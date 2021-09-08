Theatre News: To Kill a Mockingbird,  Thoughts of a Colored Man, Blue Roses and Celebrity Scene Spotlight

Producer Barry Diller today announced the complete cast for the Broadway return of Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird, the most successful American play in Broadway history. Written by Aaron Sorkin with direction by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher, To Kill a Mockingbird is set to reopen on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at the Shubert Theatre.

Joining the previously announced Tony Award nominee and Emmy Award-winning star Jeff Daniels as he reprises his originating iconic role as Atticus Finch, and Celia Keenan-Bolger as she returns in her Tony Award-winning performance as Scout, are Portia as Calpurnia, Hunter Parrish as Jem Finch, Michael Braugher as Tom Robinson, Russell Harvard as Link Deas, Neal Huff as Bob Ewell, Erin Wilhelmi as Mayella Ewell, Noah Robbins as Dill Harris, Zachary Booth as Horace Gilmer, Gordon Clapp as Judge John Taylor, Patricia Conolly as Mrs. Dubose, Christopher Innvar as Sheriff Heck Tate, Ted Koch as Mr. Cunningham, and Amelia McClainas Miss Stephanie, with Ian Bedford, Rosalyn Coleman, Anne-Marie Cusson, Michael Bryan French, Steven Lee Johnson, Tyler Lea, Mariah Lee, Geoffrey Allen Murphy, Luke Smith, Yaegel T. Welch, and William Youmans rounding out the ensemble.

Before the Broadway shutdown in March 2020, To Kill a Mockingbird continuously played to standing-room-only houses. Since performances began on Thursday, November 1, 2018, the production has not played to an empty seat, with capacity remaining over 100% for every performance. On February 26, 2020, the cast of To Kill a Mockingbird gave a history-making performance of the play at Madison Square Garden, for 18,000 New York City school kids. This was the largest single performance of a theatrical work in the history of world theater. In 2019, to culminate National “Theatre In Our Schools” month, Mr. Sorkin, Mr. Daniels, Mr. Sher, and members of the Broadway cast of To Kill a Mockingbird took the play to Washington, D.C. for an unprecedented special presentation at the Library of Congress, in partnership with the Educational Theatre Association. Speaker Nancy Pelosi was the special guest, opening the event alongside Dr. Carla Diane Hayden, Librarian of Congress (the first woman in our nation’s history to hold the coveted position).

To Kill a Mockingbird will launch its coast-to-coast National Tour on March 27, 2022, at Shea’s Performing Arts Center in Buffalo, NY, followed by the official tour opening on April 5, 2022 at the Citizens Bank Opera House in Boston, MA, starring Emmy Award winner Richard Thomas as Atticus Finch; and will begin performances in London’s West End at the Gielgud Theatre on March 10, 2022, starring Rafe Spall.

Set in Alabama in 1934, Harper Lee’s enduring story of racial injustice and childhood innocence centers on one of the most venerated characters in American literature, the small-town lawyer Atticus Finch, played by Daniels. The cast of characters includes Atticus’s daughter Scout, her brother Jem, their housekeeper and caretaker, Calpurnia, their visiting friend Dill, and a mysterious neighbor, the reclusive Arthur “Boo” Radley.

Tickets for To Kill a Mockingbird are now available via Telecharge at 212 239 6200, and on Telecharge.com.

Producers Brian Moreland, Ron Simons, Diana DiMenna, Kandi Burruss, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Samira Wiley, The Shubert Organization, and The Nederlander Organization announced today that casting has been completed for the upcoming Broadway premiere of Thoughts of a Colored Man with Bjorn DuPaty and Garrett Turner joining as understudies. Rehearsals begin Tuesday, September 7th. Thoughts of a Colored Man, written by Keenan Scott IIand directed by Steve H. Broadnax III, will begin preview performances on Friday, October 1 and open Sunday, October 31 at Broadway’s Golden Theatre (252 West 45th Street).

Bjorn DuPaty is a New York City based actor born and raised in Chicago. Off-Broadway theatre: Public Theatre- Mllima’s Tale and Ensemble Studio Theatre Travisville.Regional theatre: Studio Theatre (D.C) Pipeline & Fairfield, People’s Light Theater-Mudrow, Actors Theater of Louisville-Do You Feel Anger, Guthrie Theater-Julius Caesar/Comedy of Errors, Pittsburgh Public Theater-Clybourne Park. Film/TV: “Alpha House (Amazon), “Sleepy Hollow” (Fox), Blacklist (NBC), “Demolition” (Film). MFA: Mason Gross School of the Arts/Rutgers University.

Garrett Turner NYC: Bayano (National Black Theatre). Regional: Thoughts of a Colored Man (Syracuse/Baltimore: World Premiere), Half Time (Paper Mill Playhouse), The Royale (Theatrical Outfit), The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity (Asolo Rep), Passing Strange (Playhouse on the Park). TV: “Law & Order SVU”, “Madam Secretary”. Emory/RCSSD Grad. Marshall Scholar. Psalm 115.1

The ensemble cast will feature Dyllón Burnside (FX’s “Pose,”), Bryan Terrell Clark (Hamilton), Da’Vinchi (Starz’s upcoming “Black Mafia Family”), Grammy Award®nominee Luke James (Showtime’s “The Chi”), Tony Award® nominee Forrest McClendon (The Scottsboro Boys), Grammy Award nominee Tristan Mack Wilds (HBO’s “The Wire”), and Tony Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Keith David (Seven Guitars, OWN’s “Greenleaf”).

Thoughts of a Colored Man will mark the Broadway debuts of both Scott and Broadnax. Scott’s new play The Migration LP is in development at New York Stage & Film and Broadnax most recently directed Katori Hall’s new play The Hot Wing King which received the 2021 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Producer Brian Moreland said, “Keenan’s play has been one of my favorite journeys. From our very first reading in 2017, his voice was raw, pure, and honest for our world today. Steve’s direction brings unbridled tenderness to the experience of the contemporary Black male with a full range of humanity. More than ever, it is vital for Broadway and theaters across America to make room for the next generation of theater makers: to celebrate their communities, to feel their heartache, and to hear the stories they are ready to tell. The entire producing team is humbled to play a small role in bringing Keenan Scott II and Steve H. Broadnax III to Broadway.”

Thoughts of a Colored Man had its critically acclaimed world premiere at Syracuse Stage under the artistic direction of Robert Hupp in fall of 2019 with a subsequent run later that year at Baltimore Center Stage (Stephanie Ybarra, Artistic Director).”

As the sun rises on a single day in the pulsing heart of Brooklyn, seven Black men are about to discover the extraordinary – together. By Keenan Scott II, one of today’s boldest new voices, Thoughts of a Colored Man blends spoken word, slam poetry, rhythm, and humor into a daringly universal new play. Welcome to the vibrant inner life of being Black, proud, and thriving in the 21st century.

This richly theatrical mosaic shines brilliant light onto these men, a tight-knit brotherhood, revealing their most triumphant selves. Their vibrant and vulnerable experiences and feelings reverberate far beyond the barbershops and basketball courts of their community. They reveal the deeply human hopes, joys, sorrows, fears, and dreams of all men, all people.

On Monday, October 18 @ 7:00PM ONE NIGHT ONLY! The York Theatre Company at The Theatre at St. Jean’s, 76th & Lexington Tennessee Williams’ legendary play The Glass Menagerie takes on new musical life in the form of Blue Roses. Marking over 75 years since its Broadway debut, the classic story of a frustrated writer and the memories of his overbearing mother, his troubled sister, and the gentleman caller who will shatter their world is transformed into a haunting new musical from lyricist and librettist Mimi Turque and composer Nancy Ford.

Directed by Austin Pendleton (Fiddler on the Roof) and with music direction by composer Nancy Ford (I’m Getting My Act Together and Taking It on the Road), the cast of four will feature Anita Gillette (Moonstruck) as Amanda Wingfield, Piper Goodeve (Anne of Green Gables) as Laura Wingfield, Jeff Kready (Tootsie) as Jim O’Connor, and Howard McGillin(The Phantom of the Opera) as Tom Wingfield. Please note the new start time of 7:00PM ET.

Celebrities Laura San Giacomo, Shola Aduwesi, Gary Cole, Robert Funaro, Jennifer Freeman, and Roger Guenveur Smith to star in a live benefit performance of “ Based On A True Story: 6 Short Plays .” Written and directed by New York playwright and personality Robert Galinsky , the -performance will take place on Wednesday, September 15th, 6 PM PT (9 PM EST) as part of the ground-breaking short-form series “ Celebrity Scene Spotlight” which partners celebrities in scenes with up and coming performers. The event is FREE to view, but donations are welcomed and will benefit Benefitting Literacy for Incarcerated Teens

Based On A True Story can be seen live by visiting Facebook.com/ActorTrade

Robert Galinsky is a playwright and activist known for his work in prisons, corporate boardrooms, Broadway stages, and in the streets with the homeless. In this collection of short plays, Galinsky takes real-life situations that he has seen and experienced and brings to life, Set in lower Manhattan courthouses to a sports stadium in Houston, Texas, to grandma’s kitchen table, to a ticking time bomb of a hot dog stand in Central Park , Based on a True Story, follows 12 characters who struggle with becoming sex workers, eating cannabis gummies, and battling to find racial equity. These six short plays are a cardiogram of America’s heart, blending comedy and drama with touches of both desperation and farce; these stories resonate with quirky humor and with unexpected moments of intimacy and violence.

“Celebrity Scene Spotlight” is a “casting mashup” where some of today’s greatest actors are paired with unfamiliar emerging actors, performing a series of short plays (10 minutes or less), as a benefit for Charity. The series is produced by black Hollywood performer/producers and Shondrella Avery (Napoleon Dynamite) & Dylan Mooney (“The Family Business”), New York writer/director Robert Galinsky, and the newest producer is renowned producer/publisher Judith Regan.

“Celebrity Scene Spotlight” is designed to support charities and currently has raised funds that provide services for over 500 incarcerated teens and has exposed the little-known charity, Literacy for Incarcerated Teens , to over 50,000 people who otherwise would not have known about the cause. Actor Trade’s actionable commitment to diversity has resulted in performances by LGTBQ+, African American, South East Asian, Latino, transgender, white and actors with disabilities.

Past streaming episodes feature award-winning and critically acclaimed actors also include Stephen McKinley Henderson, Maryann Plunkett, Roger Guenveur Smith, Monique Coleman, and Ajay Naidu as well as six emerging actors.

“ When Producer/Director Galinsky asked me to be part of The Celebrity Scene Spotlight, I jumped at the chance to support the amazing work that Literacy for Incarcerated Teens does and to work with these rising stars .” Performer, Stephen McKinley Henderson