presented part of Infinite Stories with the NYC LatinX Playwriting Circle. He’s developed and produced works with Downtown Urban Arts Festival, LaTea, Ingenio Milagro, Dixon Place, Raíces, HBMG, BBTF and The Bronx Repertory Company. He’s a Dramatist Guild member with a B.A. from Lehman College and an MFA from Tisch. www.JuanRamirezJr.com

lily gonzález – (trans)formadaDirected by Kathleen Capdesuñer

Reading: Saturday, June 27th, 6 pm

Bi-lingual



Playwright Bio: lily gonzález (they/them) is a playwright from Texas who graduated from UT Austin with a Bachelor’s in Theatre & Dance / English. Their work has been developed with The John F. Kennedy Center and Austin Latinx New Play Festival. Their play (trans)formada was runner up for the Latinx, Rosa Parks, & National Undergraduate Playwriting Award from The John F. Kennedy Center in 2019. They’re currently working on a play about queer community and ego death set in West Texas.

NOELLE VIÑAS – DERECHODirected by Gerardo Gudiño

Reading: Sunday, June 28th, 6 pm

Presented in English



Playwright Bio: Noelle Viñas is a Uruguayan-American playwright, educator, and theater-maker from Springfield, Virginia, and Montevideo, Uruguay. Her play Derecho won the 2019 John Gassner Playwriting Award, was a 2019 Playwrights Realm Writing Fellowship semi-finalist, and will be in the 2020 Bay Area Playwrights Festival. Her play La Profesora was produced by TheatreFirst and is in development for a podcast called Abuelito with We Rise Production. Other past favorite jobs include running Annandale High School’s theater program alongside Theater Without Borders in Virginia and producing her play Apocalypse, Please with Kevin Vincenti in San Francisco. She is a resident playwright at Playwrights Foundation, currently attends Brooklyn College for her MFA in Playwriting, and is a proud member of the NYC Latinx Playwrights Circle.